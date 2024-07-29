Jump to content
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Kiko’s lip markers have gone viral on TikTok – and I can see why

This is one of the longest-lasting lip products I’ve ever tried

Sponsored content by
Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Monday 29 July 2024 17:35 BST
This formula does not budge
This formula does not budge (The Independent)

Finding a red lip product that’ll last longer than your morning coffee is quite the task but, thanks to TikTok, our prayers may have been answered. The product in question is Kiko’s lip marker (£8.99, Lookfantastic.com).

According to the app’s @LouiseVanDerTaelen, it’s perfect for “lazy beauty girlies who are looking for a stain-free and long-lasting lip product”.

Naturally, with such high praise, I knew I had to put this accessibly-priced pen to the test – particularly because Kiko’s been among my repertoire for years now. From the best-selling hydra lip glosses (£8.99, Lookfantastic.com) to the sub-£10 lip liners (£5.99, Lookfantastic.com), the brand is undoubtedly one of my favourites for affordable make-up.

What impresses me most is its ability to create products that rival big-name brands. Could its lip marker be the same? Keep reading to see how I got on with the boldest of the lip markers: true red.

How I tested

The product hardly moved when wiped with a tissue
The product hardly moved when wiped with a tissue (Lucy Smith)

Applying the lip marker in the true red shade to bare lips, I took the pen around the edges as I would a lip liner before filling in the remaining space towards the centre. I tested the formula’s staying power while drinking and after wiping it with a tissue, as well as taking note of any bleeding, smudging and the general feel of the product on my face.

Kiko Milano long lasting colour lip marker

Kiko Milano lip marker review Indybest
  • Size: 2.5ml
  • Shades: Three – peach red, true red, magneta pink
  • Flavoured: Yes
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Doubles as a lip-liner with a precise tip
    • Weightless in feel
    • Barely moves with extended wear
  • Take note
    • You might want to go over the colour a few times for a more even finish

After concluding (as pictured above) that the Kiko lip marker wasn’t budging off, I got granular with the pen’s formula and feel on my lips. As for the application, it does feel as though you’re putting a felt tip on your lips and (as you can tell from the photos) the pigment is relatively potent.

What surprised me the most was how easy it was to apply – it did require a few swipes to get fuller coverage, but once on it did not budge. Owing to drying down almost instantly, it almost feels as though you’re not wearing any product at all. But this does mean that it’s not moisturising in the slightest, so I’d certainly recommend applying a hydrating balm, gloss, or oil if you have dry lips.

Of course, where the product really excels is its staying power – it showed no sign of budging despite wearing it for a full day.

The verdict: Kiko Milano lip marker

At just £8.99, Kiko’s lip marker has remarkable staying power and complementary colourways. The weightless feel of the formula, as well as its staying power (especially after passing the ‘wipe test’) particularly impressed me. The shape of the felt tip lends itself to easy application and the coverage, though light at first, is buildable and results in a smooth finish after multiple swipes. A great budget-friendly buy, and I can entirely see why TikTok is so obsessed.

