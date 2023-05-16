Best men’s aftershave and fragrances for 2023

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man is never properly dressed without a spritz of fragrance. It’s the ultimate finishing touch; the perfect accessory to any outfit, whether it happens to be a tux or a tracksuit. The problem is, with so many fragrances on offer, where do you begin?

Strictly speaking, there is no such thing as a men’s fragrance, or a women’s one either. Those “pour homme” and “pour femme” tags are essentially just marketing and the increasing popularity of unisex or genderless fragrances show how much the lines have blurred. Having said that, men’s fragrances have been painstakingly developed to cater for men’s olfactory tastes and expectations, so what better place to start than something created with men in mind?

While you can wear pretty much anything, anywhere, anytime, it’s true to say certain types of fragrance suit certain situations: light, crisp citrusy or “aquatic” ones, for example, are perfect for summer, work or après gym, while heavier, woodier or earthier ones work better for evenings or for dates, when you want to make an impression. From fresh and floral fragrances to amber, musk and spicy notes, our shopping experts have been putting a variety of scents to the test.

How we tested

To put each fragrance through its paces, we applied one at the start of the day to our neck, wrists and chest (the chest being one of the best places for men to apply fragrance), leaving it to develop on the skin throughout the day.

We considered the immediate impact, projection (how far the fragrance can be detected from the skin) and longevity. Since fragrance bottles are often works of art in their own right, we also took appearance into account, along with overall value for money. Keep scrolling for our guide to the best men’s aftershave and fragrances for 2023.

The best men’s aftershave and fragrances for 2023 are: