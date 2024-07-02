I’ve tried so many red lipsticks but this one is my all-time favourite

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

I’ve always been a fan of bright, bold lipstick colours but as the clean girl aesthetic took over and trends changed to neutral eyes, pared-back skin and natural lip shades, my oranges and purples somehow slipped to the side. But one colour that I’ve never said goodbye to is red.

It really is true that there’s a red lip to suit everyone, and over the years I’ve worn loads of beautiful lipsticks, with many knocking hard at the door to be called my favourite. Honourable mentions include Charlotte Tilbury’s red carpet red and red hot Susan, Dior’s rouge Dior forever liquid lipstick, Trish McEvoy’s lip gloss in Vixen and Maybelline’s superstay vinyl ink in red hot.

But in recent times, there’s one that’s stood out from all the rest, thanks to the depth of shade and satin finish that gives me butterflies every time I catch a glimpse of myself in the mirror when I’m wearing it. Which one is it, you ask? Fenty Beauty’s stunna lip paint in uncensored.

Fenty Beauty - founded by mega star Rihanna - changed the game when it came to inclusivity on a global scale with huge shade ranges and the promise to keep all skin tones in mind when developing products. Having recently moved into the realm of hair, there are some real gems in this range that give it more credibility than some other celebrity-owned beauty brands.

The stunnah lip paint is one of those gems, and it’s the shade I find myself reaching for when I’m feeling like rocking a red, whatever the weather. This is why I love it.

How I tested Fenty Beauty’s stunna lip paint

I’ve been wearing this red lip for months now, but every time I wear a bold colour, be that on my eyes, lips or cheeks, I’m always checking to see whether certain boxes are ticked every time I wear it. Some of the key things I looked out for when putting this product to the test included how long it lasts, the richness of the colour, whether it transfers, how it feels to wear and whether it stains when taken off.