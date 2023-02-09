Sculpted by Aimee is one of those brands that seemed to appear out of nowhere, and then suddenly it was everywhere.
Despite only hitting the mainstream in the last couple of years – it made its UK debut at Boots in the middle of 2020 – the brand has been around since 2016 and is the brainchild of Irish makeup artist Aimee Connolly, who also owns a make-up training academy that accredits over 300 people each year.
The fact Connolly has a background in make-up is partly why this brand never misses. Despite only launching with two products – a contour palette and a double-ended brush – the brand has seen phenomenal growth. In fact, it now has over 50 SKUs and counting, from a selection of foundations to full face palettes, cream blushers and even skincare.
Positioned as “affordable luxury”, the products are loved by numerous makeup artists (including Hannah Martin, who counts some members of the royal family as clients) and they really do deliver on every level.
So if you’ve been wondering what to try first, let us introduce you to our top ten Sculpted by Aimee products.
How we tested
Each of these products has been used for at least two weeks, some a lot longer – which comes thanks to the fact they’re already a firm favourite for our tester. When trying the new-to-her makeup and skincare, our tester took notes of pigment levels, how easy products were to apply, longevity, and how they made her skin look and feel.
The best Sculpted by Aimee products for 2023 are:
- Best foundation – Sculpted by Aimee satin silk longwear foundation: £27, Sculptedbyaimee.co.uk
- Best hydrating moisturiser – Sculpted by Aimee cloud cream nourishing ceramide moisturiser: £30, Sculptedbyaimee.co.uk
- Best makeup remover – Sculpted by Aimee fresh faced make-up remover: £15, Sculptedbyaimee.co.uk
- Best sheet masks – Sculpted by Aimee hydration heroes sheet masks: £14, Sculptedbyaimee.co.uk
- Best makeup primer – Sculpted by Aimee beauty base pearl: £23, Sculptedbyaimee.co.uk
- Best mascara – Sculpted by Aimee mymascara in brown: £17, Sculptedbyaimee.co.uk
- Best cream blusher – Sculpted by Aimee cream luxe blush in peachy pink: £16, Sculptedbyaimee.co.uk
- Best makeup brush – Sculpted by Aimee complexion brush: £17, Sculptedbyaimee.co.uk
- Best palette – Sculpted by Aimee bare basics palette: £32, Sculptedbyaimee.co.uk
- Best lipstick – Sculpted by Aimee liquid lustre in bare basics: £19, Sculptedbyaimee.co.uk