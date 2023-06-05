Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Retinoids are a hugely popular skincare ingredient seen in serums and eye creams. Why is that? Well, in a nutshell, the skincare benefits of retinoids include treating acne, improving the appearance of pigmentation, increasing skin cell turnover, and helping with the skin’s overall texture.

Finding the right one for you though can be tricky. There are some formulas that are available on prescription, such as retinoic acid (or tretinoin), as well as over-the-counter components like retinol and retinal. Meanwhile, bakuchiol is billed as being a natural alternative to retinol and is different.

If at this point, you’re wondering what the exact difference between retinol and retinal is, all you need to know is that the latter – which is also known as retinaldehyde – is closest in nature to the strongest form of retinoid, retinoic acid. That means it acts faster to create results and is the next step down from prescription-strength retinoids.

Enter Murad’s brand-new retinal resculpt overnight treatment which claims to help smooth wrinkles and improve elasticity. Created to help with advanced signs of ageing, its encapsulated retinal reaches deeper wrinkles, whereas its retinol youth renewal serum (£86, Murad.co.uk) targets mild to moderate signs of ageing. In short, this new treatment is a more potent option.

With Murad being a tried and tested IndyBest favourite that we’ve named best overall in guides including best SPF for sensitive skin and best under-eye masks and patches , we were keen to get our mitts on this product ahead of its launch on 1 June. Keep scrolling to see what we thought after a fortnight’s use, and whether it stands up to the hype.

How we tested

We spent two weeks trialling Murad’s new retinal resculpt overnight treatment. We kept the rest of our skincare regime the same to ensure consistency, and applied the new retinal serum at night. Read on for our full tried and tested verdict, covering the product’s formula, feel and skincare results.