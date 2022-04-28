We owe much of what we know about beauty to the Guardian columnist and author Sali Hughes and her no-nonsense approach to ingredients and brilliant budget recommendations. And so, among all the celebrity beauty launches of this year, hers – a collaboration with Revolution Beauty – caught our interest.

The range of six products is a sort of capsule wardrobe for your skin; the only choice you need to make is whether you need the light or rich moisturiser. This simplified approach will appeal to those who find serious multi-step regimes and endless product decisions overwhelming.

Featuring a cleansing balm, non-foaming cleanser, acid exfoliant, serum and moisturiser, it covers all the basic requirements so you can keep it simple or add in steps with products from other brands if you wish to (we’d definitely add in a retinol, for example). Several of the products are helpfully labelled with how often or when they should be used, and there’s no separate regime for morning and evening.

The packaging, in sweet, pastel shades, is very of the moment and entirely recyclable. All the products are vegan and cruelty-free, formulated in the UK, and free from silicone, so you won’t experience any pilling when applying silicone-based make-up on top. Best of all, prices begin at £14 and the whole range will be available in Superdrug. But how does it perform on the skin? Read on to find out.

How we tested

We took the capsule collection idea literally when it came to testing by doing away with our usual regime and exclusively using Hughes’s products. This allowed us to get a real feel for how they interact with each other and how they impacted the skin. We used the regime twice a day, looking at the packaging, application experience and – most importantly – results: both how skin looked and felt immediately after use, and effects with repeated use.

Revolution x Sali Hughes butterclean make-up meltdown cleansing balm Rating: 8/10 The first step in your evening routine, this balm dissolves any make-up and the grime of the day. Once you break the surface, the formula has a great texture: it melts into skin easily yet feels rich and nourishing – the best of both worlds. It easily removes waterproof make-up (though we did find it stung our eyes a little) and has the same subtle, slightly soapy scent as the rest of the range. This is an excellent quality balm, akin to classics like Elemis's cleansing balm, at a fraction of the price.

Revolution x Sali Hughes clean sheet morning cleanser Rating: 7/10 This is a non-foaming cleanser that's designed for morning use, but it can also be used as a second cleanse in the evening. It has more of a balm than gel texture when you first apply it, but once you add water it transforms into a milk. Skin is left clean, fresh and glowing but not tight and dehydrated, unlike many other cleansers; we could – though we didn't – quite comfortably go to bed after this step. By this point of the routine, our skin was baby-soft.

Revolution x Sali Hughes placid 5 acid daily exfoliant Rating: 10/10 It is difficult to find an acid exfoliant that contains this many quality, glow-giving acids at such a moderate price. This one contains lactic, malic, glycolic, tranexamic and salicylic acids in a gentle, non-irritating formula. It effectively smoothed out uneven texture around the nose and reduced the appearance of dry, flaky patches. This is another formula that easily competes with the luxury offering.

Revolution x Sali Hughes must-c anytime daily serum Rating: 10/10 Our first impression of this was that we were absolutely blown away by the slip. A small amount covers the face incredibly easily, and it has a silky, hydrating feel. It contains 15 per cent ascorbyl glucoside, a form of vitamin C, which brightens and clarifies skin, and niacinamide, which evens out complexion and improves the appearance of blemish-prone skin. We suggest using in the morning, post-cleanse and pre-moisturiser, and using a retinol from another brand in the evening at this point in the routine.

Revolution x Sali Hughes cream drench rich anytime moisturiser Rating: 9/10 Hughes has written extensively about her dry skin and is evangelical about hydrating ingredients such as glycerin and hyaluronic acid, so we were expecting big things from her dry skin moisturiser, which contains jojoba oil and vitamin E. Immediately out of the tub it has the stiffer texture of heavier duty moisturisers but absorbs very quickly, leaving skin softer and plumped and tightness relieved, without any tackiness. As with the serum, it has brilliant slip, meaning a small amount easily covers the whole face.