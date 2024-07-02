Jump to content
I’ve tried so many red lipsticks but this one is my all-time favourite

This longlasting formula has gone straight to the top of the red lip pile

Olivia Perl
Freelance beauty writer
Tuesday 02 July 2024 10:30 BST
It’s lightweight, non-drying and easy to apply (Olivia Perl/The Independent)

I’ve always been a fan of bright, bold lipstick colours but as the clean girl aesthetic took over and trends changed to neutral eyes, pared-back skin and natural lip shades, my oranges and purples somehow slipped to the side. But one colour that I’ve never said goodbye to is red.

It really is true that there’s a red lip to suit everyone, and over the years I’ve worn loads of beautiful lipsticks, with many knocking hard at the door to be called my favourite. Honourable mentions include Charlotte Tilbury’s red carpet red and red hot Susan, Dior’s rouge Dior forever liquid lipstick, Trish McEvoy’s lip gloss in Vixen and Maybelline’s superstay vinyl ink in red hot.

But in recent times, there’s one that’s stood out from all the rest, thanks to the depth of shade and satin finish that gives me butterflies every time I catch a glimpse of myself in the mirror when I’m wearing it. Which one is it, you ask? Fenty Beauty’s stunna lip paint in uncensored.

Fenty Beauty - founded by mega star Rihanna - changed the game when it came to inclusivity on a global scale with huge shade ranges and the promise to keep all skin tones in mind when developing products. Having recently moved into the realm of hair, there are some real gems in this range that give it more credibility than some other celebrity-owned beauty brands.

The stunnah lip paint is one of those gems, and it’s the shade I find myself reaching for when I’m feeling like rocking a red, whatever the weather. This is why I love it.

How I tested Fenty Beauty’s stunna lip paint

I’ve been wearing this red lip for months now, but every time I wear a bold colour, be that on my eyes, lips or cheeks, I’m always checking to see whether certain boxes are ticked every time I wear it. Some of the key things I looked out for when putting this product to the test included how long it lasts, the richness of the colour, whether it transfers, how it feels to wear and whether it stains when taken off.

Fenty Beauty stunna lip pain in uncensored

  • Best: Red lipstick
  • Shade: Uncensored
  • Why we love it
    • Rich colour
    • Lightweight texture
    • Satin finish
    • Doesn’t feel dry
  • Take note
    • Slight transfer

My first impressions of the stunna lip paint were already high once I got the bottle in my hands thanks to the dramatic design. The lid is a long rose gold pyramid and the bottom is see through glass which puts the colour of formula front and centre.

After twisting off the lid, there was no mess from the applicator – which isn’t quite a doe foot but has an interesting curved shape – and the length of the lid meant that manoeuvering the applicator was controlled and precise, which made placing the liquid texture on my lips much easier than expected.

At first glance, the liquid is quite heavy, as the word ‘paint’ in the product name suggests, and I was a little nervous about how thick it was going to go on. However, when I carefully swiped the colour over my lips it felt weightless, with a mousse-like texture. I had to be careful though as, despite feeling lightweight, the formula is quite runny before it sets. However, it didn’t feather even without a lip liner. I normally just use the applicator to carefully outline my lips and then fill them in with the colour, but when I want to be super precise, I take a little on a lip brush and use that to create a lip line instead.

The formula doesn’t dry down immediately, taking a couple of minutes to get there, and when it’s in this transition period it transfers big time, so it’s worth blotting with some tissue to get rid of any excess product for a really long-lasting finish. Once it’s set there’s still a little transfer, but nothing intrusive, just a touch of red on your wine glass or coffee mug.

The thing that blows me away about this product more than anything is the rich, red colour. In the bottle it looks like a bluey red that’s quite shallow but, once it’s on, the depth of the red is unmatched. Because of that depth of colour, my lips look fuller and juicier, even though it has a satin finish.

It never feels drying and even post-dinner or drinks, the colour really does stay put. It claims to last for 12 hours and it does to a point– obviously the colour isn’t quite as strong at the end of the day as it is at the start, but I’ve never really needed to top up. And, unlike some other long-lasting liquid lipsticks, this never feels sticky or tacky. Taking it off in the evening is easy, there’s no residual red, which is a real pet peeve of mine, and it comes off with the swipe of a muslin and some cleanser. Can you tell that I love it?

The verdict: Fenty Beauty stunna lip paint in uncensored

I love this lipstick. It’s lightweight, non-drying and easy to apply. With so much depth to the colour, it will suit multiple different skin tones. Does it transfer? A little bit, yes, but nobody’s perfect and it does stay put all day despite this. The bottle it’s housed in is also beautiful and the price is reasonably affordable too, at around the £20 mark.

With so many massive names to contend against in my red lipstick arsenal, this one always comes out on top. But don’t take my word for it, add this to your basket right now and try it out for yourself. You won’t regret it.

