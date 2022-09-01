Gucci is an iconic name, whether you love to shop the brand’s fashion, fragrance or beauty buys. It’s safe to say designer beauty ranges offer a more affordable way of owning pieces from famous fashion houses than splashing out on an outfit, and what we love about Gucci Beauty is the brand’s tendency to incorporate signature fashion touches into product packaging.
As an example, the Gucci flora gorgeous gardenia and gorgeous jasmine bottles feature a pattern from the fashion house, so customers feel like they’re getting a statement piece from the brand’s collection in beauty form. Meanwhile, Gucci bloom eau de toilette also depicts a stunning floral illustration.
So, we were excited to hear news of the brand’s first powder blusher launching on 1 September, especially because these palm-sized gold pots are emblazoned with stars, as seen across many Gucci designs. Gucci blush de beauté is billed as being an adaptable formula to create buildable, long-lasting cheek colour, and there are six shades in the collection to choose between. These span across light pink, berry and earthy hues to peach, rosy and apricot tones.
Said to create a natural glow, the formula includes skincare ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and shea butter too. It may have grabbed our attention from an aesthetic point of view, but how does this brand-new blush range stand up to IndyBest testing? We got our hands on several shades in the collection ahead of launch, so we could bring you a full review.
How we tested
We spent two weeks testing the blusher and alternating between five different shades in the collection. We looked at the formula, finish and packaging, as well as the price point. Read on for our full tried-and-tested take on Gucci blush de beauté.
Gucci blush de beauté
- Rating: 8/10
- Finish: Luminous, matte
- Integral mirror: Yes
Packaging
Straightaway we were wowed by the chic packaging of these cute, compact blushers, which are suitably extra and in keeping with what our tester would hope for from a Gucci beauty buy. Particularly as they each come with a price tag of £41.
The golden pots have a pink enamel lid that is covered in little gold stars and the designer’s logo. The pots look especially swish in our make-up bag and are easy to open, revealing a handy internal application mirror that covers the compact’s entire inside lid. That Gucci branding appears again as an imprint on the powder blush too. So far, so impressed.
Formula
Although this is a powder blush, it contains hydrating ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and shea butter. When sweeping the blush across our cheeks, whether with a brush or just our fingertips, we could feel this smoothing formula come into play. Where some powder blushers can be drying or cling to creases, this one does the opposite. Instead, we saw it create an almost-dewy look, which made the colour pop on our cheeks even more.
Plus, we could feel a softness to our skin while wearing the blusher, which didn’t slip about or slide off throughout the day.
As the hours went on, that effect faded gradually, without any powder settling into our fine lines, and because the blush is lightweight, it’s refreshingly buildable too. Similarly, we noted the blusher layers well with other products, whether that’s underneath highlighter or by combining different cheek shades at once.
We found the hydrating powder formula successfully walks the line between being smoothing and soothing and delivering long-lasting colour.
Finish
The luminous, matte colours create different cheek looks, with bright coral a fresh shade with orange and peachy undertones. We’re fans of sweeping this neutral number across our eyelids for a multi-tasking shadow option, and think the same about tender apricot, a gentle warming powder.
Rosy beige serves up an earthy pink, which would work well if you favour a blusher-bronze hybrid. Silky rose, however, is more of a sugary-sweet pink and a classic powder blush pick. Meanwhile, we saw radiant pink bring a highly pigmented pop of bright cheek colour.
We saw each shade blend seamlessly, and create a versatile range of subtle to strong blusher choices.
The verdict: Gucci blush de beauté
The chic compact is a luxe-looking make-up bag addition, and we were impressed by this powder’s long-lasting luminous finish too. Being both buildable and hydrating, the formula creates a seamless pop of cheek colour in a few different shades. We appreciated the softening, skincare-like effects, and felt the premium price tag could be justified, thanks to its stylish packaging and impressive results.
