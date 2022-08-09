Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrity beauty lines are 10-a-penny these days, and it’s no secret that some are undoubtedly better than others. Take Victoria Beckham Beauty for example, which launched in 2019 – it’s obviously a real labour of love for the former Spice girl-come-fashion designer who’s heavily involved in every aspect of the brand.

Of course, VB has always been something of a beauty icon, and so it made sense that she would eventually dip her toe back into the make-up world after her successful collaboration with Estee Lauder back in 2016.

While the initial product drop was relatively small – it included four eyeshadow palettes, four single cream eyeshadows and three kajal eyeliners – the brand has grown rapidly over the last three years.

The line-up now includes everything from lipstick, liners and gloss to cream blusher, more shades of eyeshadow and mascara. It even branched out into skincare, partnering with Augustinus Bader, a professor of applied stem cell biology, who has his own synonymous range of powerhouse products.

There was also a strong sustainability ethos when the brand launched – something that wasn’t quite as commonplace as it is now. With a promise to use minimal plastic in its packaging, some of it has been cleverly designed to be disassembled for recycling purposes. Paper cartons and shipping boxes are made from recycled and recyclable materials, and instead of bubble wrap, the brand uses biodegradable corn packing foam, which dissolves in water.

If you’re yet to try anything from Victoria Beckham Beauty, we’re here to help. It’s no doubt difficult to decide which bits are worth your cash – so keep reading to see what we rate the most and why.

How we tested

Each of the featured products has been used as part of our tester’s daily make-up or skincare routines for at least a few weeks – often longer. On testing, we took note of formulas, packaging, colour pay-off and longevity.

The best Victoria Beckham Beauty products for 2022: