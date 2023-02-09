Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

10 best Sculpted by Aimee products, from the ultimate long-lasting foundation to a must-try mascara

Our top picks from the Irish brand that make-up artists love

Lucy Partington
Thursday 09 February 2023 12:05
<p>The middle-of-the-range price points feel like good value for money and the range of shades is impressive too</p>

The middle-of-the-range price points feel like good value for money and the range of shades is impressive too

(iStock/The Independent)

Sculpted by Aimee is one of those brands that seemed to appear out of nowhere, and then suddenly it was everywhere.

Despite only hitting the mainstream in the last couple of years – it made its UK debut at Boots in the middle of 2020 – the brand has been around since 2016 and is the brainchild of Irish makeup artist Aimee Connolly, who also owns a make-up training academy that accredits over 300 people each year.

The fact Connolly has a background in make-up is partly why this brand never misses. Despite only launching with two products – a contour palette and a double-ended brush – the brand has seen phenomenal growth. In fact, it now has over 50 SKUs and counting, from a selection of foundations to full face palettes, cream blushers and even skincare.

Positioned as “affordable luxury”, the products are loved by numerous makeup artists (including Hannah Martin, who counts some members of the royal family as clients) and they really do deliver on every level.

So if you’ve been wondering what to try first, let us introduce you to our top ten Sculpted by Aimee products.

Related stories

20 best mascaras for every look: From waterproof to vegan-friendly formulas
8 best makeup brush sets for applying liquid, cream and powder products
12 best tinted moisturisers for lightweight coverage and skincare benefits
15 best eyeshadow palettes for everyday glam
8 best laser hair-removal and IPL machines to use at home

How we tested

Each of these products has been used for at least two weeks, some a lot longer – which comes thanks to the fact they’re already a firm favourite for our tester. When trying the new-to-her makeup and skincare, our tester took notes of pigment levels, how easy products were to apply, longevity, and how they made her skin look and feel.

Some of these products have been our tester’s firm favourites for a long time

(Lucy Partinton)

The best Sculpted by Aimee products for 2023 are:

Sculpted by Aimee satin silk longwear foundation

  • Best: Foundation
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: 30 different shades available

One of three different bases offered, but as far as we’re concerned, nobody should disregard this foundation, not even people who usually avoid long-wear formulas. Yes, it’s full coverage but it doesn’t feel heavy in the slightest, and although it’s matte, it still looks like skin and doesn’t ever look flat or cakey.

One pump covers our tester’s face with ease, it blends really easily and is buildable for anybody who requires a bit of extra coverage in any specific areas. And, it really did last all day long without needing any touch-ups – which is no mean feat. Available in 30 shades with a mix of undertones, the formula is infused with skincare ingredients – including hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, niacinamide and tiger grass – and although the benefits of those will be difficult to gauge, it’s a great added benefit not to be sniffed at.

Continue reading...

Sculpted by Aimee cloud cream nourishing ceramide moisturiser

  • Best: Hydrating moisturiser
  • Size: 50ml
  • Shades: N/A

This is the newest launch from Sculpted by Aimee, and it doesn’t disappoint. It’s an interesting launch for a brand that is primarily makeup, especially as it can be used both underneath makeup and at nighttime as a barrier-strengthening, soothing cream that’ll help hydrate skin.

Although it’s a rich cream, it feels lightweight and isn’t greasy or sticky in the slightest. Our tester has been using this ahead of its official launch, and it works just as well as a primer as it does with retinol sandwiched between it. Plus, the tub itself is refillable and it does layer nicely – our tester didn’t have any issues with pilling – with other hydrating products, which is especially good for those with drier skin types.

Continue reading...

Sculpted by Aimee fresh faced make-up remover

  • Best: Make-up remover
  • Size: 100ml
  • Shades: N/A

Our tester is somebody who usually prefers to use a more hardy makeup remover, but this one has helped enable her to branch out. Like the satin silk foundation (£27, Sculptedbyaimee.co.uk), it’s infused with niacinamide, vitamin E and tiger grass.

It feels almost oily, but it’s not greasy and our tester uses it by applying it onto a reusable cotton pad and sweeping it over her face, holding it over her eyes for a few extra seconds to help loosen mascara and eyeshadow. It doesn’t sting our tester’s eyes, doesn’t drag the skin and generally feels super gentle to use – while doing a pretty good job of removing makeup without leaving skin feeling tight or dry – although it does seem to take a little longer than using a gel or balm cleanser.

Continue reading...

Sculpted by Aimee hydration heroes sheet masks

  • Best: Sheet masks
  • Shades: N/A

Again, this is another product we wouldn’t expect to see from a make-up brand like this one, but our tester is glad it exists. It’s important to note that our tester is a fan of hydrating sheet masks anyway, and these didn’t disappoint her.

Each box comes with three masks which doesn’t feel like great value for money, however the amount of serum in the individual packets is impressive. We found you could get at least two uses out of each mask if you’re careful with the mask itself, or you can decant the excess serum and use it that way for a couple of days instead.

After using, our tester’s skin felt super hydrated and these masks are perfect for using before make-up application (just make sure you massage the serum in properly and wait a few minutes for it to absorb) or after removing it. They would also be great in summer after a long day in the sun thanks to the cooling effect.

Continue reading...

Sculpted by Aimee beauty base pearl

  • Best: Make-up primer
  • Size: 50ml
  • Shades: N/A

This is one of the first Sculpted by Aimee products our tester used, and she loves it as much now as she did back then. Incredibly moisturising, this clever, multi-functional product not only preps and primes skin ready for makeup but it also has added SPF30 (just make sure you use around four or five pumps to get adequate protection) and it gives skin a pretty pearlescent look to boot.

Our tester found that it does help make-up to sit better on skin and increases its longevity, plus it really does help make skin look and feel so much better. For anybody who doesn’t want the extra luminosity from this, there is also a regular version that’s available to buy that doesn’t have the extra added glow.

Continue reading...

Sculpted by Aimee mymascara in brown

  • Best: Mascara
  • Size: 12ml
  • Shades: Brown, black

First of all, it’s important to know that not all brown mascaras are made equal. It’s also not a product for everybody, but for the record, our tester has been using it instead of black for around three years now because it’s more flattering and less harsh – and MyMascara is a great place to start if you’re in the market to transition.

The shade itself is perfect: it’s rich without being either too dark or too light, it adds subtle definition and doesn’t smudge. The wand is curved, meaning it’s able to ensure it coats each and every lash from root to tip, and it adds both volume and length, too. Our tester was seriously impressed from first use with the longevity and the amount of lift it gave to her lashes. A must-try product.

Continue reading...

Sculpted by Aimee cream luxe blush in peachy pink

  • Best: Cream blusher
  • Size: 5g
  • Shades: Five shades available

Available in five flattering tones, cream luxe blush is perfect for applying onto the cheeks for a pop of healthy-looking colour. Our tester’s favourite, peachy pink, is a hybrid pink/peach blend that offers a barely-there flush – meaning it’s ideal for anybody (AKA our tester) who prefers to err on the side of caution where blusher is concerned. The creamy texture isn’t scary or intimidating to use, and we found that it blends beautifully into foundation using just fingers but you could use a brush if you prefer. We also love that the colour intensity can be built up quickly and easily if needed, while any excess can be dabbed onto lips for a monochromatic finish.

Continue reading...

Sculpted by Aimee complexion brush

  • Best: Make-up brush
  • Size: N/A
  • Shades: N/A

This brush had big boots to fill. For years our tester had been wedded to It Cosmetics’ heavenly luxe complexion perfection brush (£28.80, Boots.com), but this one definitely has potential to share the top spot.

One side is bigger and fluffier, perfect for applying foundation, while the other side is smaller and more dense, making it great for targeted concealer application. Our tester also likes to use the smaller end to buff and blend foundation around the edges of her nose, brows and lips too for a seamless application.

The brush itself is really effective but easy to use, and like all Sculpted by Aimee products, is cruelty-free. Our tester also found that it washes well and holds its shape and softness afterwards, too, which is a big plus for her.

Continue reading...

Sculpted by Aimee bare basics palette

  • Best: Palette
  • Size: N/A
  • Shades: Two shades available

If you only invest in one product, make it this. A truly versatile face palette made up of blusher, highlighter, bronzer, setting powder and three complementary eyeshadow shades, it’s really all you’d ever need to create just about any day or nighttime look. The powders are all impressively pigmented, and the inclusion of both matte and shimmer shadows is a really clever thought – and is proof that the idea definitely came from a skilled make-up artist.

Our tester loves how easy it is to use – it really is foolproof – that the highlighter isn’t overly glittery, the setting powder isn’t cakey and that it feels luxe. It’s fair to say that multi-use palettes like this don’t always have the greatest of reputations, but this is proof that they can be done extremely well.

Continue reading...

Sculpted by Aimee liquid lustre in bare basics

  • Best: Lipstick
  • Size: Not specified
  • Shades: One, bare basics

A product our tester never really knew she needed: a double-ended lipstick and lipgloss. Though on first application our tester thought it looked a bit too brown for her, once dried down and lipgloss was applied on top, this universally flattering, neutral tone proved easy to wear with just about any makeup look.

Our tester found that it was best to wait for the liquid lipstick to dry down before applying the lipgloss, which has a good shine but isn’t overly glossy or at all sticky. It doesn’t have the longest wear-time, but then it doesn’t claim to be long-lasting and reapplication is expected to be needed in a product like this.

The formulas themselves are lovely to apply, and the pointed doe-foot applicator makes it easy to achieve a neat application, plus the little labels on each end are an appreciated little touch that saves having to open either end trying to work out which is which.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Sculpted by Aimee products

This brand is such a rare breed: there isn’t a single dud product in the whole range, and we’re confident that there wouldn’t ever be any product that would leave a first time buyer disappointed. Whether you’re looking for a new foundation, a does-it-all palette or want some new skincare, Sculpted by Aimee covers all bases really well. The middle-of-the-range price points also feel like good value for money and the breadth of shade ranges is impressive, too.

Looking to rid your bathroom of single-use plastics? These are the best shampoo bars worth making the switch

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off in the ASOS winter sale
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off everything for club members - The Body Shop discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% birthday discount for The Perfume Shop VIP Rewards Members
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in