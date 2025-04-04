Jump to content
10 best lip stains, tested for long-lasting colour and hydration

I’ve found the formulas that deserve a spot in your make-up bag

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Friday 04 April 2025 19:37 BST
While some stains are lip gloss-esque, others are more reminiscent of a felt tip
While some stains are lip gloss-esque, others are more reminiscent of a felt tip (Lucy Smith/The Independent)
It seems that lip stains are 2025’s answer to the millennial obsession with winged liner. Billie Eilish uses them and Hailey Bieber’s a fan, which is no great surprise, given all the benefits they boast versus your traditional lipstick.

For those who aren’t in the know, they are designed to leave a residual colour on the surface of the lips and can withstand everything from food and drink to hours of wear.

The make-up must-haves come in myriad consistencies – while some have a lip gloss-like finish, others are more comparable to a felt tip. The best ones, though, are the ones that enable you to forget about your lips altogether, leaving you with a perfect pout featuring a weightless flush of colour.

To achieve this without prompting dryness or patchiness is no mean feat and, as someone who’s definitely guilty of letting my lipstick fall by the wayside, this fairy-tale idea of an all-day tint seemed too good to be true. The question is: Can a lip stain really live up to the hype? Scroll on to find out which formulas are worthy of a spot in your make-up bag.

How I tested

During testing, I considered the immediate colour pay-off as well as any residual stain
During testing, I considered the immediate colour pay-off as well as any residual stain (Lucy Smith/The Independent)

I applied every stain to moisturised lips and left them in situ for about three to five minutes before wiping off the residual product with a wad of tissue. I did this with all formulas, whether or not they left a glossy or moisturising finish, to compare the stains. I also paid attention to factors such as hydration, smoothness of coverage, ease of application and staying power.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As The Independent’s dedicated beauty writer, I’m well-versed in everything from liquid lipsticks to lip plumpers. I’ve spoken to professionals (such as Lily Collins’ make-up artist) about their favourite lip products and, as a lipstick wearer of old, I know what I’m looking for in terms of a good, long-lasting formula. Be it a premium product or a bargain buy, I’ll always provide my honest opinion in my tried-and-tested reviews and will only recommend products I think are worth your time and money.

The best lip stains for 2025 are:

1
Nyx Professional Makeup lip IV hydrating gloss stain

Best lip stains IndyBest review NYX Professional Makeup lip IV hydrating gloss stain
  • Best: Overall
  • Wipe-off: Optional
  • Shades: 16
  • Key ingredients: Magnesium, vitamin B12, coconut water, vitamin E, glycerin and synthetic wax
  • Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Lasts all day
    • Non-drying
    • Stain takes effect within a few minutes

Nyx’s IV gloss stain is the affordable lip colour I didn’t know I needed, and now that I’ve tried it, I won’t be looking back. Considering the price tag, it’s packed with skin-loving ingredients, including vitamins E and B12.

The pigment is unmatched, lasting from dawn until dusk, no matter the food and drink it has to contend with, and it leaves lips feeling moisturised even after wiping away its top layer. While I wouldn’t say it provides all-day hydration, it’s by no means drying, and it layers well with a lip balm or gloss.

NYX Professional Makeup lip IV hydrating gloss stain
The formula feels moisturising and boasts impressive staying power (Lucy Smith)

You can wear it as both a liquid lipstick and a stain, depending on whether you wipe away the glossy finish. I fell into the wipe-off camp, as someone who prefers a sheerer finish, but I’ve heard heaps of social media users praising its performance as a two-in-one lip gloss and stain.

  1.  £13 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
2
E.l.f. glossy lip stain

Best lip stain IndyBest review e.l.f. Glossy Lip Stain
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Wipe-off: Sits better if you don’t
  • Shades: Eight
  • Key ingredients: Water, glycerin, squalane, nourishing mango seed butter
  • Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Good selection of natural-looking shades
  • Take note
    • Lighter shades have less longevity
    • Doesn’t last well when mixed with lip balm/gloss

This budget-friendly lip stain sets out to rival competitors in terms of hydration, staying power and price – it offers a burst of hydration and nourishment, and it’s available in seven earthy reds, neutrals and pinks, plus one gorgeous berry tone for those gothic glamour nights.

Elf glossy lip stain
Hydrating and at an impressively low price point, Elf’s formula isn’t the longest lasting (Lucy Smith)

Unlike some of the stains in this guide, it doesn’t really lend itself to being wiped away. While it does leave a stain, it doesn’t last as long (less than an hour) without its glossy finish to lock in the colour. When I did wipe away the exterior shine, any subsequent lip oils or balms I used appeared to dissolve the remaining colour.

Overall, it’s a decent budget pick, but it won’t last you a full day.

  1.  £6 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
3
Stila calligraphy lip stain

best lip stains stila calligraphy lip stain indybest
  • Best: For easy lip colour maintenance
  • Wipe-off: Not necessary
  • Shades: 16
  • Key ingredients: Water, glycerin, alcohol, and three types of skin conditioners (ethylhexylglycerin, hydroxyethyl acrylate and sodium acryloyldimethyl taurate copolymer)
  • Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Precise applicator for perfect lip lining
    • Layers well with lipsticks/glosses
    • Sets instantly, without stickiness
  • Take note
    • Centre portion of colour dissipates within three hours (lip line remains)
    • It can be drying without an additional balm/gloss

Given its flexible, flat-edged applicator, this lip stain is easier to apply than most – it glides along edges effortlessly and takes less than a minute to cover the lips entirely. There’s no need to wipe off any excess (there isn’t any), however, it does leave the lips feeling a tad taught, so a subsequent balm or gloss is necessary.

Stila calligraphy lip stain
Great for wearing beneath lipstick, for longer-lasting colour (Lucy Smith)

For me, this is the sort of product that’s perfect for layering under a lipstick, as, when it inevitably wears off, you’ll be left with the flush of Stila colour. The colour selection is also impressive.

  1.  £23 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
4
Dior addict lip tint

Best lip stain IndyBest review Dior addict lip tint
  • Best: For a strong pigment
  • Wipe-off: Optional
  • Shades: 12
  • Key ingredients: Glycerin, alcohol, squalane, hyaluronic acid, fragrance, moisturising cherry seed oil, vitamin E, soothing ammonium glycyrrhizate (derived from licorice root), chilli pepper extract, antioxidants
  • Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Moisturising
    • Can be worn on its own or wiped off to layer with a gloss
    • Leaves a light flush of colour even after the darker pigment fades

This luxury lip tint comes in a Dior signature stopper-topped tube and has a texture that’s between a liquid lipstick and a gloss. You don’t need to wipe it away after application, as it leaves a lovely opaque, moisturising finish, and even after this top layer wears off, the tint remains beneath – which is the main appeal of a lip stain.

Dior addict lip tint
The colour lasted for about four hours before starting to fade (Lucy Smith)

The colour lasted for around four hours before fading around the centre of the mouth, but even then, the fade was neat, leaving a noticeable lip line that worked well with my gloss as the day wore on. What’s more, the skin-loving ingredients here are seemingly endless, so you’re definitely getting your money’s worth.

  1.  £33 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
5
Peripera ink mood glowy tint

Best lip stain IndyBest review Peripera ink mood glowy tint
  • Best: K-beauty stain
  • Wipe-off: Optional
  • Shades: 11
  • Key ingredients: Coconut oil-derived caprylic/capric triglyceride, squalane, glycerin, fragrance, witch hazel and soothing tiger lily extract
  • Vegan-friendly and Cruelty-free: No
  • Why we love it
    • Skin-loving ingredients
    • Your-lips-but-better tint
  • Take note
    • Staying power isn’t as reliable in lighter shades

Despite being packed with seemingly moisturising ingredients, the feel after application is neither hydrating nor drying, instead, it leaves lips feeling bare. I will caveat that I tested – as with all the stains listed here – by wiping my lips clear of product after application. Had I left the glossy finish in place, I might have found the residual formula to have added a burst of hydration. As it was, the your-lips-but-better finish paired well with my trusty lip balm, leaving my pout looking perfectly flush.

Peripera ink mood glowy tint
I found shade ‘coral influencer’ to be similar to Clinique’s black honey almost lipstick (Lucy Smith)

If you’re a fan of Clinique’s black honey almost lipstick, the shade ‘coral influencer’ will be right up your street. If you’re after a stain with all-day wear, the colour does dissipate after eating and drinking, but if you loathe the feeling of a sticky gloss or chalky lipstick, consider Peripera a good option.

  1.  £7 from Skincupid.co.uk
Prices may vary
6
Morphe forbidden love bite lip stain

Best lip stains IndyBest review Morphe forbidden love bite lip stain
  • Best: Wipe-free formula
  • Wipe-off: No
  • Shades: Three
  • Key ingredients: Glycerin, pro-vitamin B5, vitamin E, fragrance
  • Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Unspecified
  • Why we love it
    • Takes seconds to adhere to the lips in a smudge-free finish
    • Colour lasts for four hours plus
  • Take note
    • Non-moisturising

A lip stain that caught me by surprise, Morphe’s forbidden love bite formula is affordable, aesthetically packaged and boasts awesome staying power. It’s not moisturising, so if you have dry lips, you’ll want to use a lip balm post-stain. The oblong applicator makes swiping quick and faff-free, and the formula dries in a matter of seconds, leaving the surface ready for any subsequent glosses or oils

Morphe forbidden love bite lip stain
The formula dries down in seconds (Lucy Smith)

To really put it to the test, I wore this lip stain on a hike when I couldn’t top up, and after four hours, the colour was still noticeable on my lips.

  1.  £11 from Morphe.com
Prices may vary
7
Fenty Beauty poutsicle hydrating lip stain

Best lip stain IndyBest review Fenty Beauty poutsicle hydrating lip stain
  • Best: Moisturising formula
  • Wipe-off: Optional
  • Shades: Six
  • Key ingredients: Water, glycerin, squalane, softening octyldodecanol (a type of fatty alcohol)
  • Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Creates a beautifully blurred edge when paired with a lip gloss
    • Relatively hydrating

Fenty’s lip products are renowned within the beauty industry – from the gloss bomb universal lip luminiser (£19, Cultbeauty.co.uk) to the treatz lip oil (£21, Cultbeauty.co.uk), this brand had set my expectations sky high. Thankfully, the poutsicle lip stain didn’t disappoint, either.

The pigment was noticeably strong from the offset, and while some lip stains leave a hue entirely different to their guide colour, Fenty’s (in shade ‘mai type’) left behind a lovely fuschia pink, in keeping with its original application colour.

Fenty Beauty poutsicle hydrating lip stain
The stain left behind is in keeping with the fuschia pink upon application (Lucy Smith)

Though I removed the excess product after a few minutes once it had stained my lips, you don’t need to do this and the finish of the product on its own is the ultimate wet look. My only gripe with this method is that it leaves a rather bold outline. However, I did try layering a sheer gloss on top, which resulted in a gorgeously blurred lip line. What’s more, you don’t necessarily need a gloss or balm to provide hydration with this formula, as it’s fairly comfortable when applied solo. I’ll definitely be reaching for this again.

  1.  £21 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Prices may vary
8
Sacheu stayn lip liner

Best lip stain IndyBest review Sacheu stayn lip liner
  • Best: Peel-off formula
  • Wipe-off: No, peel-off
  • Shades: Five
  • Key ingredients: Water, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E
  • Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Produces a strong lip line for easy lipstick application
  • Take note
    • Doesn’t always peel off in one go
    • Can stain unevenly

A product that’s been blowing up on TikTok, this is a peel-off stain designed to be used primarily around the lip line. When you remove the applicator from the tube you’ll notice the fabric of the tip/sponge has a fluffy texture. Given the thick consistency of the stain itself, I found this hindered the smoothness of the lip line I was able to achieve. That said, when I then peeled off my handiwork, none of the jagged edges I’d initially noticed seemed to have transfered through the stain.

Sacheu stayn lip liner
Applied mainly to the lip line, pigment stays put for hours (Lucy Smith)

The peel-off process is relatively simple – you just need to get a nail under the product to pull it away from the lips. But I did find the formula clung to any areas where my lips naturally crease, producing more of a stain in those areas. The longevity of the stain is very impressive – I found the colour lasted well into the afternoon (even when applied before 8am). Overall, this is a good stain but it does require a bit of trial and error.

  1.  £12 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
9
Kiko Milano long lasting colour lip marker

Best lip stain IndyBest review Kiko Milano long lasting colour lip marker
  • Best: For a red lip
  • Wipe-off: No
  • Shades: Seven
  • Key ingredients: Water, alcohol, flavouring, hyaluronic acid
  • Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Cruelty-free but not vegan
  • Why we love it
    • Lasts more than eight hours
    • Makes eating with a red lip manageable
    • Precise marker tip affords easy application
  • Take note
    • Needs a lip balm/gloss to prevent dryness

I’ve been using Kiko’s lip marker formula since July 2024 – I loved it so much that I dedicated an entire review to it. It feels weightless but it also offers zero moisture, which is something to consider if you suffer from cracked lips. However, I found that applying a lip oil on top delivered the necessary hydration. Trust me, the intense colour payoff makes up for the extra step in your routine.

Kiko Milano long lasting colour lip marker
If you don’t like the sticky feeling of gloss, this lip stain is for you (Lucy Smith)

Paired with your red lipstick of choice (though this isn’t necessary), you’ll be able to eat, drink and be merry for hours on end before you need to think about a touch-up. Consider me well and truly converted.

  1.  £11 from Kikocosmetics.com
Prices may vary
10
Benefit benetint rose tinted lip and cheek stain

Best lip stain IndyBest review Benefit benetint rose tinted lip and cheek stain
  • Best: Dual-purpose product
  • Wipe-off: Doesn’t need it
  • Shades: One
  • Key ingredients: Water, squalane, antioxidants, fragrance
  • Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: No
  • Why we love it
    • Ultra lightweight
    • Pleasant scent
  • Take note
    • Runny
    • Can bleed around lip line

Owing to the water-like formula, you’ll need a little skill when applying this product, but it produces a lovely, rosy-hued stain.

Benefit benetint rose tinted lip and cheek stain
The water-like texture is non-drying and holds up against food and drink (Benefit)

Given its thin consistency, I hadn’t expected it to last as long as it did, nor for it to be as comfortable on the skin, but it’s surprisingly non-drying and withstood my breakfast and coffee without any noticeable fading. Of course, there’s the bonus of it being a two-in-one lip stain and blush – the latter of which, I’ve learnt, works best applied with a fluffy brush from a swatch on the back of your hand.

  1.  £22 from Johnlewis.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Lip stains

While Sacheu’s offering has accumulated viral praise (and rightly so, given its effectiveness as a lip liner), it was Nyx’s lip IV stain that impressed most with its hydrating, long-lasting colour – all at a reasonable price.

