The original It-girl, Paris Hilton practically invented the signature style of the Noughties – think tiny bags, big sunnies, diamante-everything and, of course, an extreme fake tan.

Travelling around the world with her own spray machine, she was once dubbed the queen of fake tan. But the industry has come on leaps and bounds in the 20 years since then, with the days of orange complexions and badly formulated ingredients long gone.

A lover of spray tans for more than two decades, the socialite has been announced as Tan Luxe’s first celebrity ambassador – and now, she’s launched her very own fake tan: the future airbrush 360.

No stranger to the cult brand, she said: “I’ve tried every formula on the market to perfect my glow. I knew I’d found my match when I tried Tan-Luxe’s clear formulas. They were a total game-changer to me. It felt like my tanning routine had stepped 40 years into the future!”

Essentially a spray tan in a bottle, Paris’s debut product claims to deliver a professional-grade tan at home – and a natural-looking colour that lasts up to 10 days. Plus, it’s supercharged with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid for hydration and peptides for boosting collagen production.

How we tested

open image in gallery The Tan Luxe x Paris Hilton fake tan five days after application ( Daisy Lester )

Speaking about the launch, Paris said: “I’m not Paris when I’m pale.” And I have to agree. A self-confessed fake tan addict, I’ve tried dozens of formulas. Swapping my current go-to for the Tan Luxe x Paris Hilton airbrush bottle, I considered ease of application and how it felt and looked on my skin, as well as testing out the mitt and mister bottle.

Above all, I wanted to test its long-lasting claims, so I kept the product on for over a week to assess the colour payoff. Here’s my verdict on Tan Luxe x Paris Hilton.