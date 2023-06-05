Jump to content

We spent two weeks trying Murad’s new retinal resculpt overnight treatment: Here’s our verdict

This is the latest launch from the IndyBest tried and tested brand

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Monday 05 June 2023 12:50
The serum claims to help improve elasticity, so we put it to the test

The serum claims to help improve elasticity, so we put it to the test

(The Independent)

Retinoids are a hugely popular skincare ingredient seen in serums and eye creams. Why is that? Well, in a nutshell, the skincare benefits of retinoids include treating acne, improving the appearance of pigmentation, increasing skin cell turnover, and helping with the skin’s overall texture.

Finding the right one for you though can be tricky. There are some formulas that are available on prescription, such as retinoic acid (or tretinoin), as well as over-the-counter components like retinol and retinal. Meanwhile, bakuchiol is billed as being a natural alternative to retinol and is different.

If at this point, you’re wondering what the exact difference between retinol and retinal is, all you need to know is that the latter – which is also known as retinaldehyde – is closest in nature to the strongest form of retinoid, retinoic acid. That means it acts faster to create results and is the next step down from prescription-strength retinoids.

Enter Murad’s brand-new retinal resculpt overnight treatment which claims to help smooth wrinkles and improve elasticity. Created to help with advanced signs of ageing, its encapsulated retinal reaches deeper wrinkles, whereas its retinol youth renewal serum (£86, Murad.co.uk) targets mild to moderate signs of ageing. In short, this new treatment is a more potent option.

With Murad being a tried and tested IndyBest favourite that we’ve named best overall in guides including best SPF for sensitive skin and best under-eye masks and patches , we were keen to get our mitts on this product ahead of its launch on 1 June. Keep scrolling to see what we thought after a fortnight’s use, and whether it stands up to the hype.

How we tested

We spent two weeks trialling Murad’s new retinal resculpt overnight treatment. We kept the rest of our skincare regime the same to ensure consistency, and applied the new retinal serum at night. Read on for our full tried and tested verdict, covering the product’s formula, feel and skincare results.

Murad retinal resculpt overnight treatment

  • Size : 30ml
  • Key ingredients : Encapsulated retinal, olive leaf extract, kangaroo paw flower extract, oat lipids and alpha glucan

Presented in a green glass bottle, the overnight treatment has a silver pump applicator on the top. As with all retinoids, you would only ever use them at night, and we applied the treatment after cleansing our face before bed. Our tester is prone to skin sensitivity and tends to sandwich retinoid products in between layers of moisturiser – so, this is something you could do to gauge your skin’s response to begin with. It’s also important to note that using retinal or retinol will make your skin more sensitive to the sun, so applying an SPF regularly is essential.

The serum has a silky-smooth texture which feels luxurious and glides onto skin effortlessly and is softening. Plus, we detected a pleasing light, fresh citrus fragrance as we added it onto both our face and neck. This treatment absorbs quickly, and we found that made it an easy addition to our evening skincare routine.

Key ingredients alongside retinal include blemish-balancing oat lipids, moisture promoting alpha glucan and calming olive leaf extract. It does depend on how your own skin reacts as to how often you’d use the retinal serum per week, but we’ve been applying it every 2-3 days to start with.

Read more: The best retinol serums 2023, tried and tested

It’s worth knowing you may also see an increase in dryness, blemishes or acne at first, as your skin gets used to the treatment. This is because the turnover promoted by the retinal to help boost plumpness and smoothness and improve wrinkles can worsen breakouts to begin with. We did see a few spots appear in the first week’s use, but once they settled, our skin looked and felt smoother and it is definitely worth perservering should that occur. Plus, we were happy to note that we saw far less dryness and irritation than with using many other retinal or retinol products in the past, and it shows that this serum has been formulated with components to counteract these annoying side effects in mind.

The biggest difference we saw after a fortnight’s continued use was an overall improvement to the texture of our skin. We noted a healthy glow, particularly where we would usually be bothered by dullness, and found skin felt and looked slightly smoother too. This meant our skin had a more radiant look, both on bare face days and underneath our make-up. It is undoubtedly an investment purchase, but we were pleased to see tangble benefits in such a short time.

While we’ve only been using the retinal serum for a fortnight, we’re impressed with the initial results and are excited to see how our skin responds to ongoing application.

The verdict: Murad retinal resculpt overnight treatment

Murad’s retinal resculpt overnight treatment is a silky serum which absorbs quickly and easily slots into a nighttime skincare routine. After a fortnight’s use, we’ve seen a healthy-looking glow and smoother skin with a more even overall texture. If you’re looking for a potent product which is one step removed from prescription-strength retinoids, we think Murad retinal newbie could be the buy for you.

