This leave-in hair serum instantly got rid of my dandruff

As a teenager during the height of the emo subculture, the cool thing to wear was black a hoodie, a black top, and black jeans. But, much to my dismay, I could never wear black, as flakes from my dry scalp were starkly visible if I did, dusted around my neck and shoulders. This was exacerbated by the high frequency of hair flicking and fringe adjustment that went on during those dark couple of years.
Throughout this time and into my early 20s, I suffered with scalp issues. I got used to swiping at my shirt collars and around the neckline of my jumpers, disappointed every time the flakes had reappeared. I grew out of the teen angst phase but remained ever-conscious of the colour of my clothing. Light colours would camouflage the flakes more easily but if I thought about overcoming my self-esteem issues and choosing a black T-shirt, I would feel the disappointment all over again when the flakes starting falling. And forget about a dark red pillowcase or a navy blue sofa cushion.
Speaking to The Independent, trichologist Deborah Maguire says: “Up to 50 per cent of people will experience dandruff at some point in their lives. A dry, uncomfortable scalp can affect more than just your hair. It can impact confidence, increase self-consciousness, and even disrupt sleep due to itchiness.” She adds: “Since scalp concerns are common but rarely discussed, many people suffer in silence. The persistent nature of scalp conditions can lead to a cycle of stress, which can actually worsen the effects.”
It wasn’t until my mid-20s that I discovered scalp moisturisers – having tried everything under the sun from T-gel shampoo to diet changes – and my interest was piqued immediately. After we wash our faces, we apply moisturiser to keep our skin hydrated. Equally, after a shower, we use body lotion to avoid dry elbows. But what about the skin on our scalps? Granted, there have been conditioning scalp treatments, oils and shampoos for a long time but these were all made to wash out in the shower. But there was nothing I could find for use after you’ve washed your hair that worked like a face cream does, locking in hydration and protecting my sensitive and itchy scalp.
But then I found a ray of hope in a little glass bottle. I was already a fan of The Ordinary’s products – it felt like the first brand to create affordable skincare that didn’t compromise on the quality of ingredients – so when I spotted the natural moisturizing factors for scalp on the shelf, with the words ‘leave-in treatment’ on the back, I bought it immediately.
How I tested
Following the simple instructions on the back I noticed how easy the applicator was to use, what ingredients I was putting on myself, how much of the product was needed for results and how quickly the serum acted. I have repurchased this product multiple times over the years, using the whole bottle each time. During use I made sure to apply after every shower (I’m a night-time shower fan) to experience the benefits consistently.
Why you can trust me
I am audience editor for eCommerce at The Independent. When I’m not busy looking after SEO and content planning for IndyBest, I also writes about men's fashion, skincare, gifting and more. I’ve tried and tested everything from men’s winter coats to men’s fragrances and French pharmacy skincare brands. I know exactly what is needed from the best grooming products, and always rate them on several criteria, taking into consideration everything from ingredients to ease of application and, of course, the end result.
The Ordinary natural moisturizing factors + HA for scalp
The liquid is milky in colour and very thin meaning it spreads easily. After a quick shake of the bottle, the glass pipette makes it easy to partition hair to the side to apply the serum directly onto air-dried scalp.
It absorbs quickly into the skin for immediate protection and relief: my scalp felt soothed, cooled and moisturised straight away and I quickly realised that this would be an essential step in my haircare routine going forward.
Despite being over-zealous with application sometimes, the bottle lasts for months, even with daily use, as your whole head can be covered with just a few drops massaged in gently with the fingers.
Key ingredients include sodium hyaluronate with a small molecular size for optimum skin penetration and ability to absorb 1,000 times its weight in water for hydration, and squalane – an ingredient naturally produced by our bodies that is anti inflammatory and supports the health of the skin barrier.
It’s light enough that I don’t feel any heavy residue after use on my already thick, dry hair.
As with all The Ordinary products, the serum is affordable, costing just £14 a bottle. And for people with flaky skin on their heads, we’d willingly pay much more for instant relief.
The verdict: The Ordinary natural moisturizing factors + HA for scalp
I have also used the Ameliorate soothing scalp essence (£20, Amazon.co.uk) and the Head & Shoulders instant moisturiser scalp treatment (£10, Boots.com), and will never not have a similar product in my shower routine. The Ordinary’s offering will always have pride of place, however, and has been a product I’ve gone back to for years, and not just for the sentimental reason that it saved me from the feeling of disappointment that comes with a flaking scalp.
For an extra boost for my scalp health, I have since employed the use of a silicone scalp massager (like this one: £4, Boots.com). Sloughing off the dead skin while having a relaxing head massage in the shower primes the skin for the post-shower treatment. They may even be a way to promote hair growth. Maguire agrees, explaining: “Scalp massages are a way to boost blood circulation, which delivers oxygen and nutrients to the hair follicles, essential for hair growth.” But she warns me to make sure it’s a soft silicone to avoid further irritation.
With the dual use of a scalp massager in the shower and a moisturising leave-in serum, I can honestly say I have stopped worrying about dryness, itching, flakes or the colour of the clothes I wear.