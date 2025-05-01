Best men’s wash bags for 2025, tried and tested

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

It can be surprisingly tricky to find a good wash bag. Men’s wash bags come in a variety of materials and can vary wildly in price, with everyone from high street retailers to luxury labels offering their take on these handy travel companions. With so much choice available, it can be tricky to know which designs are worth the money.

The best men’s wash bags will be roomy enough to carry all your travel toiletries and accoutrements but compact enough to slot neatly into your weekend bag or suitcase.

Water-resistant designs are best, as you’ll likely be taking your wash bag into the bathroom when staying at a hotel or heading to the gym.

The wash bag’s construction also needs to be robust enough to survive being squashed into your luggage to help protect your toiletries and clothes – no one wants to be faced with a shampoo explosion inside their suitcase.

With all this in mind, we’ve put a range of styles to the test, to find the best men’s wash bags that are practical, stylish and able to stand the test of time. Keep scrolling for our full review and verdict.

How we tested

We subjected these wash bags to the splash test ( Samuel Mathewson/The Independent )

Our tester Sam is meticulous about toiletries: he mustn’t be left without his favourite products and daily essentials during a night away. Our reviewer packed all the wash bags on test with his full skincare routine, shaving kit and shower essentials to see how much each bag could hold. He also splashed each bag with water (inside and out) to see how practical each design would be to use or store in a bathroom, and considered how easy it was to keep products organised – did the bags have handy compartments to keep rummaging to a minimum? Finally, he took value for money into consideration before drawing up a final list of top-rated options.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As The Independent’s dedicated shopping section, IndyBest is committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert advice. Our team of editors and writers have years of experience in testing products and trialling them in the same way you will be using them. Our reviewers offer their honest opinions and will only recommend products they believe are worth your money.

The best men’s wash bags for 2025 are: