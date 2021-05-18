10 best under-eye masks that tackle dark circles, bags and wrinkles

Plans are officially back! Between work and play our diaries are filling up again and now things are looking brighter you need an under-eye to match. By upgrading your cucumber slices to one of our best under-eye masks, your eyes will be able to keep up with our much-missed social lives and keep tired-looking peepers at bay.

Puffiness, fine lines and dark shadows all make our eyes look tired. They can be the result of a whole host of health issues and beauty sins, like lack of sleep, stress, bad diet, alcohol consumption, the list goes on.

For busy times, an under-eye mask can be a quick-fix to a brighter, more youthful eye area, or as part of a weekly or bi-weekly skincare routine, you’ll see longer-lasting results counteracting these ageing eye concerns. Most eye masks now come in easy-to-use, crescent-shaped patches made with gel-infused ingredients rich in antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and hydrating skincare ingredients that you simply stick on.

We put the latest under-eye masks on trial. Our tester suffers from regular puffiness and shadows, so they had their work cut out. The make the edit, the winning patches all had to be a pleasure to use, offering a soothing slice of self-care but most importantly had to diminish dryness, puffiness, fine lines or dark circles – although the latter can be hereditary, so you have to be realistic with results and a concealer may be a better option. There’s a pick for every eye concern and budget so you can supercharge your eye care or fake a full night’s sleep.

These are the best under-eye masks for 2021:

Bio Effect EGF eye mask treatment Best: Overall Reach for this Icelandic brand if you’re looking for an eye mask that goes the extra mile, as we found these worked their magic on all our major ageing eye concerns. A two step process, first, apply a concentrated version of the brand’s flagship serum. Developed using breakthrough molecular science, it’s enriched in a plant-based replica of epidermal growth factor (EFG) which boosts the production of collagen and elastin. Secondly, you place the hyaluronic acid gel masks on top. Give these 15 minutes and you’ll see plumped fine lines, reduced puffiness, restored firmness and an all-around brighter, youthful eye. For long-lasting results, we found them best to use twice a week, and as part of a put your feet up self-care treat. But they’re just as brilliant as a pick-me-up in the mornings after a bad night’s sleep. Buy now £ 75 , Lookfantastic.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Wishful eye lift and snatch instant sculpting mask Best: For make-up prep New to Huda Kattan’s skincare line Wishful, these eye masks will leave you bright-eyed in 20 minutes. The fabric stick-on patches stay in place once you’ve positioned them, great for multi-tasking or use while applying your make-up – they’ll pick up any eyeshadow drop. Science-backed peptides will hydrate, plump and firm the area, while stem cell extracts have a lifting effect and rose brightens. Expect a smooth, refreshed eye area once you peel them off that makes a brilliant base for concealer. They reposition well, so we liked to pop them on our frown lines after use too. We’re keeping a stack of these at the ready for big nights out. Buy now £ 4 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} 111skin sub-zero de-puffing eye mask Best: For puffiness These celebrity favourites have been spotted recently on the likes of Miley Cyrus who was wearing hers ready for an in-flight pamper and Kate Beckinsale who needed a morning wake-up. And that’s because these gel patches provide a cooling, super soothing feel as soon as you place them on the eye contour. You can’t help but sit back and relax for 20 minutes, while the seaweed extract stimulates detoxifying systems to depuff, strengthening peptides prevent water retention and antioxidant vitamin E heals and hydrates. After a restless night of sleep these took down puffiness and perked up the eye area so well we didn’t even need concealer. Buy now £ 12 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} No7 radiance illuminating hydrogel eye masks Best: Budget buy Our most affordable pick – enriched with antioxidant superstar vitamin C – promises to awaken the appearance of tired eyes, brightening the under-eye and reducing puffiness. The cushioned gel masks are soaked in a serum that instantly feels comfortably cooling on the skin. While they mould to the contours of the under-eye, staying in place while you get on with your day, we still preferred to take 15 minutes me-time for maximum self-care benefits while using them. Expect a brighter eye with reduced puffiness after one use. Use two or three times weekly and see even better results. Buy now £ 10 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Talika eye therapy patch Best: Reusable option For some green points, look to these patches that can be reused up to three times without drying out when stored in the silver storage case to keep them intact. Lifting, plumping and smoothing the eye contour for 20 years now, these patches have some serious beauty miles behind them because the original formulation works so well. Ceramides lock in moisture, youth-boosting rosehip oil brightens, and avocado oil reduces inflammation. Just ask Drew Barrymore who was spotted in them recently on Instagram. After just one use, we found lines, bags and shadows diminished. Buy now £ 51 , Feelunique.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Skyn Iceland hydro cool firming eye gels Best: For vegans For budge-proof patches, turn to these fabric-backed gels. We found them especially handy to use in the mornings as you can stick them on (they only need 10 minutes) and still get ready for the day ahead. You can literally feel these working, with a gradual cooling and firming sensation. Standout ingredients include a mixture of antioxidants and anti-inflammatories including ginkgo biloba leaf from the oldest species of tree and coenzyme Q10, as well as Icelandic glacial water packed with minerals to hydrate and detoxify. You’ll see the eye area instantly revived, toned and de-puffed like magic. Buy now £ 28 , Feelunique.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Verso reviving eye mask Best: Retinol-infused option For a mask that packs an age-defying punch, turn to these retinol patches. Just like the Swedish brand’s eye serum (which landed a spot in our review of the best), they contain a next-generation, stabilised form of retinol that’s less aggravating to skin and perfect for the delicate area. They also boast skin-strengthening ceramides and plumping hero hyaluronic acid. We’ve turned back to these time and time again, as they always deliver a cocktail of rejuvenating ingredients that diminish the look of fine lines and make the eye area appear more youthful. Buy now £ 10 , Spacenk.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Vitamin Injections c the difference treatment eye masks Best: For brightening Fake a full night’s sleep with these patches supercharged with powerful antioxidant vitamin C. Its skin-brightening brilliance, as well as its ability to stimulate collagen production to plump the skin, makes it a top active for promoting a rested and refreshed under-eye. The golden gel patches are not only Instagram-worthy, but actually do the job too, as the gold nanoparticles have anti-inflammatory properties that work to calm down puffiness. Soaked in moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid and glycerin to quench any dryness or dehydration, they instantly get to work cooling and soothing tired eyes – after 20 minutes, bags look deflated and shadows less prominent. For long-lasting results, we liked to use these twice a week. Buy now £ 36 , Vilskincare.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Forlle’d Hyalogy p-effect sheet eye mask Best: For plumping lines From the high-tech Japanese cosmeceuticals brand, these thin gel patches feel like applying a cool second-skin. They sits well up to the waterline without causing any irritation and cover every fine line. What sets these masks apart is the breakthrough technology behind the brand’s delivery system that reduces the size of the hyaluronic acid molecule, so it can penetrate deeper and more effectively into the skin. We found these masks delivered the best hydration, in turn plumping fine lines and smoothing the eye area. What was most impressive is this moisture boost lasts for days. Buy now £ 96 , Forlleduk.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Patchology flashpatch rejuvenating eye gels Best: For a five-minute fix This brand offers a variety of different purse-friendly eye gel patches, but these come out on top for us. Like a cup of coffee for your under-eye, hyaluronic acid and caffeine combine to boost hydration and circulation, deflating puffiness after just five minutes of use. They’re available in different batches and if you invest in 30 pairs you get them for as little as £1.50 each. Fast, effective and affordable, we’re keeping these on stand-by for particularly puffy mornings. Buy now £ 14 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

