Best
Climate
TV

12 best men’s moisturisers with SPF for everyday skin protection

Whether you have dry, oily or mature skin, a moisturiser with SPF should be part of your skincare regime

Lee Kynaston
Wednesday 31 May 2023 11:39
We assessed each moisturiser's protective properties as well as how they made our skin feel after application

We assessed each moisturiser’s protective properties as well as how they made our skin feel after application

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Of all the grooming products a man can own, a moisturiser containing a built-in sunscreen is probably the most essential. Not only do these products keep skin soft, supple and hydrated, they help protect it against the sun’s damaging UV rays.

Although not designed to be used as a sunscreen in the way you might use one for the beach, given that the sun’s rays assault skin year-round, even in winter and on cloudy days, an SPF moisturiser will help protect against day-to-day damage.

Look for products that offer protection against the sun’s UVA and UVB radiation – each of which affect the skin differently. “UVA is associated with ageing, whereas UVB is associated with burning,” says leading skin cancer expert Dr Paul Banwell. “You need to make sure you are wearing sunscreen that protects you against both radiations, so, when choosing a product, look for a ‘broad spectrum’ one, so you are protected from UVA and UVB rays.”

Be aware, too, that there are two types of sunscreen: chemical and mineral. “Chemical sunscreen works by absorbing UV rays and changing them into heat, then releasing that heat from the skin, whereas mineral sunscreens work by sitting on top of the skin to form a shield,” explains Dr Banwell.

Which type you opt for depends on personal preference. Mineral sunscreens can leave a white residue on the skin if not properly rubbed in, while chemical ones are clear but may irritate sensitive skin.

To help you find a product that’s right for you, we’ve rounded up our pick of the best.

Some of the moisturisers we tested for this round-up

(Lee Kynaston)

How we tested

We road-tested each moisturiser on skin exposed to sunlight as part of a normal daily routine. As well as assessing each moisturiser’s protective properties we also took into account how each made the skin feel after application, how long hydration lasted and – crucially for those with a mineral sunscreen – whether they left any white residue or made the skin look ashen on application (never a good look). Given the cost-of-living crisis, value for money was important too.

The best men’s moisturisers with SPF for 2023 are:

  • Best men’s SPF moisturiser overall – Jack Black double-duty face moisturiser SPF 20: £22.70, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best men’s SPF moisturiser for oily skin – Murad oil and pore control mattifier broad spectrum SPF 45 PA++++: £44, Murad.co.uk
  • Best budget men’s SPF moisturiser – Harry’s daily face lotion SPF 15: £6, Boots.com
  • Best men’s tinted SPF moisturiser – Lab Series BB tinted moisturiser SPF35 PA+++: £42, Labseries.co.uk

Jack Black double-duty face moisturiser SPF 20

  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 97ml
  • SPF: 20
  • Broad spectrum: Yes
  • Key ingredients: Vitamins A, C and E, phospholipids

Jack Black might share its name with a comedian but America’s bestselling men’s grooming brand is deadly serious about skincare, as this high-performance SPF moisturiser shows. As well as packing an SPF 20 broad-spectrum sunscreen (composed of two chemical UV light absorbers) to guard against sun damage, it features a veritable army of antioxidant vitamins that help protect against the damaging effects of stress, pollution and blue light. Phospholipids, meanwhile, help keep skin hydrated throughout the day.

Particularly impressive is the super-lightweight texture – which dries to a matte finish within seconds – while the scent is minimal. The pump action bottle, meanwhile, helps minimise wastage. Having road-tested it, we can see why it’s so popular Stateside.

Continue reading...

CeraVe facial moisturising lotion AM SPF 50

  • Best: High-SPF moisturiser
  • Size: 52ml
  • SPF: 50
  • Broad spectrum: Yes
  • Key ingredients: Ceramides, hyaluronic acid

CeraVe is to skincare what Aldi is to middle-class shoppers: cool to namedrop, because it shows you’re a savvy customer. Loved by beauty-industry insiders, this brand specialises in straightforward, affordable skincare with the main focus of helping skin help itself. That’s why its products contain three skin-saving ceramides – natural lipids found in the skin that support barrier function – while hyaluronic acid draws moisture to the skin and helps keep it there. Designed for normal to dry skin, it uses time-release technology to help deliver hydration throughout the day, and our skin certainly felt as supple at the end of the day as it did on application in the morning.

It offers SPF 50 protection and, like all CeraVe products, is great value for money. It does have a slight sunscreeny smell but it wasn’t overpowering enough to put us off. On the plus side, the pump delivery system is handy, helping prevent wastage and minimising accidents in travel or gym bags.

Continue reading...

Murad oil and pore control mattifier broad spectrum SPF 45 PA++++

  • Best: For oily skin
  • Size: 50ml
  • SPF: 45
  • Broad spectrum: Yes
  • Key ingredients: Avocado, oil-trapping microspheres, African yellow wood bark extract

If you’re a guy with oily skin and enlarged pores, this clever SPF moisturiser from Murad is for you. It contains tiny grease-busting micro-spheres that neutralise excess oil from the skin, while also reducing the appearance of shine with special optical filters. It’s also formulated with avocado and African yellow wood bark extracts, which help shrink pores.

It glides onto skin, has a lightweight texture and since it uses chemical sunscreens, offers an impressive SPF 45, with no chalky residue. The best mattifying moisturiser we tried, it keeps skin shine-free all day.

Continue reading...

Harry’s daily face lotion SPF 15

  • Best: Budget SPF moisturiser
  • Size: 50ml
  • SPF: 15
  • Broad spectrum: Yes
  • Key ingredients: Shea butter, liquorice root extract, mint

As affordable as the razors for which this brand is better known, this daily face Lotion from Harry’s was one of our absolute favourites. Lightweight and quickly absorbed (it’s a lotion, so it’s runnier than a traditional cream moisturiser), it sinks into skin without any residue – an impressive feat, given the broad spectrum sunscreen is a physical one using zinc oxide. The inclusion of shea butter, meanwhile, keeps skin soft and hydrated, while liquorice extract soothes irritation.

What impressed us most about this face-saver, though – apart from the price – was the smell. Infused with a subtle combo of mint and eucalyptus oils, it’s fantastically fresh on application, providing the perfect morning wake-up call as well as all-day protection.

Continue reading...

The Grey daily face protect SPF 50

  • Best: Premium SPF moisturiser
  • Size: 50ml
  • SPF: 50
  • Broad spectrum: Yes
  • Key ingredients: Grape stem cells, carnosine

It might not be the most affordable moisturiser we tried but what you’re paying for is the ingredients included in this luxury offering. For starters, peptide carnosine firms skin and protects against harmful free radicals and grape stem cells help guard against sun damage and age spots. Then there’s the ‘next gen’ SPF 50 broad-spectrum sunscreen, which uses a special delivery system designed to optimise its performance in a way that makes it suitable for people who sometimes find chemical sunscreens irritating (it certainly didn’t irritate our skin).

Fragrance-free, with the feel of an after-shave lotion, and coming with a high SPF, this brilliant wrinkle buster is the kind of moisturiser that makes anti-ageing easy. Housed in super minimalist packaging, it’ll look cool on your bathroom shelf too.

Continue reading...

Nivea men anti-age hyaluron face moisturising cream SPF 15

  • Best: Budget anti-ageing SPF moisturiser
  • Size: 50ml
  • SPF: 15
  • Broad spectrum: Yes
  • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, tapioca starch

When we reviewed this Nivea Men moisturiser for our round-up of the best anti-ageing creams for men, it bagged best overall cream, thanks, in part, to its price and built-in sunscreen, but when up against a host of other SPF creams, it gets pipped to the post (just) by some other serious competitors.

A multitasking anti-ageing face-saver, it’s still a pretty good buy if holding back the years is your priority. Not only does it aim to tackle fine lines in the short term (thanks to wrinkle-busting hyaluronic acid) but the SPF 15 chemical sunscreen helps protect skin from further damage in the long term.

It also contains tapioca starch to mop up excess oil, and we noticed a slight skin tightening effect as it sank into skin, which helped firm things up a little – not quite a facelift but every little helps, right?

We could probably have done without the fragrance – one that runs throughout the Nivea Men range – but, all things considered, it’s a great addition to any man’s daily skincare routine.

Continue reading...

LifeJacket SPF 30 daily protection moisturiser

  • Best: Value for money
  • Size: 100ml
  • SPF: 30
  • Broad spectrum: Yes
  • Key ingredients: Octocrylene sunscreen

When it comes to choosing a daily SPF moisturiser, this high-performance skin saviour from British brand LifeJacket leaves few boxes unticked. As well as being suitable for all skin types (including sensitive ones), non-greasy and fragrance-free, it’s also superb value for money, being double the size of most SPF moisturisers on the market.

Then there’s the chemical sunscreen, which is broad-spectrum and offers factor 30 protection, including a maximum industry rating of five stars for protection against the sun’s ageing UVA rays. We tested it on a particularly sunny day and there was no sign of redness.

If we have one criticism, it’s that it lacks additional skin protectors, such as antioxidants, and hero ingredients such as hyaluronic acid but if it’s a straightforward SPF moisturiser you’re after, this is one of the best.

Continue reading...

Lab Series BB tinted moisturiser SPF35 PA+++

  • Best: Tinted SPF moisturiser
  • Size: 50ml
  • SPF value: 35
  • Broad spectrum: Yes
  • Key ingredients: Wheat germ extract, ‘blurring technology’, sodium PCA

The Swiss army knife of SPF skincare, Lab Series’ BB Tinted Moisturiser is a true master of multifunctionality. Not only does it offer broad spectrum protection with an SPF of 35, it features antioxidant and anti-inflammatory wheat germ extract, sodium PCA – a humectant that helps keep skin hydrated – and special blurring technology that acts a bit like a filter for your face, evening out skin one and minimising imperfections. It’s also tinted.

At first were a little worried about how this but the colour is adaptive to all skin types and just adds a little warmth rather than obvious colour. Texture wise, it was thicker than the other moisturisers we tried and because it uses both physical and chemical sunscreens you do need to rub it in thoroughly. One minor gripe is the smell (yep, it’s that sunscreen odour again) and it’s a little on the pricey side but then it does work a lot harder than most moisturisers out there.

Continue reading...

Auden age defence face cream SPF 30

  • Best: Multi-tasking anti-ageing SPF cream
  • Size: 30ml
  • SPF: 30
  • Broad spectrum: Yes
  • Key ingredients: Peptides, hyaluronic acid, rhatany root extract, vitamins C and E

British brand Auden might not be one of the best-known male skincare brands out there but it deserves to be, if this superior anti-ageing cream is anything to go by. Designed to address modern man’s biggest skin challenges (stress, pollution, Old Father Time), it features 23 active ingredients – including an SPF 30 broad spectrum sunscreen – to create an invisible defence shield for skin.

Hyaluronic acid, peptides and vitamin B5 keep skin supple and hydrated, a raft of antioxidant vitamins minimise the potentially damaging effects of blue light emitted by mobile phones and computer screens, while rhatany root extract calms irritation.

It’s more like a serum than a moisturiser in texture, and has a barely there, slightly fruity smell. Although pretty pricey, given the size of the bottle (at 30ml, it’s the smallest-sized SPF moisturiser in our list), it was our favourite premium offering.

Continue reading...

L’Oréal men expert hydra energetic 24hr anti-fatigue SPF 15 moisturiser

  • Best: For tired-looking skin
  • Size: 50ml
  • SPF: 15
  • Broad spectrum: Yes
  • Key ingredients: Vitamin C, guarana

If tired, washed-out, generally stressed-out-looking skin is your main grooming concern (and, let’s be honest, we’ve all been there), you might want to make this excellent all-rounder your go-to moisturiser.

As well as offering excellent, long-lasting hydration, protection against pollution and a broad-spectrum SPF 15 chemical sunscreen, it’s formulated with two hero ingredients to improve the overall appearance of skin: vitamin C (to brighten skin) and caffeine-rich guarana (to energise and revitalise skin).

A pimped-up version of L’Oréal’s best-selling hydra energetic 24hr anti-fatigue moisturiser, it has a great, silky texture, is absorbed in an instant and definitely does feel revitalising – especially on application. Think of it as an energy drink for your skin.

Continue reading...

La Roche-Posay effaclar duo+ SPF 30 with niacinamide

  • Best: For spot-prone skin
  • Size: 40ml
  • SPF: 30
  • Broad spectrum: Yes
  • Key ingredients: Niacinamide (vitamin B3), carnosine, LHA

Formulated for acne-prone skin, this daily hydrator protects against sun damage while also controlling shine, reducing redness and minimising the chance of spots in the process. It achieves this last feat with the help of LHA (beta-lipohydroxy acid) – an ingredient that works a bit like the more familiar acne-busting salicylic acid, keeping pores clear of the dead skin cells that can clog them.

Antioxidant carnosine, meanwhile, helps prevent damage caused by daily pollution. Unlike the other moisturisers in our list, it has a gel formula that feels super refreshing, and we loved the way it kept skin shine-free for hours. Not the cheapest SPF moisturiser here but an absolute godsend for oil-slick skin.

Continue reading...

Green People scent-free facial SPF 15 sun cream

  • Best: For sensitive skin
  • Size: 50ml
  • SPF: 15
  • Broad spectrum: Yes
  • Key ingredients: Prebiotics, aloe vera, squalane, green tea

Although it doesn’t say moisturiser in its name, Green People’s scent-free, vegan-friendly, cruelty-free and 73 per cent organic facial sun cream has been designed to be worn daily as a two-in-one hydrator and sun protector. With that in mind, it’s been formulated with aloe vera and squalane (two skin-savers), prebiotics (to help keep the skin’s surface biome healthy) and a broad-spectrum mineral sunscreen to see off sun damage.

Since it’s fragrance free, contains skin-calming antioxidant green tea and uses a mineral sunscreen, it’s great for sensitive or easily irritated skin. You do have to take time to work it into the skin (patting once applied helps dissipate any chalkiness) but, other than that, we really rated it.

Continue reading...

Moisturisers with SPF FAQs

Do I really need to wear a moisturiser with SPF?

You don’t have to but, with the sun being the biggest cause of wrinkles, slipping a moisturiser featuring a sunscreen into your daily grooming regime is a small step that can make a big difference.

Can I apply a moisturiser with SPF at night?

You can but, since there’s no sun, it’s a bit pointless. Instead, apply your SFP moisturiser every morning after cleansing, and switch to a regular moisturiser or night cream to hydrate skin just before bed.

How do I know if the SPF in my moisturiser is broad spectrum?

Most brands will flag up the fact on their packaging but look out for ones specifying ‘UVA and UVB’ protection. How well a sunscreen protects against UVA rays is often shown as a star rating, with five stars offering the maximum protection against these skin-ageing rays.

What’s the difference between UVB and UVA rays?

Both can cause skin damage and premature ageing but UVB rays are the ones responsible for burning and UVA rays accelerate skin ageing. It’s important to look for products that offer UVA as well as UVB protection, because UVA rays are present year-round (even on cloudy winter days) and penetrate deeper into the skin, where they can cause long-term damage.

What’s the best way to apply a moisturiser with SPF?

Liberally. Many SPF moisturisers will let you know how much you need to apply for adequate protection (The Grey recommends one teaspoon of theirs, for example) and, strictly speaking, you should reapply throughout the day, to maintain protection. When applying, make sure you take the moisturiser into your hairline, around and over the ears, over the eyelids and down the neck to ensure all vulnerable areas are covered.

What’s the deal with ‘reef friendly’ sunscreens?

Some studies have shown that some commonly used UV-blocking chemicals, such as oxybenzone and octinoxate, can cause harmful coral bleaching when they enter the sea via waste water or from swimmers’ skin. For reef or ‘ocean-friendly’ alternatives, choose a mineral sunscreen containing a physical sunscreen, such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, instead.

Will a higher SPF give me much more protection?

A moisturiser with an SPF of 15 (the absolute bare minimum recommended by most dermatologists) will block out about 93 per cent of the sun’s harmful rays, while an SPF of 20 will block out 96.6 per cent. The highest rating of SPF 50 blocks nearly all (98 per cent) of the sun’s harmful rays and offers the best protection. Bear in mind, though, these figures are based on correct – and repeated – application.

The verdict: Men’s moisturisers with SPF

All the SPF moisturisers we shortlisted impressed us but for all-round protection, texture, smell and value for money, Jack Black’s double duty SPF 20 moisturiser was the one that impressed us most, though CeraVe’s facial moisturising cream SPF 50 came a very close second. In terms of mineral sunscreens, we loved Harry’s daily face lotion SPF 15 for how well it dodges the chalkiness common to many zinc oxide sunscreens. Cheap as chips, too, but, thankfully, nowhere near as greasy.

From earthy and rich fragrances to summer in a bottle, find the best men’s aftershaves with our top picks

