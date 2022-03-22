Perfume is a harmless little life luxury – unless you develop a penchant for Chanel No5 that is. And as with most beauty buys, from mascara to tinted moisturiser, we tend to think that the more expensive the product, the better it is.

But what if we told you that scents from the Great British high-street and supermarkets were just as impressive, not only in price but also in staying power? Or that we’ve often received more compliments wearing budget perfumes than some flashy label fragrance? If you’re intrigued you may want to keep reading...

Firstly though, a quick lesson in the different fragrance types: there are four different strengths – eau de parfum, eau de toilette, eau de cologne and eau fraiche. The former is generally the most expensive as it contains the highest amount of perfume oil (between 10 and 20 per cent), which in turn means you can expect it to stay on for upwards of eight hours.

That’s not to say it’s better than others, though. For example, someone who likes a very light fragrance would be much better suited to an eau fraiche over an eau de parfum. And those who like to have a signature scent will probably be best off with an eau de toilette if a parfum seems out of budget.

And on that note it’s back to the topic at hand. We’ve rounded up our favourite budget scents from the likes of Zara, Boots, Allsaints and Aldi to show you that a decent perfume doesn’t have to cost the earth.

Read more:

How we tested

Perfume is a very subjective beauty product. Unlike anti-ageing creams or even foundation, there’re no visible results when spritzing away, so it really does come down to personal preference on scent. But, longevity and strength of smell are important too, so whether you’re a fresh and fruity lover, or prefer a more subtle and sexy musk, our tester has something for everyone.

The best cheap perfumes for 2022 are:

Best overall – Zara fashionably London: £15.99, Zara.com

– Zara fashionably London: £15.99, Zara.com Best standout scent – Allsaints leather skies: £49, Allsaints.com

– Allsaints leather skies: £49, Allsaints.com Best designer dupe – Aldi ladies’ myrrh and tonka: £6.99, Aldi.com

– Aldi ladies’ myrrh and tonka: £6.99, Aldi.com Best sweet scent – Scentology floriental mandarin: £5.99, Boots.com

– Scentology floriental mandarin: £5.99, Boots.com Best for on the go – Next cashmere: £10, Next.co.uk

– Next cashmere: £10, Next.co.uk Best fruity fragrance – Aoura love rush: £15.99, Boots.com

– Aoura love rush: £15.99, Boots.com Best for holidays – So…? Ibiza dreams body mist: £5, Tesco.com

– So…? Ibiza dreams body mist: £5, Tesco.com Best fresh scent – River Island goodnight fleur: £16, Riverisland.com

– River Island goodnight fleur: £16, Riverisland.com Best bottle – Marks and Spencer Santorini days: £15, Marksandspencer.com

– Marks and Spencer Santorini days: £15, Marksandspencer.com Best vegan musk – The Body Shop white musk: £16, Thebodyshop.com

– The Body Shop white musk: £16, Thebodyshop.com Best budget buy – Soap & Glory smoothie star body mist: Was £4.95 now £3.71, Boots.com

– Soap & Glory smoothie star body mist: Was £4.95 now £3.71, Boots.com Best elegant fragrance – Bespoke woman mandarin praline and white flowers: £9.99, Superdrug.com