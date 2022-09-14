When it comes to achieving a seriously good sunless glow, it’s certainly beneficial to get a little helping hand from a fake tan. And the key to success is the preparation (cleanse and exfoliate properly) and a tanning mitt for application, which will allow you to buff the formula into every area of your skin. But you can also use a brush, which blends tan and tackles the trickier areas, namely hands and feet.
There are plenty of mitt and brush options out there, so we asked tanning guru and founder of one of our favourite tanning brands, Isle of Paradise, Jules von Hep, for his advice on what to look for. “A mitt should not allow product to absorb through to your hands,” he said, adding that it should “evenly distribute the product” across your skin.
As for the key to success, Jules recommends that you “apply two coats to the body and one to face”. And “starting at the ankles and working your way up means your tan will be dry enough to apply a second coat after a couple of minutes – just start again from the ankles for the second layer”.
Where your hands and feet are concerned, Jules says to “use what is left on the mitt” and “remember to wipe in between fingers and over fingernails with a damp cloth or make-up wipe after application”. Last but not least, his “favourite trick of all” is to “hang a towel on the back of your door and rub your wrists together (with the towel between your wrists) to remove those pesky tell-tale tan lines”.
In the name of making sure you have a flawless tan every single time, we took Jules’s advice on board and tanned ourselves more times than we can remember to find out which tanning mitt is the best.
How we tested
Forever on the hunt for the perfect sunless glow, we put these fake-tan applicators to the test. The mitts that made the cut had to have a decent thickness to them to prevent any tan from absorbing through to the hand. Similarly, they needed to be comfortable to hold during long tanning sessions. Above all, though, the applicators had to provide a seamless, streak-free tan every single time. If they didn’t, they were out.
The best fake-tan mitts for 2022 are:
- Best for face and body – Tanologist face and body mitt duo: £5.99, Tanologist.com
- Best for skincare benefits – Isle of Paradise double sided self-tan mitt: £5.95, Boots.com
- Best soft tanning mitt – Sienna X apply luxury self tan mitt: £3.99, Superdrug.com
- Best fake-tan brush – Bondi Sands body brush: £12.99, Bondisands.co.uk
- Best for fake tanning your back – Coco & Eve back tan applicator: £14.90, Cocoandeve.com
- Best cheap fake-tan mitt – St. Moritz coconut tanning mitt: £2.99, Stmoriz.co.uk
- Best back and body duo – NX Glow velvet back and body self tan mitt: £10, Next.co.uk
- Best thick fake-tan mitt – Bare by Vogue Williams luxury tanning mitt: £8, Barebyvogue.co.uk
Tanologist face and body mitt duo
- Best: For face and body
- Rating: 10/10
- Washable: Yes
When it comes to applying face tanner, having a mitt on hand is imperative – take it from us, we’ve learned this the hard way. This miniature mitt works well at buffing the product into the face and prevents any orange line in the hairline, or patchiness – something we tend to see happen when we apply face tanners with our hands.
As for the body mitt, it’s been designed to fit your hand, with a place for your thumb. As you’d expect, it helps to achieve a patchy-free, even tan. Having the two mitts together is a real bonus, and at £5.99, it’s very good value. It’s safe to say, it’s quickly become our firm favourite.
Isle of Paradise double sided self-tan mitt
- Best: For skincare benefits
- Rating: 9/10
- Washable: Yes
Hands up, we were a bit sceptical when we heard that this tanning mitt had been infused with hyaluronic acid – aka the holy grail skincare ingredient that moistures and softens the skin. However, it delivered on its promise of making our skin feel particularly hydrated.
The mitt itself is thick and soft, and owing to the fact it’s double lined, our palms didn’t get stained or damp from the tan. We’ve had this mitt in our beauty bounty for a while now and it’s delivered a flawless finish every single time. We’re similarly obsessed with the brand’s blending brush, which makes faking a glow even easier.
Sienna X apply luxury self tan mitt
- Best: Soft tanning mitt
- Rating: 8/10
- Washable: Yes
As one of the most well-known professional tans, our expectations were high when we tried Sienna X’s mitt, and it didn’t disappoint. As you’d expect, the velvet material is particularly soft against the skin, and the fact it’s double-sided means that you can buff over areas once you’re finished.
Our one small gripe is that the product did seep through the lining and it took quite a long time to dry between tanning sessions, so our hands did get a little damp. That said, we didn’t notice our hands getting stained, and the application was seamless.
Bondi Sands body brush
- Best: Fake-tan brush
- Rating: 7/10
- Washable: Yes
Seamless tans can come as a result of a great tanning mitt, but having a blending brush in your tanning collection is just as important. These nifty handheld applicators work particularly well on problem areas – notably hands, feet, elbow and knees – as they work the product in evenly and don’t leave any patches.
This one is particularly impressive, having a curved brush head that makes it easy to use, buffing the product seamlessly into our hands and feet. Owing to the smaller surface area, it’s a little more time-consuming to cover the whole body, but we did find it produced a flawless-looking finish. The brush isn’t machine washable, of course, but it can be cleaned with warm, soapy water, so you’ll be able to use it over and over again.
Coco & Eve back tan applicator
- Best: For fake tanning your back
- Rating: 7/10
- Washable: Yes
Unless you live with someone you feel comfortable enough to ask to apply your fake tan to your back, you’re going to need a nifty applicator that can do it for you. Coco & Eve has nailed it with this design. It has a soft, velvety texture, so it feels like a dream on the skin.
All you need to do is apply the product onto the centre of the applicator and take the handles (one in each hand) and move it from side to side. Unlike other back tan applicators that have mitts on each end, the handles here offer greater flexibility. We’ve washed this one a few times now, and it certainly hasn’t lost its quality.
St. Moriz coconut tanning mitt
- Best: Cheap fake-tan mitt
- Rating: 6/10
- Washable: No
St Moriz is known for its affordable instant fake tans, with its colour correcting tanning mousse (£9.99, Superdrug.com) landing a spot in our review of the best. Its budget-friend tanning mitt didn’t disappoint either.
Owing to the fact it’s a little thin, we did notice that by the end of applying tan to our entire body, our hands felt a little damp. However, we didn’t notice any streaks on the palms of our hands. So if you’re looking for a cheap option, this will serve you well.
NX Glow velvet back and body self tan mitt
- Best: Back and body duo
- Rating: 8/10
- Washable: Yes
Next has seriously upped its game when it comes to fake tan – case in point with its bed sheet protector that became a TikTok sensation. As such, we were expecting big things from this back and body mitt – and it certainly impressed us.
Initially, we were dubious as to how easy it would be to use because we were concerned that the fabric for the back application would get in the way. However, it performed well and meant we didn’t need to turn to anyone to apply it to our back. Thanks to the two-in-one design, it’s great for if you’re travelling solo, as you can top up your tan – including your back – all by yourself.
Bare by Vogue Williams luxury tanning mitt
- Best: Thick fake-tan mitt
- Rating: 8/10
- Washable: Yes
Founded by presenter, podcast host, model and DJ Vogue Williams – who has shared her Gamechangers with us – this is a relatively new brand to join the world of tanning products, but it clearly knows what it’s doing.
With a velvety touch, we found that this tanning mitt worked extremely well at blending in our fake tan, and felt lovely and soft against the skin. Despite applying the product quite liberally across our body, we didn’t notice any of the tan seeping through, which is, of course, what we like. The brand also does an exfoliating mitt, which received rave reviews in our test of the best.
The verdict: Fake-tan mitts
Finding the perfect fake-tan applicator is essential for acing a sun-free glow. While every mitt (and the one brush) featured here is a worthy addition to your beauty stash, Tanologist’s face and body mitt duo is hard to beat. It not only helps you nail your body application, but also means your face tan will be streak-free and glowy. Better still, it’s only £5.99.
