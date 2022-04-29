The slicked back bun has become a staple of every hot girl walk and celebrity supermarket trip. It’s a signature trend worn by the likes of Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner, and it seems as though it’s here to stay.

But now the key to this flawless hairstyle free from flyaways has been revealed. TikToker, Arielle Lorre said, “When I went to the Emmy’s this year, I had Kendall and Hailey’s hairstylist Iriniel de León do my hair. She taught me about Tancho, which is what they use to slick back their hair.”

The video has since amassed 1.3 million views and naturally means that the Tancho hair wax stick is now too hot to handle. In fact, its completely sold out on Amazon already.

We can almost certainly expect to see the game-changing hair product used on the infamous Met Gala red carpet next week too; de León styled American gymnast Sunisa Lee’s sleek ponytail using the Tancho product last year.

As a result, we predict the viral hair wax stick will continue proving very hard to get hold of. But fear not, because we’ve found some of the best dupes to tame unruly flyaways and sharpen up your look.

Tancho tique hair styling wax stick: £8, Amazon.co.uk

The Indonesian Tancho tique stick is made from natural ingredients to style even the most unruly hair, but its strong lavender scent has users torn – Lorre compared the overwhelming fragrance to a car freshener. Originally targeted at the men of our parent’s generation, this viral TikTok product has become a staple in every hair stylists arsenal to tame pesky flyaways on the go.

The wax stick is currently sold-out in in the UK, but usually retails for around £8.

Tigi bed head hair stick: £6.19, Amazon.co.uk

Tigi’s hair stick is the perfect dupe for a fraction of the price and reportedly, has a far better lavender smell. Bed head is pliable to add instant hold and has a semi-matte finish with no build-up. The stick is available on Amazon and comes highly recommended by Lorre and fellow TikToker Tinx.

Use with a boar bristled brush for the smoothest finish. And at just £6.19, you can’t really go wrong.

Utena matomage hair styling stick: £12, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

For a hair wax stick that gives a frizz free hold, Japanese brand Utena’s hair styling stick is also making the rounds on TikTok. The convenient stick applicator gives a natural shine without the greasy finish in seconds to create hairstyles with that supermodel slick definition. Ideal for use on day three hair, simply brush out the grease-free product at the end of the day to restyle.

R+Co dart pomade stick: £18, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cultbeauty)

If you’re after a wax stick that moisturises your hair as well as adding shine, try the R+Co dart pomade stick to seal against humidity and solve your fly away woes. Made with castor seed oil and jojoba esters the stick promises to revitalise dull updos fast. To use, apply on the scalp line to damp or dry hair then put in your bag to clean up the look on the go.

Ouai matte pomade: £16, Asos.com

(Asos )

Another celebrity favourite is this Ouai pomade by Kardashian hairstylist, Jen Atkin. The mid-weight finishing paste has a mouldable texture and a matte finish that is great for taming unruly flyaways for a sleek look. Infused with beeswax and kaolin clay, the formula creates the ideal texture for a flawless style.

KeraCare styling wax stick: £11.95, Beautybay.com

(Beauty Bay )

Designed to smooth wispy hair to a polished finish the KeraCare styling wax stick enhances slick styles without a heavy build-up. Perfect to accentuate all hair types the stick helps fuse hair together into braids and twists. For only £11.95 this versatile product is quite the steal.

