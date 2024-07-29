Jump to content
Paris Hilton’s Tan Luxe fake tan promises a 10-day golden glow – but does it deliver?

The bottle claims to deliver a professional-grade spray tan at home

Daisy Lester
Monday 29 July 2024 18:23 BST
The formula is packed with skin-loving ingredients
The formula is packed with skin-loving ingredients (iStock/The Independent )

The original It-girl, Paris Hilton practically invented the signature style of the Noughties – think tiny bags, big sunnies, diamante-everything and, of course, an extreme fake tan.

Travelling around the world with her own spray machine, she was once dubbed the queen of fake tan. But the industry has come on leaps and bounds in the 20 years since then, with the days of orange complexions and badly formulated ingredients long gone.

A lover of spray tans for more than two decades, the socialite has been announced as Tan Luxe’s first celebrity ambassador – and now, she’s launched her very own fake tan: the future airbrush 360.

No stranger to the cult brand, she said: “I’ve tried every formula on the market to perfect my glow. I knew I’d found my match when I tried Tan-Luxe’s clear formulas. They were a total game-changer to me. It felt like my tanning routine had stepped 40 years into the future!”

Essentially a spray tan in a bottle, Paris’s debut product claims to deliver a professional-grade tan at home – and a natural-looking colour that lasts up to 10 days. Plus, it’s supercharged with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid for hydration and peptides for boosting collagen production.

How we tested

The Tan Luxe x Paris Hilton fake tan five days after application
The Tan Luxe x Paris Hilton fake tan five days after application (Daisy Lester)

Speaking about the launch, Paris said: “I’m not Paris when I’m pale.” And I have to agree. A self-confessed fake tan addict, I’ve tried dozens of formulas. Swapping my current go-to for the Tan Luxe x Paris Hilton airbrush bottle, I considered ease of application and how it felt and looked on my skin, as well as testing out the mitt and mister bottle.

Above all, I wanted to test its long-lasting claims, so I kept the product on for over a week to assess the colour payoff. Here’s my verdict on Tan Luxe x Paris Hilton.

Tan Luxe x Paris Hilton the future airbrush fake tan

tan luxe.png
  • Type: Clear spray
  • Size: 150ml
  • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, tripeptide 1 and tetrapeptide 7, glycerin, melanin, red algae extract
  • Shades: One shade
  • Why we love it
    • Doesn’t stain clothes and sheets
    • Quick drying
    • Quick and easy application
    • Long-lasting colour
  • Take note
    • A little drying

The packaging and formula

Both the bottle and accompanying mitt are different hues of pink (very on-brand for Paris Hilton), arriving in matching circular packaging that doubles up as a handy storage case. I love Tan Luxe’s products because of the skin-loving ingredients and Paris’s formula is no different. There’s hyaluronic acid for boosting hydration, peptide complex for increasing collagen and improving the skin’s texture and firmness, as well as glycerin and melanin for delivering a long-lasting and deeper colour.

When it comes to fake tan, £40 is steep for many of us (me included), but the bottle does come with a luxe mitt which softens the blow. The mitt has a secure fit thanks to the elasticated cuff and the fabric helps with a more even and streak-free application.

Application

As for the tan itself, the bottle features a 360-degree airless mister for spraying yourself at home. The mister is very precise (unlike other spray products I’ve tried) and each area only needs one or two sprays, depending on the coverage you want. The spray really speeds up application (it took me under five minutes) and while the formula is clear, it leaves a glistening residue that helps guide application to avoid dreaded streaks.

Blending was just as easy thanks to the mitt while the formula itself is fast-drying and non-sticky, meaning you can apply it in the morning and put on clothes nearly straight away. Plus, the clear product means there’s no transfer to clothes or sheets.

Results

After six hours I had a natural-looking glow, but I kept it on for another seven hours for a deeper tan before washing off.

My skin felt soft and nourished after use rather than dry and rough, which is a sign of a good fake tan. Five days later, the colour was still going strong with daily moisturising to keep any dryness at bay. The tan finally started to fade and crack seven days later on my arms but was still even across the rest of my body.

So, while it didn’t quite live up to its 10-day claim, the colour payoff of Paris Hilton’s tan is still impressive.

The verdict: Tan Luxe x Paris Hilton the future airbrush fake tan

Tan Luxe x Paris Hilton’s future airbrush fake tan is a breeze to apply thanks to the precise mister. A little goes a long way, meaning one bottle should last you a good while (helping to justify the splurge). Plus, the luxe mitt helps ensure an even and well-blended finish.

As for the colour pay-off, you can leave it on for as little or as long as you’d like, depending on how deep you want your tan. The finished result is a natural-looking and streak-free tan that lasts for more than a week. That’s hot.

