This £5 fake tan is just as good as any £30 formula

Alongside facial SPF, frizz-proof heat protectant spray, a body sunscreen and a good beach read, gradual tan is among my summer suitcase non-negotiables. Hydrating sun-drenched skin and creating a bronzed finish, these lotions and creams are the ultimate hybrid.

As a confessed fake tan addict of more than a decade, I tend to get through a bottle of gradual tan at an alarming rate for my bank balance – until I discovered Dove’s hero budget buy that costs just £5 a pop.

Dove’s cult summer revived lotion needs little introduction among fake-tan devotees. For the uninitiated, the lotion nourishes skin (hello, aloe vera and glycerin), while giving you a radiant and natural-looking glow.

The formula is lightweight and buildable, so you can customise your tan over time, and far less drying than other methods, so there’s no dread tiger-bread skin. I’ve been using Dove’s summer revived for years, mostly applying it over an existing layer of fake tan, to prolong my glow. A saviour for parched skin on holiday, it’s also my go-to for topping up a real tan after a day at the beach.

Whether you’re a fake tan beginner looking to ease yourself in or are after a new budget gradual formula, here’s everything you need to know about Dove’s summer revived lotion.

How I tested

For context, I am naturally pale with skin that’s prone to dryness (particularly on my elbows, arms and legs), so I look for skin-nourishing ingredients in fake tan formulas that won’t dry out my skin further.

My well-used Dove lotion ( Daisy Lester )

Ingredients: I always look for fake tan formulas made with nourishing and hydrating ingredients to balance out the tanning actives that can dry skin out. Dove’s formula includes glycerin to retain moisture and aloe vera extract to soothe and hydrate.

I always look for fake tan formulas made with nourishing and hydrating ingredients to balance out the tanning actives that can dry skin out. Dove’s formula includes glycerin to retain moisture and aloe vera extract to soothe and hydrate. Application: I applied Dove’s lotion like I would a normal body lotion, usually applying the product over the top of an existing layer of tan, blending with my hands for a more streak-free finish.

I applied Dove’s lotion like I would a normal body lotion, usually applying the product over the top of an existing layer of tan, blending with my hands for a more streak-free finish. Results: Ultimately, I want the best fake tans to yield natural-looking results. From the colour pay-off to how long the tan lasts, here’s why Dove’s summer revived deserves a spot in your fake-tan kit.

Why trust IndyBest reviews

As senior shopping writer at The Independent, I’ve tested almost every fake tan, be it a gradual tan or mousse. Besides using a fake tan as part of my weekly routine for more than a decade, I’ve investigated the best ways to apply fake tan and written several in-depth reviews of my favourite products, including St Tropez and Bare By Vogue. I’ve also consulted experts on the formulas they recommend for certain skin types, their top application tips, and how to help it fade. I use formulas regularly throughout the year, so anything I recommend is worth a spot in your bathroom cabinet.