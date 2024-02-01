Sol de Janeiro cheirosa 59 delícia drench perfume mist
- Sizes available : 90ml, 240ml
- Key notes : Velvet plum, sugared violet, vanilla orchid, fresh sandalwood
- Type : Perfume mist
- Why we love it
- Holiday in a bottle
- Great for travelling
- Take note
- Needs frequent reapplication
Inspired by the first-credited bossa nova album, João Gilberto’s Chega de Saudade (translating to ‘no more blues’ in English), which launched in 1959, this sweet scent was certainly created with good intentions. Just like the album, it instantly conjures up images of beaches and sun-soaked relaxation, so it’s sure to satisfy all Sol de Janeiro fans.The bottle
The scent of the Brazilian bum bum cream is a key part of what made the brand as popular as it is, so bottling that up into a hair and body perfume was a bit of a no-brainer. Since the launch of the original scent, cheirosa 62, all body mist bottles have been built the same.
Housed in a vibrant coloured plastic tube, they’re incredibly travel-friendly, meaning you can pop it in your bag without worry of breaking it, a huge plus point. However, I must stress they definitely don’t feel as luxurious as glass-bottled perfumes.
All options are joyful at first appearance, thanks to their bright and bold shades – and cheirosa 59’s perky purple bottle is no exception. I imagine it’s this colour that represents the top notes of velvet plum and sugared violet. So, it’s sure to brighten up anyone’s bathroom cabinet.
Read more: Best perfumes for womenThe scent
Cheirosa means to smell delicious, and this body mist certainly lives up to its name. Initially, it’s sweet thanks to top notes of velvet plum and sugared violet, but balancing this out are woody whiffs of sandalwood and vetiver, lending it a warm, slightly spicy scent.
In the middle is vanilla orchid, owing to its almost edible aroma, followed by whipped amber, which gives off light, powdery whiffs. It’s not overpowering in the slightest, even if you get carried away with your spritzing.
The softness of the scent comes from the fact that it’s a body mist rather than an eau de parfum or an eau de toilette, so the percentage of actual perfume oil is much lower, measuring around five per cent compared to at least 20 per cent in an eau de parfum.
Read more: Best hair perfumes to refresh your locksThe mood-boosting moments
Interestingly, Sol de Janeiro conducted a consumer study on this scent to see how it made people feel after one application of the perfume mist, and the results were incredibly positive. It found that 92 per cent of people said it made them feel happy and transported them to a positive place, while 83 per cent said it instantly boosted their mood and soothed their senses, and 81 per cent said it uplifted their spirits – all rather great reactions to a couple of spritzes of a body mist.
Of course, I would argue that a good whiff of any nice scent would probably prompt a positive lift in mood for most, so these results could possibly be quite common for almost any good perfume trial. But at least it’s statistical proof that people like the smell of Sol de Janeiro’s new scent.