La Roche-Posay anthelios UVMune 400 invisible fluid tinted SPF50+
- Size: 50ml
- SPF: 50+
- Key ingredients: Iron oxide, glycerin, vitamin E
- Why we love it
- Lightweight
- Skin blurring coverage
- High UV protection
- Take note
- Small size for the price
La Roche Posay’s hardworking formula contains SPF50 (dermatologists recommend a minimum of SPF30 for adequate daily protection), so it offers ample safeguarding from UV rays. Designed to be applied in the morning and reapplied when you see fit during the day, it’s also water-, sweat- and sand-resistant – and the formula has impressive staying power throughout the day.
It’s super lightweight, so it can easily be applied with your fingertips and a little goes a long way. The formula is by no means greasy and it offers a subtle skin-blur and dewy finish, with the tinted formula helping to even out the skin tone and mask spots or blemishes. Plus, it’s pleasingly hydrating thanks to nourishing ingredients, including glycerin and vitamin E.
The tinted formula provides enough coverage that I can easily forgo foundation, but equally the lightweight product sits nicely under make-up and even doubles up as a primer.
While £20 is steep for a 50ml tube, it’s the perfect size to pop in your hand luggage, beach bag or crossbody for topping up during the day. But, it’s currently reduced by 20 per cent thanks to LOOKFANTASTIC’s “What the SPF?” campaign (the beauty retailer is calling for an end to VAT on SPF and is reducing formulas by 20 per cent to raise awareness).