Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sol de Janeiro shot to fame thanks to its bestselling bum bum cream (from £16.80, Lookfantastic.com) in 2018, just three years after the brand was born. If you’ve picked up the product, you probably understand why it’s so popular – the sweet scent, instant absorption and long-lasting hydration are just a few reasons that make it many people’s top body care pick.

But the brand’s perfume mists are also not to be missed, and, excitingly, a new scent has launched: Sol de Janeiro cheirosa 59 delícia drench. Shooting to the top of many fragrance fan’s wishlists, the perky purple bottle is certainly getting a lot of attention. But going above and beyond a regular perfume, the key pull is its positive mood-boosting claims.

According to a clinical study conducted by the brand, after one application of the new scent, 92 per cent of people said that it made them feel happy and more than 80 per cent said it instantly boosted their mood. Both are bold claims, of course, but in the middle of winter, perhaps it’s the pick-me-up many of us could benefit from.

Spritzing away two weeks ahead of the official launch, I set out to see whether the plum, vanilla orchid and sandalwood scent was strong enough to really put a smile on my face.

The good news is, if hot holidays are your happy place, you may be in luck as whiffs of warmer climes certainly come through. Although, despite a sweet scent, it’s hard to argue that this fragrance will completely alter your emotions. Keep reading below to read my full review.

How I tested Sol de Janeiro new spray

I got my hands on the new scent two weeks ahead of the launch (Lauren Cunningham)

Always one of the first to get my hands on an exciting new product, I had a couple of weeks to play around with the new perfume mist ahead of the launch to see what I made of it. Opting for the extra large 240ml bottle, I spritzed and sprayed away each day to find out how the scent made me feel, how long it lasted and how many compliments I received on the new scent – always a core component when testing a new perfume. Keep scrolling to read my honest thoughts.