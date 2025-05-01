Best men’s wash bags for 2025, tried and tested

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
These top-rated options will help you keep your toiletries organised when travelling or at the gym
It can be surprisingly tricky to find a good wash bag. Men’s wash bags come in a variety of materials and can vary wildly in price, with everyone from high street retailers to luxury labels offering their take on these handy travel companions. With so much choice available, it can be tricky to know which designs are worth the money.
The best men’s wash bags will be roomy enough to carry all your travel toiletries and accoutrements but compact enough to slot neatly into your weekend bag or suitcase.
Water-resistant designs are best, as you’ll likely be taking your wash bag into the bathroom when staying at a hotel or heading to the gym.
The wash bag’s construction also needs to be robust enough to survive being squashed into your luggage to help protect your toiletries and clothes – no one wants to be faced with a shampoo explosion inside their suitcase.
With all this in mind, we’ve put a range of styles to the test, to find the best men’s wash bags that are practical, stylish and able to stand the test of time. Keep scrolling for our full review and verdict.
Our tester Sam is meticulous about toiletries: he mustn’t be left without his favourite products and daily essentials during a night away. Our reviewer packed all the wash bags on test with his full skincare routine, shaving kit and shower essentials to see how much each bag could hold. He also splashed each bag with water (inside and out) to see how practical each design would be to use or store in a bathroom, and considered how easy it was to keep products organised – did the bags have handy compartments to keep rummaging to a minimum? Finally, he took value for money into consideration before drawing up a final list of top-rated options.
Best known for its high-quality all-weather jackets, Danish brand Rains has created a waterproof wash bag that’s just as impressive. It's available in a range of colours, but we particularly like ‘element’, a teal green with a subtle luminescence – you can’t miss it.
The bag’s exterior is soft and supple with excellent waterproofing – even the zip has an extra layer to protect against droplets. Meanwhile, the carry handle means you can hang the bag from a hook in the bathroom rather than having to find a surface on which to store it. This wash bag is able to hold a lot of toiletries, but there’s a handy inner pocket to keep frequently used items separate and easier to find.
Made from polyester, this lightweight wash bag opens out into two halves (book style), giving you easy access to all your toiletries. The material is water-resistant, and we found water slid straight off the bag during testing. The hanging loop means you can easily store the bag on a hook in the bathroom, too.
While we found it useful to have the ability to open this bag into two sections, we would have appreciated an inner pocket to keep certain items separate for even easier access. Overall, though, this is another solid product at a reasonable price point from high street hero M&S.
For those heading on long-haul travels or packing for two (or even three), this wash bag can hold pretty much everything but the bathroom sink. The bag features a hanging hook, and has been designed with multiple sections and compartments that can all be accessed easily when the bag has been hung up.
The handy removable pouch means you can decant your favourite items with ease. Our tester used this wash bag during a weekend away, and it was more than sufficient to carry two people’s skincare, shaving and washing essentials. Meanwhile, the faux-leather material (available in a range of colours) provides a water-resistant finish.
Australian B-Corp Bellroy makes a range of functional bags, wallets and accessories, and function is definitely at the forefront of this wash bag’s design. Featuring a sleek and minimal exterior, the bag has what the brand calls ‘intuitive compartments’ inside, helping you keep everything organised and easy to find.
Meanwhile, the diagonal zip enables the bag to open wide, for even easier access. Made with recycled polyester and nylon, this wash bag proved to be water-resistant during testing, too. It may be on the pricier side, but we loved this bag’s smart, practical design.
If you don’t need your wash bag to be water-resistant, consider this generously sized option made from organic cotton. The stylish bag can hold a lot of essentials, which is great for those of us who struggle to pack lightly, and it comes in a range of bright and subtle colours.
With plenty of inside pockets to keep smaller items, such as deodorant and toothpaste, stored neatly, this large bag is malleable enough to squeeze inside your suitcase, while the wash bag’s thick padding provides a layer of protection for its contents. However, it isn’t waterproof, and it takes up a lot of space in a bag or suitcase.
For impeccable water resistance and stylish looks, the Rains wash bag takes the top spot. It’s a great size for stashing in your suitcase or overnight bag, and it comes in a range of colours to suit all tastes. For a super lightweight option that won’t break the bank, M&S’s wash bag is another great pick and opens into two halves for easy access. Meanwhile, for serious travellers or a couple’s holiday, the Stackers hanging wash bag will hold everything you need, and the bag’s ergonomic design makes it easy to access your essentials.
