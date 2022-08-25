Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Many of us already know Lush – its stores have graced our high streets for years, filling them with the scent of bath bombs and soaps, meaning you often smell one of the brand’s stores before you see it.

Handmade face masks, soap bars and bath bombs pile high on the shelves, turning a regular-looking store into an Aladdin’s cave of brightly coloured spheres. But, no matter if you haven’t ventured inside for a good number of years, or are quite the regular, this make-up collection may surprise you.

A huge number of us are looking to make more sustainable choices in our everyday lives, whether using re-fillable bottles rather than single-use plastic ones, shopping from B Corp brands or making small swaps in our beauty routines – and Lush is certainly helping with the latter.

But, it’s not quite a straightforward swap when it comes to most products, as instead of beautiful bottles and pumps, the collection looks more like a kid’s crayon set at first glance, ditching the plastic packaging in favour of solid bars, wax seals and cardboard boxes.

Does it work? Absolutely – but it takes a bit of getting used to, as our tester discovered.

How we tested

Swapping out our usual foundation, concealer, mascara, blush and lipstick in favour of the Lush set, our tester made the full switch, trying everything at once for a full face of make-up (as pictured).

Ease of applying, formula and final look and feel were all on the checklist to review, and while most products say they can be applied with your hands, we opted for a brush, for ease. After using this routine for a couple of days, we are ready to share our findings.