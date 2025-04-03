Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

When it comes to skincare, I favour low-maintenance, hybrid formulas that can shave minutes off my routine. Eliminating the need for multiple steps, tinted SPFs protect my skin from sun damage and give me glowy, pigmented coverage. Tick, tick, tick.

But with some of the best formulas on the market costing upwards of £30 for a small tube (we’re looking at you, Ultra Violette and Supergoop!), I’m always looking for budget buys that can do the job just as well.

Enter: Garnier’s vitamin C daily UV brightening fluid glow (a mouthful, I know). My go-to affordable tinted SPF, the lightweight formula has a creamy consistency that’s easy to blend across your face, while SPF50 has all bases covered when it comes to sun protection.

Designed to be one-shade-suits-all, the cream gives your skin glowy and lightweight coverage. The slimline tube is perfect for packing in your beach bag on holiday and topping up when you want a little more coverage after a dip in the sea.

The best part is that it costs a little more than £10 – but it’s now even cheaper. Whether you’re jetting off on holiday, enjoying the first sunny days of spring or looking for a new everyday skincare staple, here’s why Garnier’s tinted SPF should be in your next beauty haul.

How we tested

Testing the Garnier vitamin C SPF ( Daisy Lester )

Testing the vitamin C-infused formula alongside more premium products, I’ve worn it for beach days and office days. Considering the ease of application (whether with a brush, sponge or fingers), coverage claims, staying power, the look and feel on my skin, as well as its SPF credentials, here’s my verdict on Garnier’s tinted SPF.