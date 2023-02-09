Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sculpted by Aimee is one of those brands that seemed to appear out of nowhere, and then suddenly it was everywhere.

Despite only hitting the mainstream in the last couple of years – it made its UK debut at Boots in the middle of 2020 – the brand has been around since 2016 and is the brainchild of Irish makeup artist Aimee Connolly, who also owns a make-up training academy that accredits over 300 people each year.

The fact Connolly has a background in make-up is partly why this brand never misses. Despite only launching with two products – a contour palette and a double-ended brush – the brand has seen phenomenal growth. In fact, it now has over 50 SKUs and counting, from a selection of foundations to full face palettes, cream blushers and even skincare.

Positioned as “affordable luxury”, the products are loved by numerous makeup artists (including Hannah Martin, who counts some members of the royal family as clients) and they really do deliver on every level.

So if you’ve been wondering what to try first, let us introduce you to our top ten Sculpted by Aimee products.

How we tested

Each of these products has been used for at least two weeks, some a lot longer – which comes thanks to the fact they’re already a firm favourite for our tester. When trying the new-to-her makeup and skincare, our tester took notes of pigment levels, how easy products were to apply, longevity, and how they made her skin look and feel.

Some of these products have been our tester’s firm favourites for a long time (Lucy Partinton)

The best Sculpted by Aimee products for 2023 are: