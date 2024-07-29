Tan Luxe x Paris Hilton the future airbrush fake tan
- Type: Clear spray
- Size: 150ml
- Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, tripeptide 1 and tetrapeptide 7, glycerin, melanin, red algae extract
- Shades: One shade
- Why we love it
- Doesn’t stain clothes and sheets
- Quick drying
- Quick and easy application
- Long-lasting colour
- Take note
- A little drying
The packaging and formula
Both the bottle and accompanying mitt are different hues of pink (very on-brand for Paris Hilton), arriving in matching circular packaging that doubles up as a handy storage case. I love Tan Luxe’s products because of the skin-loving ingredients and Paris’s formula is no different. There’s hyaluronic acid for boosting hydration, peptide complex for increasing collagen and improving the skin’s texture and firmness, as well as glycerin and melanin for delivering a long-lasting and deeper colour.
When it comes to fake tan, £40 is steep for many of us (me included), but the bottle does come with a luxe mitt which softens the blow. The mitt has a secure fit thanks to the elasticated cuff and the fabric helps with a more even and streak-free application.
Application
As for the tan itself, the bottle features a 360-degree airless mister for spraying yourself at home. The mister is very precise (unlike other spray products I’ve tried) and each area only needs one or two sprays, depending on the coverage you want. The spray really speeds up application (it took me under five minutes) and while the formula is clear, it leaves a glistening residue that helps guide application to avoid dreaded streaks.
Blending was just as easy thanks to the mitt while the formula itself is fast-drying and non-sticky, meaning you can apply it in the morning and put on clothes nearly straight away. Plus, the clear product means there’s no transfer to clothes or sheets.
Results
After six hours I had a natural-looking glow, but I kept it on for another seven hours for a deeper tan before washing off.
My skin felt soft and nourished after use rather than dry and rough, which is a sign of a good fake tan. Five days later, the colour was still going strong with daily moisturising to keep any dryness at bay. The tan finally started to fade and crack seven days later on my arms but was still even across the rest of my body.
So, while it didn’t quite live up to its 10-day claim, the colour payoff of Paris Hilton’s tan is still impressive.