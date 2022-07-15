Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was once best described as a successful supermodel, but now, we think thriving beauty entrepreneur is a better suited title, especially since she launched her beauty brand Rose Inc in the UK last summer – and it’s been impressing both beauty editors and consumers alike.

So much more than just a name to Rose Inc, Rosie is both founder and chief creative officer of the vegan, cruelty-free and led by science brand. She’s also teamed up with LA-based biotech company Amyris who are leading the way in clean, sustainable beauty and are the scientists behind other well-known brands like Biossance and JVN Hair.

It’s easy to see why praise is coming from all beauty angles. Having tried the majority of the Rose Inc line-up, we can confidently say it has all the makings of a next-generation beauty brand. And it also goes the extra beauty mile with its hard-working and multi-tasking formulations. The make-up is infused with skincare benefits working that bit harder for your skin, and the majority of the products have more than one use. For example, the cream blush works brilliantly as a lippy and the dreamy cleanser exfoliates too.

It ticks further green boxes with many of the products being refillable. The packaging of each product is made with a degree of recycled packaging and is recyclable too. All while still looking high-end minimalistic to match the luxury textures and suit-all formulas.

While the Rose Inc skin enhance luminous tinted serum (£36, Spacenk.com) gets raved about the most – and rightly so as it gets this beauty editor’s approval too – there are other high-performing skincare and make-up buys worth adding to your basket pronto.

How we tested

We spent over a month getting to know the majority of the Rose Inc collection. To put the skincare to test, we looked at how it made our skin look and feel – both instantly and after 30 days of use. The make-up was put into our daily routines and trialled on ease of use, performance and longevity. Read on to see what gets our IndyBest stamp of approval.

Rose Inc skin enhance luminous tinted serum Rating: 9/10 The only coverage from Rose Inc, this is made for boosting natural skin rather than covering it up – fusing a skin-loving serum with a sheer, luminous tint. On the first pump, you’ll see little dots of pigments suspended in the clear serum formula that’s made up of a who’s who of skin-protecting, hydrating and plumping ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, squalane and peptides. For best application, we like to apply to the back of the hand first and blend with fingers so the colour bursts and mixes into the serum before applying to the complexion. You can expect the cool, super lightweight formula to feel water-like refreshing on contact, and the barely-there coverage to blend seamlessly letting your real skin pop through. Sitting more on the skincare side of the fence than the make-up, you will notice both instantly and over time that this will boost moisture levels when used on top of your daily skincare regime, and well-hydrated skin in turn smooths and plumps fine lines. This is made for summer skin, as well as those with dry, dehydrated or mature skin that will benefit from the extra hit of hydration. Buy now £ 36 , Spacenk.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rose Inc spotlight luminous hydrating concealer Rating: 8.5/10 Skincare meets make-up in this frosted tube, that packages a nourishing concealer infused with skin-protecting anti-oxidant vitamin E, as well as moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid and squalane. This makes for a creamy texture that does more than just camouflage – plumping fine lines and colour-correcting redness or discolouration to the skin. Go easy with the extra-large doe-foot applicator, as we found a little goes a very long way. If you use sparingly the medium coverage is ultra-buildable, whether you prefer to use your fingers or a brush, and will cover anything from redness to blemishes naturally. We particularly liked the 020 peachy shade for concealing dark circles without settling into creases, with staying power that lasts all day too. Buy now £ 23 , Net-a-porter.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rose Inc blush divine lip and cheek colour Rating: 8/10 Ultra-creamy, soft and easy to blend, all you need is your fingers to create a natural-looking flush of colour with these cream blushers. Like all Rose Inc make-up, the highly-pigmented formula comes with skincare benefits, this time in the form of hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and squalane to keep cheeks feeling comfortably hydrated, as well as blurring the look of pores. We found the best results from working the cream on the back of the hand and applying it to the apple of cheeks with a light hand, building up the colour to as natural or as bright as you like it to look. Pop on the lips to match, as the lightweight texture makes lips feel comfortable too. Buy now, Spacenk.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rose Inc brow renew enriched shaping gel Rating: 8/10 This brow gel fills in gaps naturally, sets hairs in place and conditions face-framers simultaneously. The brow-conditioning is thanks to a mix of hair-strengthening vitamin B5 teamed with moisturising vitamin E and squalane that when used every day leaves brows softer while encouraging growth. Use the tip in upwards strokes to lift and add definition to the brow, which still looks natural and not overdone. And unlike some blonde shades from other brands, the “warm blonde” looks effortlessly natural, so we’d highly recommend it to the fair-haired. Buy now £ 19.50 , Net-a-porter.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rose Inc satin lipcolor rich refillable lipstick Rating: 9/10 Hydrating and richly pigmented with a satin finish that sits somewhere between a matte and cream, these lipsticks not only leave lips comfortably hydrated but the colour stays put longer than your average lippy too – not an easy combo to master. With a cocktail of super moisturisers including sodium hyaluronate, vitamin E and squalane it’s no wonder the pout feels so soft. Choose from 10 natural shades, with our favourite being demure – a suit-all-skin-tones soft pink that we will no doubt be refilling soon. These would be getting 10 out of 10 if it wasn’t for our only bugbear that the shades look slightly different online to what they are in real life, but you can’t beat them on performance. Buy now £ 22 , Spacenk.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rose Inc skin clarity gentle exfoliating cleanser Rating: 9/10 This may be ideal for oily and congested complexions, but our tester who has skin on the dry side is obsessed with this daily cleanser and exfoliator in one too. And that’s because it’s packed with amino acids to strengthen the skin barrier as well as moisturising squalane that ensures skin is left feeling well hydrated without any trace of irritation or dryness. Cleansing the day’s impurities with ease while providing a light and effective exfoliation – with the likes of pomegranate fruit enzymes and jojoba beads – it not only unclogs pores, but rids the skin of dead skin cells, providing a clean and clear complexion and the start of a glowing skincare routine. Buy now £ 29 , Spacenk.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rose Inc radiant reveal brightening serum Rating: 8.5/10 Dull, lacklustre complexions will love this serum in their AM and PM routines to really amp up radiance. Any first-class brightening serum, like this one, has of course got a staple form of vitamin C in the formula. Not just to brighten and even the skin tone, but to provide antioxidant protection too. Teamed with sea fennel extract – that also boosts skin’s luminosity – and the brand’s favourite active squalane, this also really packs a hydrating punch. One pump is enough for skin to instantly look dewy, and feel so well hydrated that we would often forgo moisturiser. What’s more, it creates a smooth and plump canvas for make-up on top. Buy now £ 53 , Libertylondon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rose Inc solar infusion soft-focus cream bronzer Rating: 9/10 One of Rose Inc’s newest products, this smooth cream-to-powder bronzer warms the complexion with such a natural-looking sunkissed glow that we’re already putting it up there with iconic bronzers from the likes of Chanel and Guerlain – and that’s high praise indeed. If you’ve struggled with bronzer in the past, it’s impossible to be heavy-handed and over-do-it, as the easy-to-blend formula is made for building so you can dial up the intensity to your liking. Skincare goodness comes this time from antioxidant protection and nourishment from the likes of vitamin C, E, rose oil and squalane. And it’s sprinkled with the magic of tourmaline and quartz for pore-blurring illumination. For best results, buff on where the sun naturally hits and watch the “you look well” compliments come flooding in. A new firm favourite in our tester’s make-up bag. Buy now £ 27 , Spacenk.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}