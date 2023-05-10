Kosas has finally arrived in the UK – here’s a beauty editor’s honest thoughts

When Sephora launched in the UK towards the end of 2022, it brought with it a few brands we couldn’t previously get over here, including ILIA, Skinfix and Vegamore.
And then, when its first London-based store opened its doors last month, beauty obsessives were surprised with the appearance of more new brands, one of which included Kosas – now also available in SpaceNK.
A Los Angeles-based brand created back in 2015, Kosas positions itself as a “clean make-up for skincare freaks”, with its founder – Sheena Yaintanes – believing that what you put on your body should be just as good as what you put in it.
While the definition of “clean” within the beauty space is ambiguous, Kosas claims to be clinically proven, it uses nourishing ingredients at active levels in order to hydrate, soothe, brighten and plump. Plus, the brand promises impressive pigment levels and lightweight, comfortable-to-wear formulas suitable for all skin types.
Its range of products spans everything from foundation and concealer to a spray-on serum and even deodorant – but how good is it really? We put a selection of best sellers to the test to find out what is worth spending your cash on.
How we tested
Our tester received an array of different products that she worked into her everyday make-up and skincare routine for a few weeks. We paid attention to ease of use, pigment levels and general colour payoff, as well as longevity – and in terms of skincare, we considered how the products made our skin look and feel.
The best Kosas products for 2023 are:
- Best Kosas concealer – Kosas revealer super creamy and brightening concealer: £25, Spacenk.com
- Best Kosas foundation – Kosas revealer skin improving foundation SPF25: £35, Spacenk.com
- Best Kosas lip oil – Kosas wet lip oil gloss plumping treatment gloss: £20, Spacenk.com
- Best Kosas brow gel – Kosas air brow volumizing treatment gel: £20, Spacenk.com