You can’t beat this fake tan for a faux glow

A sun damage-free way of achieving a natural-looking golden glow, fake tanning is a weekly ritual for many of us (me included).

Giving you that fresh-from-holiday bronzed look without the need to even leave the house, self-tanners have come a long way in the decade since I started fake tanning. Now, there’s everything from clear formulas that don’t stain your sheets to spray tans in-a-bottle (see Paris Hilton’s new collab with Tan Luxe).

I’ve tested a whole host of brands and products, ranging from premium to budget, but there’s one formula I consistently return to: St Tropez’s whipped mousse.

Infused with skin-loving niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, it’s one of the most hydrating and nourishing formulas I’ve tried, while the whipped cream consistency ensures streak-free coverage without even a hint of orange.

Whether you’re looking for a new formula to swear by or are completely new to the self-tanning scene, here’s everything you need to know about my go-to St Tropez luxe whopped creme mousse.

St. Tropez luxe whipped creme mousse, 200ml: £35, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

St Tropez’s unique formula boasts a whipped cream-like texture that comes out of a precise nozzle. It has a lightweight consistency that’s super easy to blend with a mitt and a little goes a long way.

The product can be left on for as long or as little as you like, depending on the level of bronzed look you want (I leave it on for around 10 hours overnight). Fast drying and non-sticky, you can wear clothes within five minutes of applying, so it’s great to put on quickly in the morning for a golden glow by sundown.

Powered by hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, your skin is left feeling soft and smooth after you’ve washed the tan off. This hydration and nourishment lasts up to 48 hours, and even longer with moisturising. Plus, the tan lasts up to six days and doesn’t fade into a dreaded tiger bread finish.

