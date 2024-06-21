Jump to content
Independent
US election
La Roche-Posay’s tinted SPF is the perfect formula if you hate face sunscreen

The formula nourishes the skin while blurring imperfections

Daisy Lester
Friday 21 June 2024 11:36 BST
Does the SPF live up to the hype?
Does the SPF live up to the hype? (iStock/The Independent )

It’s common knowledge how important daily SPF protection is, but it can be tricky to find a formula that works for both your skin type and morning routine.

Some facial sunscreen can feel too heavy underneath make-up, while others leave an unflattering chalky or greasy finish. I’ve trialled SPFs at both ends of the spectrum, from no-frills budget buys to premium products with added skincare benefits – but I always return to one particular formula.

French beauty brand La Roche-Posay is lauded by everyone from dermatologists to beauty editors thanks to its hardworking formulas that both nourish and protect skin.

A skincare and make-up hybrid, the brand’s tinted SPF50 formula is my go-to each morning. Ticking all my boxes for daily protection, the broad-spectrum sunscreen contains SPF50 to shield your skin against UVA and UVB, while also helping to blur imperfections and even out your skin tone. Plus, it works as a primer underneath make-up.

How I tested La Roche-Posay tinted SPF

I considered coverage and how it feels on the skin
I considered coverage and how it feels on the skin (Daisy Lester )

I’ve been using La Roche Posay’s tinted SPF50 for months, applying the formula as the last step of my skincare routine each morning. I’ve worn it both on its own with a little bit of concealer, as well as under foundation, I’ve assessed its coverage, feel on the skin and finish. Similarly, I considered how easily it works into the skin and whether it causes any pilling. Here’s why La Roche Posay’s anthelios UVMune 400 invisible fluid tinted SPF50+ is worth the hype.

La Roche-Posay anthelios UVMune 400 invisible fluid tinted SPF50+

Lookfantastic la roche posay tinted serum
  • Size: 50ml
  • SPF: 50+
  • Key ingredients: Iron oxide, glycerin, vitamin E
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Skin blurring coverage
    • High UV protection
  • Take note
    • Small size for the price

La Roche Posay’s hardworking formula contains SPF50 (dermatologists recommend a minimum of SPF30 for adequate daily protection), so it offers ample safeguarding from UV rays. Designed to be applied in the morning and reapplied when you see fit during the day, it’s also water-, sweat- and sand-resistant – and the formula has impressive staying power throughout the day.

It’s super lightweight, so it can easily be applied with your fingertips and a little goes a long way. The formula is by no means greasy and it offers a subtle skin-blur and dewy finish, with the tinted formula helping to even out the skin tone and mask spots or blemishes. Plus, it’s pleasingly hydrating thanks to nourishing ingredients, including glycerin and vitamin E.

The tinted formula provides enough coverage that I can easily forgo foundation, but equally the lightweight product sits nicely under make-up and even doubles up as a primer.

While £20 is steep for a 50ml tube, it’s the perfect size to pop in your hand luggage, beach bag or crossbody for topping up during the day. But, it’s currently reduced by 20 per cent thanks to LOOKFANTASTIC’s “What the SPF?” campaign (the beauty retailer is calling for an end to VAT on SPF and is reducing formulas by 20 per cent to raise awareness).

  1. £16 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: La Roche-Posay anthelios UVMune 400 invisible fluid tinted SPF50+

Providing both lightweight coverage and high daily UV protection, La Roche Posay’s anthelios UVMune 400 invisible fluid tinted SPF50+ is a multi-functional hero for your beauty arsenal. The hydrating formula not only sits nicely under make-up but gives the aspirational no-make-up look, with just the right amount of skin blurring effect. Yes, it’s premium priced, but the compact tube will last you a surprisingly long while and is worth every penny.

Looking for more SPF recommendations? Consult our edit of the best facial formulas for 2024

