Dyson’s new supersonic dryer styled my hair in less than five minutes

Debuted at Paris Fashion Week last year, this professional tool is responsible for runway looks

Daisy Lester
Senior shopping writer
Wednesday 02 April 2025 00:02 BST
The luxury hair dryer costs £449
The luxury hair dryer costs £449 (iStock/The Independent )

Best known for high-tech domestic appliances, Dyson shook up the beauty industry in 2016 with the launch of its first supersonic hair dryer. The brand reconfigured the digital motor used in its vacuums and hand-drying appliances for its hair tools, and the rest is history.

The brand then launched the airwrap multi-styler and the corrale hair straighteners in quick succession. These innovative approaches set a new standard for the industry, fundamentally rethinking the design and technology of the hair dryer to prioritise hair health.

Last year, these two appliances were succeeded by the Dyson supersonic r, a brand-new hair dryer. Debuted in February 2024 at Paris Fashion Week, it came with a major catch: only professional stylists were allowed to use it.

However, that gatekeeping has come to an end. The brand has just made the professional version of the supersonic hair dryer available to purchase for the very first time. Setting it apart from the other tools in the range, the pro hair dryer boasts a unique “r” design, making it 20 per cent smaller and 30 per cent lighter than the original supersonic, adding to its user-friendly appeal.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your existing Dyson supersonic hair dryer or thinking of investing for the very first time, I was among the first to try the re-launched r model to see if it’s worth the splurge.

How we tested

Testing the Dyson supersonic r hair dryer at home
Testing the Dyson supersonic r hair dryer at home (Daisy Lester)

Putting the r hair dryer through its paces at home, I tested each setting and attachment while considering the feel of it in my hand, timing how fast it dried my hair and how comfortable the heat was. My current go-to hair dryer is the Dyson nural, and I’ve also tried the previous supersonic models, so I compared the differences between the pro model and its predecessors.

As well as drying my own hair, I went to the Larry King Mayfair salon for a masterclass in using the r supersonic hair dryer from Larry King himself. Stylists like King have used the tool since its launch in 2024, so I wanted to see how the professional hair dryer translated from the salon to my home. Here’s my verdict.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As The Independent’s senior shopping writer, Daisy Lester covers the latest trends and lifestyle news for IndyBest. She has her finger on the pulse when it comes to beauty. From Benefit and Jones Road make-up to Refy skincare and Dyson hair dryers, Daisy has reviewed countless products and will always offer her honest opinions to help you find the products worth buying.

Dyson supersonic r hair dryer

dyson supersonic r hair dryer
  • Watts: 1,700W
  • Weight : 0.68kg
  • Temperature settings: Four, including a cold shot
  • Why we love it
    • Fast drying
    • Impressively lightweight
    • Various heat and speed settings
    • Long cable
  • Take note
    • Hefty plug
    • Expensive

Dyson’s latest launch – the supersonic r – boasts a unique curved shape. The ergonomic design is supremely comfortable to hold, but I’m more struck by the weight of this appliance. The hair dryer weighs just 0.68kg and is 30 percent smaller and 20 percent lighter than other supersonics in the roster. However, it boasts the same fast and powerful drying credentials as its predecessors.

Until now, it was exclusively available to pro stylists, which explains the extra-long cable length (280cm, compared to 262cm in the nural). A necessity for stylists working in a busy salon, the benefits of this long cable length translate to at-home use, giving you extra freedom when drying. However, this means that a lot of the electronics are packed into the plug, which is surprisingly hefty.

dyson supersonic r larry king
Getting my hair styled with the new Dyson supersonic r by Larry King (Daisy Lester )

The curved design of the tool helped King style and dry my roots, which is usually a hard area to reach. At home, I found it far easier to dry and smooth from the root to the ends because of the compact and curved nozzle end.

Dyson has packed lots of new features into the tool; for example, the motor and heater automatically adjust to deliver optimal airflow and temperature. Plus, it features three airflow levels and four heat modes (including a cold shot for setting your look). On top of that, there’s a handy LED light which indicates the current heat control airflow settings. Finally, the hair dryer also has a negative charge feature that helps to reduce static in locks and minimise frizz. I’m prone to flyaways and frizz when styling, but the supersonic r’s precision airflow and negative charge feature helped to tame and smooth hair.

Dyson supersonic r hair dryer
Trying out the various attachments (Daisy Lester )

The tool also comes with a range of attachments that cater for different hair types, from straight and wavy to curly or coily hair. The straight and wavy attachments include a powerful air attachment to dry hair quickly, a pro concentrator for precise styling, a gentle air attachment for even distribution and a smoothing nozzle to tame frizz and flyaways. Meanwhile, the curly and coily tool comes with a powerful air attachment, a pro concentrator, a diffuser, a wide-tooth comb and a flyaway attachment.

I tested the straight and wavy attachments, finding that the powerful air nozzle speedily rough-dried my hair in just two minutes. Then, I went in with the gentle air attachment around my roots which limited the heat and air flow to protect my scalp. I used the pro concentrator for styling my hair with more precision before finishing the blow dry with the smoothing nozzle to tackle frizz and fly away’s. Despite having thick, long hair, the entire drying process took five minutes, shaving minutes off my morning routine.

Throughout the ends and bulk of my hair, I used the speediest setting and hottest temperature, but around my scalp and roots, I reduced it to the second speed and second temperature setting. Within minutes, all the moisture was gone from my hair and my arm didn’t ache after it usually does after a blow drying session. It aced every single test.

  1.  £449 from Dyson.co.uk
Prices may vary
The verdict: Dyson supersonic r hair dryer

So, is Dyson’s supersonic r hair dryer worth your money? At a whopping £449, it’s certainly an investment to think about.

But while I might hesitate dropping half a grand on a hair tool, I can’t really fault the supersonic r. With powerful airflow technology, five attachments and four temperature settings, it offers a comfortable, versatile and healthy hair drying experience.

Our only gripe is the hefty plug, but this is a minor issue considering the compact and lightweight design of the tool itself. The long cable is a handy touch, while the ergonomic shape of the tool means it’s a dream to hold. It can also get into the roots for more precise styling. If you’re in the market for a hair dryer that is not only significantly lighter than other models but also dries your hair in half the time, you won’t regret the splurge.

From Oribe to Redken, shop the best heat protectant sprays for 2025

