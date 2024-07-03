This is my favourite fake tan for a hydrating, long-lasting glow

Jump to content
Daisy Lester
Wednesday 03 July 2024 17:03 BST
The formula is lightweight, nourishing and natural-looking
The formula is lightweight, nourishing and natural-looking

Giving you that fresh off-a-plane golden glow without the need to even leave your house, fake tan is a holy grail beauty product. But not all formulas are made equal, and it’s a case of trial and error to find the right one. I’ve been faking it for nearly a decade and have tried dozens of products – but I always return to the same brand: Isle of Paradise.

Founded in 2018 by guru Jules Von Hep (he’s tanned the likes of Blake Lively, Sienna Miller and Lily James), the brand has built a loyal following thanks to its nourishing and natural-looking formulas.

The sunny serum bronzing drops (was £15.95, now £10.69, Lookfantastic.com) are my favourite for an instant glow, and the self tanning drops (was £19.95, now £13.97, Lookfantastic.com) are my go-to for a more enduring tan on my face.

As for the body, the express self-tanning mousse (was £21.95, now £15.37, Lookfantastic.com) gives a deep tan in just a couple of hours – but its dark self-tanning oil dry mist that I rely on for long-lasting colour.

How we tested

Before and after using Isle of Paradise’s dry oil mist
Before and after using Isle of Paradise’s dry oil mist (Daisy Lester)

Exfoliating my skin a couple of hours in advance and moisturising dry areas (elbows, knees and ankles), we shook the bottle to “activate” the formula before application. Considering the ease of application and how long-lasting the colour is, I also assessed both the look and feel on the skin. Finally, I assessed whether it stained clothes and sheets, and how well it lasted and faded, taking points away if it made my skin resemble tiger bread. Keep reading for the full review.

Isle of Paradise dark self-tanning oil mist

isle of paradise fake tan.png
  • Size: 200ml
  • Shades: Light, medium, dark
  • Why we love it
    • Easy application
    • Fast drying
    • Natural finish
    • Long lasting colour

Designed to be shaken before use, Isle of Paradise’s formula comes out as a clear mist. While this can be off-putting for some as there’s no guide colour, the product leaves a glistening residue that helps with even application. As for the mister itself, the precision nozzle helps with error-free aim. Simply spritz over the area (I use four spritz’s for my arms, chest and stomach, and double for my legs) and buff in with a tanning mitt (I apply the residue to my neck, hands and feet).

The formula dries almost immediately and doesn’t feel sticky or greasy unlike how a mousse or lotion can. This means it can easily be applied in the morning before dressing or at night, with the clear product reducing the risk of staining clothes or sheets.

As for the results, a natural-looking tan develops within just seven hours – plus, it doesn’t require washing off and develops more deeply throughout the day. Skin feels nourished, soft and smooth after application, while the colour-correcting technology compliments, brightens and smooths for a radiant finish.

The tan lasts a good six or so days, before fading nicely without the tell-tale tiger bread finish. It’s also lightweight enough to top up with another layer later on in the week without drying out your skin.

The verdict: Isle of Paradise dark self-tanning oil mist

Easy to apply and fast drying, Isle of Paradise’s oil mist is my favourite for a long-lasting and natural-looking tan. Unlike thicker formulas, the lightweight mist nourishes and softens skin while colour-correcting any blemishes for a smooth, radiant finish.

