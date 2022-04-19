Slip dresses, chunky flip flops and low rise jeans are back – the Y2K deja vu is real. And the noughties revival wouldn’t be complete without the glossy lip look.

The Juicy Tubes era might have been well-loved, but there were some things about lip gloss we could have done without – remember those loose hairs and the occasional bug sticking to your lips?

So, let us introduce you to lip oils, the lip gloss-lip balm hybrid that sits between skincare and make-up. These pout boosters offer a host of benefits, including hydration and plumping with a pop of colour and no stickiness.

With core ingredients such as jojoba oil, shea oil and added botanicals, these oils work to nourish the lips from the inside out and are slightly more glamourous than your regular lip balm.

Charlotte Tilbury, Morphe, Hourglass and more all have great options, so keep reading below to see which ones feature in our best lip oil round-up.

How we tested

Our tester used each lip oil for a minimum of 24 hours (yes, some are even advised to be used at night, too), eating, drinking and going about daily life. All were assessed on ease of application, how they looked, felt, smelt and how long they lasted.

The best lip oils for 2022 are:

– Ciaté London fruit burst lip oil: £14, Lookfantastic.com Best over lipstick – Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s magic lip oil crystal elixir: £28, Feelunique.com