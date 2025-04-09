Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Skincare and makeup hybrids are all the rage in the beauty sphere. Products that offer both short- and long-term beauty benefits are increasing in popularity – think foundation with built-in SPF, mascara that doubles as a lash serum or tinted lip products packed with nourishing ingredients.

Where the latter is concerned, Summer Fridays seems to be the brand on everybody’s lips (pardon the pun) and serves as a great example of this approach to skin-loving make-up products. Championed by the likes of Sofia Richie Grainge and Alix Earle, its lip butter balm is by far its most popular product, a gloss that leaves a sheer tint while hydrating lips.

As you’d expect with something of such cult status, budget beauty brands are beginning to launch their cost-effective alternatives to the glossy balm to rival Summer Fridays’s pricey formula. Case in point: Rimmel has formulated a £9 balm that is half the price, and it might just be the perfect everyday gloss.

I put both balms to the test to find out if the higher price tag really does mean better results.

How I tested

Swatches of the tried and tested lip glosses. In the centre photo, Ella wears brown sugar by Summer Fridays ( Ella Duggan )

I have been using both lip glosses for several weeks now. Trying out a range of shades from each and finding my favourites (and least favourites). I’ve worn the glosses during busy work days, testing how they held up against coffee breaks and lunchtime sandwiches. I also took the glosses with me on nights out, noting how often I needed to reapply throughout the evening.

For a lip gloss to make it into my good books, it must meet specific criteria. I’m looking for a lip product that is hydrating but isn’t sticky. I want the sheen to be shiny but not greasy – yes, there is a difference. I also want a gloss that doesn’t dry up or require constant reapplying. Scent and added flavour can also be the difference between a gloss you reach for time and time again and the one you leave at the bottom of your bag.

Why you can trust us

Besides being a lip gloss fanatic in my own time, I have also used my obsession in a professional capacity, recently writing the definitive best lip gloss review guide for IndyBest. I have also written several other beauty reviews, including best facial cleansers, scalp SPF and anti-frizz hair products, bringing you my honest opinions to help inform your next purchase.