Kiko Milano long lasting colour lip marker
- Size: 2.5ml
- Shades: Three – peach red, true red, magneta pink
- Flavoured: Yes
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Doubles as a lip-liner with a precise tip
- Weightless in feel
- Barely moves with extended wear
- Take note
- You might want to go over the colour a few times for a more even finish
After concluding (as pictured above) that the Kiko lip marker wasn’t budging off, I got granular with the pen’s formula and feel on my lips. As for the application, it does feel as though you’re putting a felt tip on your lips and (as you can tell from the photos) the pigment is relatively potent.
What surprised me the most was how easy it was to apply – it did require a few swipes to get fuller coverage, but once on it did not budge. Owing to drying down almost instantly, it almost feels as though you’re not wearing any product at all. But this does mean that it’s not moisturising in the slightest, so I’d certainly recommend applying a hydrating balm, gloss, or oil if you have dry lips.
Of course, where the product really excels is its staying power – it showed no sign of budging despite wearing it for a full day.
Read more: Best liquid lipsticks for matte or glossy pouts that stay put