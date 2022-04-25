The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
8 best products for keratosis pilaris that help reduce its appearance
From CeraVe to Sunday Riley, these hero buys will help smooth and soften rough, dry skin
Keratosis pilaris (KP) is a skin condition in which your hair follicles are blocked with a build-up of keratin, causing small, painless bumps, usually on your arms, thighs or bum (though they can occur elsewhere).
It’s a totally harmless condition but can’t be cured, so if the texture or look of your skin bothers you, there are products that can help.
The dream combination when it comes to treating KP is exfoliation and hydration. For the former, don’t just look for scrubs that offer manual exfoliation with grains or beads, but those that include AHAs, BHAs or PHAs – much as you would when it comes to picking a toner for your face.
To max out your exfoliation, apply to dry skin rather than wet and leave on for a few minutes before rinsing off. You may be tempted to overdo it, but only use a scrub two or three times a week because irritation can worsen KP.
For hydration, use a daily nourishing, unscented body wash and an exfoliating lotion used twice a day or as directed (if you have sensitive skin, you may be better off with a standard moisturiser instead). Exfoliating acids make skin more sensitive to sunlight, so be sure to wear an SPF after use.
Read more:
How we tested
We’ve been using products in all three categories to test their packaging, application and results. Even if you don’t have keratosis pilaris, these products will help smooth and soften rough, dry skin and help deal with those pesky ingrown hairs.
The best keratosis pilaris products for 2022 are:
- Best overall – Sunday Riley charcoal smoothie jelly body scrub: £32, Cultbeauty.co.uk
- Best for specialist care – Ameliorate transforming body lotion: £40, Ameliorate.com
- Best luxury scrub – Kate Somerville exfolikate resurfacing body scrub: £48, Spacenk.com
- Best for sensitive skin – Ameliorate nourishing body wash: £9, Feelunique.com
- Best value moisturiser – CeraVe SA smoothing cream: £12, Cultbeauty.co.uk
- Best value luxury – Drunk Elephant TLC glycolic body lotion: £21, Boots.com
- Best kit – Medik8 smooth body exfoliating kit: £39.20, Lookfantastic.com
- Best value cleanser – CeraVe hydrating foaming oil cleanser: £12.50, Superdrug.com
Sunday Riley charcoal smoothie jelly body scrub
Best: Overall
Rating: 10/10
When we saw Elly Curshen recommending this on Instagram for treating KP, we knew it was going to be good. Firstly, we love the packaging; completely malleable and squishable, you can squeeze out every last bit of product, and the holographic silver adds some fun to our shower shelf. It offers both manual and chemical exfoliation, combining salicylic and lactic acids and grains, and also contains purifying charcoal and moisturising jojoba and avocado oils. Skin is left softer and smoother, and bumps are visibly less red and raised.
Ameliorate transforming body lotion
Best: For specialist care
Rating: 9/10
Ameliorate was founded by a woman who wanted to successfully treat her KP, and this lotion is touted as the holy grail of the range. It contains lactic acid to exfoliate the top layer of skin, conditioning sweet almond oil and the brand’s LaH6 complex, a combination of six humectants that draw moisture into the skin and help it stay there. It sinks in quickly and leaves skin noticeably softer immediately after use. Over time, bumps are reduced. You get the best value for money with this 500ml bottle, but smaller sizes are available (down to 50ml), so you can test it at a lower cost before you shell out.
Kate Somerville exfolikate resurfacing body scrub
Best: Luxury scrub
Rating: 8/10
The latest addition to the ExfoliKate range and the brand’s first foray into body care in the UK market, this scrub contains manually exfoliating pumice, lactic and salicylic acids and papaya, pineapple and pumpkin enzymes to slough away the build-up of dead skin cells. Honey, aloe and soybean oil help restore the barrier and prevent tightness after use, though we were definitely craving a moisturiser on top.
Ameliorate nourishing body wash
Best: For sensitive skin
Rating: 7/10
This soap-free body wash cleans without stripping moisture or damaging the skin’s natural barrier. It lathers beautifully, so you don’t need much, meaning it lasts well, and it leaves skin soft and eliminates stiffness and flaky dryness. It’s the perfect balancing act for your exfoliator to prevent irritation.
CeraVe SA smoothing cream
Best: Value moisturiser
Rating: 8/10
This contains salicylic and hydroxy acids to gently slough away the build-up of dead skin and clear pores. Meanwhile, ceramides and hyaluronic acid nourish, but the really noteworthy ingredient is the 10 per cent urea. Urea has been found to moisturise dry skin (it’s a humectant, meaning it draws water to itself) and exfoliate, breaking down the keratin on the top layer of your skin – ideal for treating KP. There is a bigger tub available, which is better value for money, but we prefer the squeezy tube because it’s more hygienic and we don’t get cream under our fingernails.
Drunk Elephant TLC glycolic body lotion
Best: Value luxury
Rating: 10/10
We love when a brilliant brand offers facial-quality products for your body; after all, why shouldn’t the rest of you get some TLC? This lightweight lotion contains a 10 per cent blend of four AHAs (glycolic, tartaric, lactic and citric). Nourishment comes from plant oils and butters, such as apricot, marula and shea, as well as squalane, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. These work together to banish dryness, calm irritation and redness, clear congestion and restore a healthy, strong skin barrier. All this for just £21 is incredible value. It also comes in Drunk Elephant’s signature white packaging with a pop of colour.
Medik8 smooth body exfoliating kit
Best: Kit
Rating: 9/10
If you don’t want to have to make decisions, the luxury, results-driven skincare brand Medik8 kit contains both a scrub and a lotion, as well as an exfoliating mitt to amp up your smoothing action. The scrub offers both manual (pumice) and chemical (lactic acid) exfoliation, while shea butter and moringa oil give it its creamy texture. Follow it up with the lotion, which delivers exfoliation with lactic acid, salicylic acid and urea and nourishment from moringa butter and squalane. The combination left our skin silky soft but not tacky, and within a week, our bumps were significantly reduced.
CeraVe hydrating foaming oil cleanser
Best: Value cleanser
Rating: 7/10
You know a cleanser is going to be kind to your skin when it’s suitable for use on babies. This body wash contains every good hydrating ingredient we can think of: ceramides, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, triglyceride and squalane. It leaves skin feeling clean and comfortably moisturised. It’s also fragrance-free and gynaecologist-approved, so you know it’s safe to use everywhere.
The verdict: Keratosis pilaris products
If you can stretch to it, our favourite combination is Sunday Riley’s scrub and Drunk Elephant’s lotion, but if budget is of concern, combine a luxury scrub with CeraVe or Ameliorate’s mid-price lotions. And to keep your skin nourished and clean, we love CeraVe’s hydrating foam oil cleanser.
