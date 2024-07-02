I’ve tried so many red lipsticks but this one is my all-time favourite

Fenty Beauty stunna lip pain in uncensored
- Best: Red lipstick
- Shade: Uncensored
- Why we love it
- Rich colour
- Lightweight texture
- Satin finish
- Doesn’t feel dry
- Take note
- Slight transfer
My first impressions of the stunna lip paint were already high once I got the bottle in my hands thanks to the dramatic design. The lid is a long rose gold pyramid and the bottom is see through glass which puts the colour of formula front and centre.
After twisting off the lid, there was no mess from the applicator – which isn’t quite a doe foot but has an interesting curved shape – and the length of the lid meant that manoeuvering the applicator was controlled and precise, which made placing the liquid texture on my lips much easier than expected.
At first glance, the liquid is quite heavy, as the word ‘paint’ in the product name suggests, and I was a little nervous about how thick it was going to go on. However, when I carefully swiped the colour over my lips it felt weightless, with a mousse-like texture. I had to be careful though as, despite feeling lightweight, the formula is quite runny before it sets. However, it didn’t feather even without a lip liner. I normally just use the applicator to carefully outline my lips and then fill them in with the colour, but when I want to be super precise, I take a little on a lip brush and use that to create a lip line instead.
The formula doesn’t dry down immediately, taking a couple of minutes to get there, and when it’s in this transition period it transfers big time, so it’s worth blotting with some tissue to get rid of any excess product for a really long-lasting finish. Once it’s set there’s still a little transfer, but nothing intrusive, just a touch of red on your wine glass or coffee mug.
The thing that blows me away about this product more than anything is the rich, red colour. In the bottle it looks like a bluey red that’s quite shallow but, once it’s on, the depth of the red is unmatched. Because of that depth of colour, my lips look fuller and juicier, even though it has a satin finish.
It never feels drying and even post-dinner or drinks, the colour really does stay put. It claims to last for 12 hours and it does to a point– obviously the colour isn’t quite as strong at the end of the day as it is at the start, but I’ve never really needed to top up. And, unlike some other long-lasting liquid lipsticks, this never feels sticky or tacky. Taking it off in the evening is easy, there’s no residual red, which is a real pet peeve of mine, and it comes off with the swipe of a muslin and some cleanser. Can you tell that I love it?