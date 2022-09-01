Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gucci is an iconic name, whether you love to shop the brand’s fashion , fragrance or beauty buys. It’s safe to say designer beauty ranges offer a more affordable way of owning pieces from famous fashion houses than splashing out on an outfit , and what we love about Gucci Beauty is the brand’s tendency to incorporate signature fashion touches into product packaging.

As an example, the Gucci flora gorgeous gardenia and gorgeous jasmine bottles feature a pattern from the fashion house, so customers feel like they’re getting a statement piece from the brand’s collection in beauty form. Meanwhile, Gucci bloom eau de toilette also depicts a stunning floral illustration.

So, we were excited to hear news of the brand’s first powder blusher launching on 1 September, especially because these palm-sized gold pots are emblazoned with stars, as seen across many Gucci designs. Gucci blush de beauté is billed as being an adaptable formula to create buildable, long-lasting cheek colour, and there are six shades in the collection to choose between. These span across light pink, berry and earthy hues to peach, rosy and apricot tones.

(The Independent)

Said to create a natural glow, the formula includes skincare ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and shea butter too. It may have grabbed our attention from an aesthetic point of view, but how does this brand-new blush range stand up to IndyBest testing? We got our hands on several shades in the collection ahead of launch, so we could bring you a full review.

How we tested

We spent two weeks testing the blusher and alternating between five different shades in the collection. We looked at the formula, finish and packaging, as well as the price point. Read on for our full tried-and-tested take on Gucci blush de beauté.