Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Slicked back hair has been a big deal over the past few years, becoming a go-to style for everything, whether it’s going to the gym or for a big night out. Made fashionable by celebrities like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Jourdan Dunn, it’s become somewhat synonymous with an ‘off-duty model’ look, which likely explains why there are more than 213 million posts related to the style on TikTok.

But getting a seriously snatched slick back is not as simple as it sounds. So we drafted in celebrity hairstylist, Luke Hersheson, who has worked with the likes of Sienna Miller, Victoria Beckham and Kiera Knightley, to give us the lowdown on how to achieve this look.

First things first, champion your products says Luke. “Don’t use a gel. Although they go hard and stiff, they’re horrible to put on and leave your hands all sticky – plus if you don’t like what you’ve created, they’re a nightmare to manipulate because they dry hard as glue” he explains.

“I would use the almost everything cream when your hair’s wet because that way you get a really sleek finish. And if you decide you want to change your parting or redo it at any point it doesn’t stay hard.”

Read more: This setting spray is the secret to dewy skin

There are a few different takes on the slicked back look - you can go full Dua Lipa and opt for a super tight, lifted bun or ponytail, or you could go for something more editorial and boyish by creating a bun that sits on the nape of the neck. Whatever you choose, make sure to keep your head in a neutral position otherwise, “the hair can look saggy and won’t be as slicked back,” advises Luke.

So how do we create the look? “For a high ponytail with a snatched finish, section off the front of your hair from ear to ear to sweep back later,” says Luke. “Do one ponytail in the back first, secure, and then brush the front section into the angle you want before tying into place. Using a wide tooth comb is really helpful because you can get a sleekness to the hair by following the headshape. If you use your hands you’ll end up with something grungier and not as polished, whereas the comb will feel more pulled together.”

But beware – slicking your hair back, especially if you do it when wet, can leave your hair looking greasy. “Avoid waxes or heavy products,” Luke explains. “If the roots are wet but the ends are dry, then it gives off the impression that your hair is dirty and greasy. Whether you decide to go for more of a wet look or keep everything on the drier side, make sure the texture is consistent throughout for the sleekest, cleanest finish.”

Read on for all the products you need to create the ultimate slick back hairstyle.

Hershesons almost everything cream: £14, Hershersons.com

open image in gallery ( Hershesons )

Take Luke’s advice by leaving the hair gel at the door and instead opting for Hershesons almost everything cream. A one size fits all styling cream, texture spray and hair spray all in one, the almost everything cream doesn’t leave hair feeling crunchy or sticky and keeps hairstyles flexible without letting a hair move out of place. For a slicked back look, whether that’s up, down, high or low, this is the product.

Buy now

Brushworks HD Anti-Static Wide Tooth Comb: £3.74, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( brushworks )

It’s no use trying to create a slick back look without a wide tooth hair comb and this one from brushworks does the job without breaking the bank. It detangles your hair delicately whether your hair’s wet, damp or dry to help prevent breakages and leave you with healthier looking hair. Plus its great for getting your hair into position for your slicked back look.

Buy now

Moroccanoil hairspray strong hold: £17.85, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Moroccanoil )

If you are working with dry hair and need a little bit more hold, opt for a spritz or two of this hairspray from Moroccanoil. It’s not only weightless on hair with a flexible hold but it also has argan oil in its formula which helps to add to the shine and sleekness of your slicked back look as well as keeping frizz in check. Easily brush out when you’re ready without flaking or tugging.

Buy now

ghd The Final Touch Narrow Dressing Hair Brush: £16.80, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( ghd )

There is no such thing as a slick back look without a natural bristle hair brush. This one from ghd is narrow enough that you can be precise when getting the angle just so on your updo without picking up extra hair that you’d rather leave be. Swipe your hair into place and for extra hold, spray hairspray on the brush and then slick the strands into the angle you’d like.

Buy now

Slip pure silk skinny scrunchies: £29, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( slip )

Tying your hair back requires hair ties of course and these scrunchies for slip are a luxury worth investing in. Made using the highest grade silk, they’re delicate on the hair to minimise breakage and kinks. Plus they come in a range of colours so whatever you hair colour, you’re covered.

Buy now

Get more styling tips and product recommendations by reading best hair wavers to style your locks perfectly.