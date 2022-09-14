Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

When it comes to achieving a seriously good sunless glow, it’s certainly beneficial to get a little helping hand from a fake tan. And the key to success is the preparation (cleanse and exfoliate properly) and a tanning mitt for application, which will allow you to buff the formula into every area of your skin. But you can also use a brush, which blends tan and tackles the trickier areas, namely hands and feet.

There are plenty of mitt and brush options out there, so we asked tanning guru and founder of one of our favourite tanning brands, Isle of Paradise, Jules von Hep, for his advice on what to look for. “A mitt should not allow product to absorb through to your hands,” he said, adding that it should “evenly distribute the product” across your skin.

As for the key to success, Jules recommends that you “apply two coats to the body and one to face”. And “starting at the ankles and working your way up means your tan will be dry enough to apply a second coat after a couple of minutes – just start again from the ankles for the second layer”.

Where your hands and feet are concerned, Jules says to “use what is left on the mitt” and “remember to wipe in between fingers and over fingernails with a damp cloth or make-up wipe after application”. Last but not least, his “favourite trick of all” is to “hang a towel on the back of your door and rub your wrists together (with the towel between your wrists) to remove those pesky tell-tale tan lines”.

In the name of making sure you have a flawless tan every single time, we took Jules’s advice on board and tanned ourselves more times than we can remember to find out which tanning mitt is the best.

How we tested

Forever on the hunt for the perfect sunless glow, we put these fake-tan applicators to the test. The mitts that made the cut had to have a decent thickness to them to prevent any tan from absorbing through to the hand. Similarly, they needed to be comfortable to hold during long tanning sessions. Above all, though, the applicators had to provide a seamless, streak-free tan every single time. If they didn’t, they were out.

The best fake-tan mitts for 2022 are: