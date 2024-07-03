This is my favourite fake tan for a hydrating, long-lasting glow

Isle of Paradise dark self-tanning oil mist
- Size: 200ml
- Shades: Light, medium, dark
- Why we love it
- Easy application
- Fast drying
- Natural finish
- Long lasting colour
Designed to be shaken before use, Isle of Paradise’s formula comes out as a clear mist. While this can be off-putting for some as there’s no guide colour, the product leaves a glistening residue that helps with even application. As for the mister itself, the precision nozzle helps with error-free aim. Simply spritz over the area (I use four spritz’s for my arms, chest and stomach, and double for my legs) and buff in with a tanning mitt (I apply the residue to my neck, hands and feet).
The formula dries almost immediately and doesn’t feel sticky or greasy unlike how a mousse or lotion can. This means it can easily be applied in the morning before dressing or at night, with the clear product reducing the risk of staining clothes or sheets.
As for the results, a natural-looking tan develops within just seven hours – plus, it doesn’t require washing off and develops more deeply throughout the day. Skin feels nourished, soft and smooth after application, while the colour-correcting technology compliments, brightens and smooths for a radiant finish.
The tan lasts a good six or so days, before fading nicely without the tell-tale tiger bread finish. It’s also lightweight enough to top up with another layer later on in the week without drying out your skin.