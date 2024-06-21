Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

It’s common knowledge how important daily SPF protection is, but it can be tricky to find a formula that works for both your skin type and morning routine.

Some facial sunscreen can feel too heavy underneath make-up, while others leave an unflattering chalky or greasy finish. I’ve trialled SPFs at both ends of the spectrum, from no-frills budget buys to premium products with added skincare benefits – but I always return to one particular formula.

French beauty brand La Roche-Posay is lauded by everyone from dermatologists to beauty editors thanks to its hardworking formulas that both nourish and protect skin.

A skincare and make-up hybrid, the brand’s tinted SPF50 formula is my go-to each morning. Ticking all my boxes for daily protection, the broad-spectrum sunscreen contains SPF50 to shield your skin against UVA and UVB, while also helping to blur imperfections and even out your skin tone. Plus, it works as a primer underneath make-up.

How I tested La Roche-Posay tinted SPF

open image in gallery I considered coverage and how it feels on the skin ( Daisy Lester )

I’ve been using La Roche Posay’s tinted SPF50 for months, applying the formula as the last step of my skincare routine each morning. I’ve worn it both on its own with a little bit of concealer, as well as under foundation, I’ve assessed its coverage, feel on the skin and finish. Similarly, I considered how easily it works into the skin and whether it causes any pilling. Here’s why La Roche Posay’s anthelios UVMune 400 invisible fluid tinted SPF50+ is worth the hype.