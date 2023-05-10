Kosas has finally arrived in the UK – here’s a beauty editor’s honest thoughts

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When Sephora launched in the UK towards the end of 2022, it brought with it a few brands we couldn’t previously get over here, including ILIA, Skinfix and Vegamore.

And then, when its first London-based store opened its doors last month, beauty obsessives were surprised with the appearance of more new brands, one of which included Kosas – now also available in SpaceNK.

A Los Angeles-based brand created back in 2015, Kosas positions itself as a “clean make-up for skincare freaks”, with its founder – Sheena Yaintanes – believing that what you put on your body should be just as good as what you put in it.

While the definition of “clean” within the beauty space is ambiguous, Kosas claims to be clinically proven, it uses nourishing ingredients at active levels in order to hydrate, soothe, brighten and plump. Plus, the brand promises impressive pigment levels and lightweight, comfortable-to-wear formulas suitable for all skin types.

Its range of products spans everything from foundation and concealer to a spray-on serum and even deodorant – but how good is it really? We put a selection of best sellers to the test to find out what is worth spending your cash on.

How we tested

Our tester received an array of different products that she worked into her everyday make-up and skincare routine for a few weeks. We paid attention to ease of use, pigment levels and general colour payoff, as well as longevity – and in terms of skincare, we considered how the products made our skin look and feel.

From miracle-working make-up to skincare staples, these were our favourites from the brand (Lucy Partington)

The best Kosas products for 2023 are: