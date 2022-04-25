Keratosis pilaris (KP) is a skin condition in which your hair follicles are blocked with a build-up of keratin, causing small, painless bumps, usually on your arms, thighs or bum (though they can occur elsewhere).

It’s a totally harmless condition but can’t be cured, so if the texture or look of your skin bothers you, there are products that can help.

The dream combination when it comes to treating KP is exfoliation and hydration. For the former, don’t just look for scrubs that offer manual exfoliation with grains or beads, but those that include AHAs, BHAs or PHAs – much as you would when it comes to picking a toner for your face.

To max out your exfoliation, apply to dry skin rather than wet and leave on for a few minutes before rinsing off. You may be tempted to overdo it, but only use a scrub two or three times a week because irritation can worsen KP.

For hydration, use a daily nourishing, unscented body wash and an exfoliating lotion used twice a day or as directed (if you have sensitive skin, you may be better off with a standard moisturiser instead). Exfoliating acids make skin more sensitive to sunlight, so be sure to wear an SPF after use.

Read more:

How we tested

We’ve been using products in all three categories to test their packaging, application and results. Even if you don’t have keratosis pilaris, these products will help smooth and soften rough, dry skin and help deal with those pesky ingrown hairs.

The best keratosis pilaris products for 2022 are:

Best overall – Sunday Riley charcoal smoothie jelly body scrub: £32, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Sunday Riley charcoal smoothie jelly body scrub: £32, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best for specialist care – Ameliorate transforming body lotion: £40, Ameliorate.com

– Ameliorate transforming body lotion: £40, Ameliorate.com Best luxury scrub – Kate Somerville exfolikate resurfacing body scrub: £48, Spacenk.com

– Kate Somerville exfolikate resurfacing body scrub: £48, Spacenk.com Best for sensitive skin – Ameliorate nourishing body wash: £9, Feelunique.com

Ameliorate nourishing body wash: £9, Feelunique.com Best value moisturiser – CeraVe SA smoothing cream: £12, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– CeraVe SA smoothing cream: £12, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best value luxury – Drunk Elephant TLC glycolic body lotion: £21, Boots.com

Drunk Elephant TLC glycolic body lotion: £21, Boots.com Best kit – Medik8 smooth body exfoliating kit: £39.20, Lookfantastic.com

Medik8 smooth body exfoliating kit: £39.20, Lookfantastic.com Best value cleanser – CeraVe hydrating foaming oil cleanser: £12.50, Superdrug.com