The Ordinary’s anti-ageing serum delivered ‘impressive results in very little time’

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The Ordinary needs no introduction. It is renowned for creating affordable yet innovative skincare products that work. One of its latest launches is no exception: a growth factor face serum that addresses multiple visible signs of ageing at a fraction of its competitors’ prices. But does it deliver? I put it to the test before it launched.

Growth factors are fast becoming the next buzz-worthy skincare ingredient. They are proteins that naturally occur in our skin cells – simply put, they act as messengers to various mechanisms in the skin signalling it to repair and rejuvenate. They do so by stimulating skin cell turnover and the production of collagen and elastin – the fundamentals of keeping skin smooth and firm.

With age, growth factors deplete so the skin is less able to repair itself from environmental damage like UV light and pollution, leading to premature signs of ageing. By replenishing these growth factors, old skin cells start acting like younger skin cells again.

The science isn’t new – growth factors were first discovered by scientists in the 1950s who went on to win a Noble Prize for their work, and luxury skincare brands started infusing their formulas with the regenerating ingredient in the 1990s. But what is new, is having access to this advanced science for the first time at a bargain price.

Typically, it's only high-end and hugely expensive skincare brands that carry growth factor skincare, excluding The Inkey List’s offering, although it’s hard to compare when it’s not as highly concentrated. But The Ordinary’s new serum comes with a bargain price tag of £13.50 – so I wanted to see how it performed.

How I tested

open image in gallery I assessed any changes to my skin ( Sabine Wiesel )

I am an experienced beauty editor in my 40s with typical signs of skin ageing including pigmentation, fine lines and a loss of firmness. I tested the product for three weeks (both in my morning and evening skincare routines) each time under the same daily moisturiser.

Why you can trust us

Sabine Wiesel is a beauty journalist who specialises in anti-ageing and mature skin and beauty products. Having reviewed everything from the best neck creams to the retinol eye creams, she is well-versed in finding the best value products that actually make an impact on fine lines and pigmentation.