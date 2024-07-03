This is my favourite fake tan for a hydrating, long-lasting glow

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Giving you that fresh off-a-plane golden glow without the need to even leave your house, fake tan is a holy grail beauty product. But not all formulas are made equal, and it’s a case of trial and error to find the right one. I’ve been faking it for nearly a decade and have tried dozens of products – but I always return to the same brand: Isle of Paradise.

Founded in 2018 by guru Jules Von Hep (he’s tanned the likes of Blake Lively, Sienna Miller and Lily James), the brand has built a loyal following thanks to its nourishing and natural-looking formulas.

The sunny serum bronzing drops (was £15.95, now £10.69, Lookfantastic.com) are my favourite for an instant glow, and the self tanning drops (was £19.95, now £13.97, Lookfantastic.com) are my go-to for a more enduring tan on my face.

As for the body, the express self-tanning mousse (was £21.95, now £15.37, Lookfantastic.com) gives a deep tan in just a couple of hours – but its dark self-tanning oil dry mist that I rely on for long-lasting colour.

How we tested

open image in gallery Before and after using Isle of Paradise’s dry oil mist ( Daisy Lester )

Exfoliating my skin a couple of hours in advance and moisturising dry areas (elbows, knees and ankles), we shook the bottle to “activate” the formula before application. Considering the ease of application and how long-lasting the colour is, I also assessed both the look and feel on the skin. Finally, I assessed whether it stained clothes and sheets, and how well it lasted and faded, taking points away if it made my skin resemble tiger bread. Keep reading for the full review.