Giving you that fresh-off-the-plane glow without any UV damage, there’s a reason why fake tan is such a holy grail product.

But not all formulas are made equal, and just like you wouldn’t use your body moisturiser on your face, it’s important to choose a facial fake tan product best suited to your skin type.

From hydration-boosting drops and creams to colour-correcting and SPF formulas, the right face fake tan should slot seamlessly into your current skincare regime. As Marc Elrick, founder of Tan-Luxe, tells us: “Really, the main pay-off is that no matter what your skin type or tone, you’re not only benefitting from a self-tanner, but a skincare product too. So you’re getting hydrating and nourishing results each time you apply.”

With the ability to add a healthy glow to your face, many facial fake tan users decide to forgo foundation after application, while some more confident converts even use the products to achieve a natural-looking contour (simply apply around the cheekbones, hairline, jaw and nose for a more chiseled look).

From skin-loving brands like Tan Luxe and Isle of Paradise to cult favourite St Tropez and budget-friendly Dove, it can be tricky to know where to start when it comes to finding the perfect facial fake tanner. So, to help you on your way, we went to the experts. Here’s everything you need to know about how to apply face fake tan – plus, the best tried and tested formulas to invest in.

How to apply face fake tan

Just like applying a body fake tan, preperation is key. Jules Von Hep, founder of Isle of Paradise, says: “Ensure the face is cleansed thoroughly and exfoliating will help deliver a uniform skin tone. Splash the face with cold water to close pores, then tone and serum as normal (note that AHAs and retinol cannot be used with self-tan).”

How to actually apply facial fake tan depends on the product – but a similar approach can be used for all. Von Hep says: “Repeat after me – two coats on the body, one on the face. Faces that have too much self-tan on them look unnatural – think tanned, natural, glowy, effortless skin – not tragic.”

One of the more popular formulas are tanning drops, like Tan Luxe’s cult super glow serum (£28.80, Lookfantastic.com). When it comes to applying, Elrick tells us to “use the dropper to measure out 4-12 drops to the face and décolleté, massaging into skin with circular motions. This is a gradual, customisable product so additional drops will increase depth in colour.” Elrick recommends that drier skin types should follow up with their moisturiser once the product absorbs.

Other drops on the market are designed to be added to your morning or nightly moisturiser. This is one of the preferable methods for a more subtly bronzed look. Most routines can also benefit from using a brush or beauty blender around the hairline to ensure a seamless finish. The same applies when using a cream or moisturising fake tan – just remember to wash your hands afterwards to avoid the telltale sign.

Some facial fake tanners come in mousse or spray form, and you can either use a mitt to blend the product in or your fingers. For beginners, or those seeking pure ease, Nicky Matthews, founder of Sienna X, suggests using a tanning mist as that is, in her opinion, “the most fuss-free application method”. Simply spritz over your face after your skincare routine and blend with a brush.

How frequently should you apply face fake tan

While committed fake tanners tend to apply a new coat weekly on their body, facial fake tanners can be used more frequently.

“Every other day is a good place to start and see how you like your glow,” Elrich says, adding that “this is due to the fact that you wash this area so often so your tan can fade here more quickly.”

When opting to use a product that can either be mixed with your moisturiser or applied alone, Matthews tells us that the more drops you use lessens the frequency you need to reapply. Around six drops every three to five days would be sufficient for a deeper glow.

How can you make your face fake tan last longer?

Just like any fake tan product, ensuring you have a clean base, as well as regular moisturising, can make your tan last a lot longer.

“No matter which formulation or texture you choose, treat your tan like a natural sun-tan by keeping your skin hydrated between applications,” Elrick says. “Hydration, hydration, hydration is the secret! This keeps your glow going for longer and ensures an even, natural fade.”

Von Hep agrees, adding that “happy hydrated skin won’t shed and will hold onto the colour for longer. So if you’re on a long-haul flight try to not drink alcohol as this encourages the tan to fade due to the dehydration on the skin.”

Another top tip is to use your facial fake tan in the morning (contrary to popular belief of applying before bed). Elrick explains: “Any products you’re using in the evenings which contain acids or retinol will fade your tan more quickly, so do not use in conjunction with self-tanners. I would always recommend reapplying your facial tanner the morning after using any exfoliating products.”

When it comes to washing your face, Matthews says to opt for lukewarm instead of hot water, and to avoid soaking your face for too long.

Matthews also points to certain ingredients that can help your tan last longer. “Opt for a facial tanner with a gradual/light strength of DHA, this way daily use will ensure that the results are not too dark and instead have a gorgeous subtle summer glow,” she says.

The best face fake tan

Tan-Luxe the face illuminating self-tan drops: £36, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

Taking the crown in our round-up of the best face fake tan formulas for 2024, Tan Luxe’s illuminating self tan drops are fuss free and give skin a naturally-bronzed finish. “Packed full of skin-boosting ingredients, including raspberry seed oil, vitamin E and aloe vera, these glow-inducing drops are not only incredibly easy to use, but they also help hydrate the skin, too,” our tester said. Simply mix three to five drops into your evening moisturiser for a glow by the morning.

Buy now

Isle of Paradise self-tanning drops: £19.95, Lookfantastic.com

( Isle of Paradise )

Slightly green in colour, Isle of Paradise’s face fake tanning drops are ideal for those with red or pink undertones as the formula neutralises any redness. Highlighted as the best formula for fair skin in our round-up, our tester said: “Lightweight with a water-like texture, a little goes a long way, so even one drop will leave a slightly sunkissed finish. Coconut, chia seed and avocado oil are just a handful of skin-loving ingredients included, meaning it does much more than just colour – think deep hydration, reduced inflammation and increased collagen.”

Buy now

