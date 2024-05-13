Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The sun is finally shining and (hopefully) the weather is getting warmer, which means many of us will be reaching for the fake tan. After all, these golden glow in a bottle products are the secret to healthy and sun-safe bronzed skin, all for a fraction of the price of jetting off on a sunny adventure. Although, as anyone who has experimented with fake tan products before will know, not all are made equal.

While some fake tans will leave you looking streaky, orange and give away that your tan isn’t au natural, others will give you an often much-needed confidence boost, helping to even your skin tone, blur blemishes and dark spots.

As a beauty editor and fake tan obsessive, I’ve certainly tried my fair share but my favourite face tan so far? The Tan-Luxe the face illuminating self-tan drops, which earnt the best overall title in my round-up of the best face tans to buy. Keep scrolling to see why it could be the skin-boosting product you’ve been searching for.

Tan-Luxe the face illuminating self-tan drops 30ml: £36, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

Tan-luxe is a great go-to for a faux glow. The gradual body cream was named the best luxurious option in our fake tan guide, while the brand’s spray tan collab with Paris Hilton also hit the spot with senior eCommerce writer Daisy Lester, so it’s no surprise to see the brand take centre stage in the face sector.

Packed full of skin-boosting ingredients, including raspberry seed oil, vitamin E and aloe vera, these glow-inducing drops are not only incredibly easy to use, but they also help hydrate the skin, too. Plus, they gave the most noticeable glow out of any option I’ve tried so far.

To use, simply mix three to five drops into your evening moisturiser and you’ll wake up with a more even, smooth, post-holiday looking face with no sticky or tacky feeling or strange smell in sight. Just be sure to bring the product right down to your neck and chest to avoid any tell-tale signs that your tan isn’t the result of a week-long holiday.

