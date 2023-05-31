12 best men’s moisturisers with SPF for everyday skin protection

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Of all the grooming products a man can own, a moisturiser containing a built-in sunscreen is probably the most essential. Not only do these products keep skin soft, supple and hydrated, they help protect it against the sun’s damaging UV rays.

Although not designed to be used as a sunscreen in the way you might use one for the beach, given that the sun’s rays assault skin year-round, even in winter and on cloudy days, an SPF moisturiser will help protect against day-to-day damage.

Look for products that offer protection against the sun’s UVA and UVB radiation – each of which affect the skin differently. “UVA is associated with ageing, whereas UVB is associated with burning,” says leading skin cancer expert Dr Paul Banwell. “You need to make sure you are wearing sunscreen that protects you against both radiations, so, when choosing a product, look for a ‘broad spectrum’ one, so you are protected from UVA and UVB rays.”

Be aware, too, that there are two types of sunscreen: chemical and mineral. “Chemical sunscreen works by absorbing UV rays and changing them into heat, then releasing that heat from the skin, whereas mineral sunscreens work by sitting on top of the skin to form a shield,” explains Dr Banwell.

Which type you opt for depends on personal preference. Mineral sunscreens can leave a white residue on the skin if not properly rubbed in, while chemical ones are clear but may irritate sensitive skin.

To help you find a product that’s right for you, we’ve rounded up our pick of the best.

Some of the moisturisers we tested for this round-up (Lee Kynaston)

How we tested

We road-tested each moisturiser on skin exposed to sunlight as part of a normal daily routine. As well as assessing each moisturiser’s protective properties we also took into account how each made the skin feel after application, how long hydration lasted and – crucially for those with a mineral sunscreen – whether they left any white residue or made the skin look ashen on application (never a good look). Given the cost-of-living crisis, value for money was important too.

The best men’s moisturisers with SPF for 2023 are: