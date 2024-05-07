This is the body sunscreen that you need to pack on your next holiday

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sunscreen is far from the most exciting beauty buy but it is an absolute essential, so you may as well make sure you pick up a good one. Luckily, there is no short supply of creams, lotions and sprays, all of which claim to protect your body from those harsh UV rays in different ways.

We’ve already rounded up our favourite body sunscreen, deep-diving into what really makes some stand out more than others, and plenty made the cut. However, one sunscreen stood out from the rest, taking the top spot in our review of the best body sunscreens.

It’s incredibly easy to apply, as it comes in a handy spray bottle, which means no more rubbing lotion into sandy feet. Just keep scrolling to see why our beauty buff loved it so much.

Coola classic body organic sunscreen spray, SPF 30: £27, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

This body SPF received high praise in our review, with our tester noting that it’s “an all round excellent product,”. They added that it’s a delight to apply, thanks to the handy spray applicator, which allows the sunscreen to be quickly absorbed into the skin.

“It also lasts a surprisingly long time and feels soft and nourishing when applied to the skin,” they continued, which is always a great sign for sunscreen as it means you don’t have to worry about re-applying too often. It is worth noting though that it has a water resistance of just 80 minutes, which is lower than some of the other formulas we tested. However, that still gives you plenty of swimming time before you need to reapply.

