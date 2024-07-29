Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Finding a red lip product that’ll last longer than your morning coffee is quite the task but, thanks to TikTok, our prayers may have been answered. The product in question is Kiko’s lip marker (£8.99, Lookfantastic.com).

According to the app’s @LouiseVanDerTaelen, it’s perfect for “lazy beauty girlies who are looking for a stain-free and long-lasting lip product”.

Naturally, with such high praise, I knew I had to put this accessibly-priced pen to the test – particularly because Kiko’s been among my repertoire for years now. From the best-selling hydra lip glosses (£8.99, Lookfantastic.com) to the sub-£10 lip liners (£5.99, Lookfantastic.com), the brand is undoubtedly one of my favourites for affordable make-up.

What impresses me most is its ability to create products that rival big-name brands. Could its lip marker be the same? Keep reading to see how I got on with the boldest of the lip markers: true red.

How I tested

open image in gallery The product hardly moved when wiped with a tissue ( Lucy Smith )

Applying the lip marker in the true red shade to bare lips, I took the pen around the edges as I would a lip liner before filling in the remaining space towards the centre. I tested the formula’s staying power while drinking and after wiping it with a tissue, as well as taking note of any bleeding, smudging and the general feel of the product on my face.