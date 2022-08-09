Celebrity beauty lines are 10-a-penny these days, and it’s no secret that some are undoubtedly better than others. Take Victoria Beckham Beauty for example, which launched in 2019 – it’s obviously a real labour of love for the former Spice girl-come-fashion designer who’s heavily involved in every aspect of the brand.
Of course, VB has always been something of a beauty icon, and so it made sense that she would eventually dip her toe back into the make-up world after her successful collaboration with Estee Lauder back in 2016.
While the initial product drop was relatively small – it included four eyeshadow palettes, four single cream eyeshadows and three kajal eyeliners – the brand has grown rapidly over the last three years.
The line-up now includes everything from lipstick, liners and gloss to cream blusher, more shades of eyeshadow and mascara. It even branched out into skincare, partnering with Augustinus Bader, a professor of applied stem cell biology, who has his own synonymous range of powerhouse products.
There was also a strong sustainability ethos when the brand launched – something that wasn’t quite as commonplace as it is now. With a promise to use minimal plastic in its packaging, some of it has been cleverly designed to be disassembled for recycling purposes. Paper cartons and shipping boxes are made from recycled and recyclable materials, and instead of bubble wrap, the brand uses biodegradable corn packing foam, which dissolves in water.
If you’re yet to try anything from Victoria Beckham Beauty, we’re here to help. It’s no doubt difficult to decide which bits are worth your cash – so keep reading to see what we rate the most and why.
How we tested
Each of the featured products has been used as part of our tester’s daily make-up or skincare routines for at least a few weeks – often longer. On testing, we took note of formulas, packaging, colour pay-off and longevity.
The best Victoria Beckham Beauty products for 2022:
- Best Victoria Beckham Beauty product overall – Victoria Beckham Beauty matte bronzing brick: £52, Victoriabeckhambeauty.com
- Best Victoria Beckham Beauty serum – Victoria Beckham Beauty cell rejuvenating power serum: £105, Victoriabeckhambeauty.com
- Best Victoria Beckham Beauty eyeliner – Victoria Beckham Beauty satin kajal liner: £22, Victoriabeckhambeauty.com
- Best Victoria Beckham Beauty priming moisturiser – Victoria Beckham Beauty cell rejuvenating priming moisturizer: £58, Victoriabeckhambeauty.com
- Best Victoria Beckham Beauty mascara – Victoria Beckham Beauty future lash mascara: £26, Victoriabeckhambeauty.com
- Best Victoria Beckham Beauty eyeshadow – Victoria Beckham Beauty smoky eye brick: £50, Victoriabeckhambeauty.com
- Best Victoria Beckham Beauty lipstick – Victoria Beckham Beauty posh lipstick: £34, Victoriabeckhambeauty.com
- Best Victoria Beckham Beauty highlighter – Victoria Beckham Beauty reflect highlighter stick: £36, Victoriabeckhambeauty.com
- Best Victoria Beckham Beauty blusher – Victoria Beckham Beauty cheeky Posh cream blush stick: £36, Victoriabeckhambeauty.com
Victoria Beckham Beauty matte bronzing brick
- Best: Victoria Beckham Beauty product overall
- Rating: 10/10
- Size: 9.6g
- Refillable: Yes
- Vegan: Yes
- Shades: 5
- Finish: Matte
Spending £52 on a bronzer feels excessive, but this is one of the very best that our tester has ever used. Available in five shades, each refillable, plastic-free compact features two matte colours, so you can go as subtle or as bold as you like.
We love how luxe this feels – the weight and design of the packaging works to help justify the price point, but the product itself is also excellent. It never looks muddy, instead it blends seamlessly into skin (we use a big, fluffy powder brush) and works to amp up and revive skin. It lasts really well and works excellently as an eyeshadow, too.
Victoria Beckham Beauty cell rejuvenating power serum
- Best: Victoria Beckham Beauty serum
- Rating: 8/10
- Size: 15ml, 30ml
- Refillable: No
- Vegan: No
- Shades: N/A
- Finish: N/A
The first of two products that were launched in conjunction with Augustinus Bader, a renowned stem cell scientist, VB was a fan of his products before they decided to join forces. This serum, which is billed as the only one you need, promises to repair, protect and perfect skin.
Lightweight and non-sticky, it’s ideal for using day and night, and while we can’t account for its lifting and firming capabilities, we can confirm that, over time, it boosted brightness and reduced redness.
It is expensive, but if you can afford it, then it’s well worth the investment. We also love that the bottle is entirely recyclable – just remove the small black cap first.
Victoria Beckham Beauty satin kajal liner
- Best: Victoria Beckham Beauty eyeliner
- Rating: 9/10
- Size: 1.2g
- Refillable: No
- Vegan: No
- Shades: 1
- Finish: N/A
Up there with the bronzer, once you try these liners you’ll never go back. Available in an array of colours (we love olive, cocoa and Bordeaux), they’re perfect for creating a one-and-done smoky eye – just scribble it as close to the lash line as possible and blend out with either a small brush or the in-built smudge on the opposite end. They can also be used in the waterline, which is a great way to finish off almost any eyeshadow look.
Our tester loved that the formula is super creamy (although it does take a little bit of getting used to) and blendable – plus, once set, it won’t budge.
Perfect for both pros and novices, the fact you don’t have to be neat or precise makes this liner easy to use and less overwhelming than some pencil eyeliners.
Victoria Beckham Beauty cell rejuvenating priming moisturizer in original
- Best: Victoria Beckham Beauty priming moisturiser
- Rating: 9/10
- Size: 15ml, 30ml, 50ml
- Refillable: No
- Vegan: No
- Shades: N/A
- Finish: N/A
The second product created with Augustinus Bader, this priming moisturiser is slightly more affordable than the serum, and our tester liked it under make-up. It’s also available in a golden shade, but we found that to be a bit too much for our pale skin, so stuck to the original.
It’s lightweight and absorbs quickly, working to hydrate skin and add radiance – you could definitely wear this alone for a healthy-looking glow on make-up-free days. We appreciated that it’s both fragrance and alcohol free (something that’s quite rare for luxury brands), so it’s suitable for sensitive-skin types. Plus, a little goes a fairly long way, so one tube should last a decent amount of time.
Victoria Beckham Beauty future lash mascara
- Best: Victoria Beckham Beauty mascara
- Rating: 9/10
- Size: 4.8ml
- Refillable: No
- Vegan: Yes
- Shades: 1
- Finish: N/A
Our tester hoped and prayed VB would launch a mascara, and when the day finally arrived, it didn’t disappoint. It’s a tubing formula, meaning it contains tiny little polymers that wrap around each lash, working to lengthen them – plus, it’s long lasting, less likely to smudge or flake, and can be removed using just water.
It’s not a dramatic mascara, but the inky-black formula adds enough definition for daytime wear, and it can be layered up easily. Our tester liked the curved brush which helps add a subtle curl while ensuring every lash is coated. Plus, like the bronzer, the packaging feels weighty and luxe, and is entirely plastic-free.
Victoria Beckham Beauty smoky eye brick
- Best: Victoria Beckham Beauty eyeshadow
- Rating: 10/10
- Size: 8.5g
- Refillable: No
- Vegan: Yes
- Shades: 5
- Finish: Matte or soft
Available in five colourways, these palettes go against the grain because instead of each shade being in a separate pan, they all sit together in one. Inspired by VB’s signature smoky eye, the formulas are incredibly pigmented and are so buttery soft that they blend effortlessly.
Our favourite – and arguably most wearable – is silk, which has a mix of shimmer bronze and champagne tones that are suitable for everyday wear, or you can create a more dramatic smoky eye, suitable for evenings out. It’s the sparkliest of the bunch, with the other shade options being matte. Our tester applied them over an eyeshadow primer and found they didn’t crease, and the colour pay-off was impressive and stayed true for most of the day.
Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh lipstick
- Best: Victoria Beckham Beauty lipstick
- Rating: 8/10
- Size: 2g
- Refillable: No
- Vegan: Yes
- Shades: 14
- Finish: Shine
Lipstick, but not as you know it. Super creamy with an impressive shine to boot, this lipstick feels like a cross between a gloss and a traditional lipstick – lightweight once applied and packed with moisturising, kind-to-lips ingredients. Our one gripe is that it didn’t last a long time, which means we found it needed to be reapplied fairly often throughout the day, but that’s often the case with most non-drying lipsticks.
The colour pay-off is impressive, though, and the range of shades is great – from subtle neutrals to 90s browns (nobody does a brown lip like VB, after all) to brighter pops of coral and red.
Victoria Beckham Beauty reflect highlighter stick
- Best: Victoria Beckham Beauty highlighter
- Rating: 8/10
- Size: 5g
- Refillable: No
- Vegan: Yes
- Shades: 1
- Finish: Sheer glow
The first highlighter from the brand, this gleam-giver is for people who usually steer away from this sort of product or who want to achieve an effortless “glass skin” effect. Not glittery or shimmery, it adds a fresh-looking, pearlescent, natural glow with minimal effort. While it’s not immediately obvious you’re wearing it, it catches the light beautifully and feels like a real grown-up sort of product.
The formula is incredibly lightweight and blends into skin like a dream. We applied lightly from the bullet (don’t go too hard – you don’t want to create a hole in your base) and then dabbed it in with a finger.
Victoria Beckham Beauty cheeky Posh cream blush stick
- Best: Victoria Beckham Beauty blusher
- Rating: 10/10
- Size: 5g
- Refillable: No
- Vegan: Yes
- Shades: 7
- Finish: Velvet
There’s nothing our tester loves more than an easy-to-apply, blendable blush that adds a natural-looking flush of colour – and VB’s tick each and every one of those boxes.
On first use, the colours might seem quite bold but they can easily be sheered out, either using a finger or a brush (we prefer the former). Available in seven shades, our tester really liked rollerskate and knickers (not just for the name, promise), which are both muted pinky-peach shades that steer away from classic blusher colours. We also loved that they can be used on lips, too – perfect for the days you’re going for a matchy-matchy make-up look.
The verdict: Victoria Beckham Beauty products
Overall, Victoria Beckham has created a seriously impressive brand and we love that she partnered with Augustinus Bader, too – a collaboration that felt fresh and exciting when it was initially launched. OK, the products might not be the cheapest but the price point is fairly reflected in the impressive formulas and luxurious packaging.
We like that many of the products are refillable, and the brand’s sustainability promises and practices are impressive – which is something else that needs to be taken into consideration as far as cost is concerned.
