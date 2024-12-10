Jump to content
Nivea vs La Mer review: How does the £6 family favourite stack up against the £300 moisturiser?

Rumour has it the creams share 90 per cent of the same ingredients but how do they compare?

Lucy Partington
Tuesday 10 December 2024 10:12 GMT
We’ve put the two moisturisers to the test, comparing them side by side
We’ve put the two moisturisers to the test, comparing them side by side (The Independent)

Over the past few weeks, the skincare world has been buzzing with speculation about whether Nivea’s classic moisturiser – which costs just £6 – is a viable alternative to La Mer’s cult classic moisturising cream, which will set you back a staggering £305 for 60ml.

There’s no arguing the price gap is vast but the rumours say the two creams share up to 90 per cent of the same ingredients. While both products are known and loved for their hydrating and soothing properties, can Nivea’s affordable family-favourite really stand up to La Mer’s luxurious, celebrity-endorsed formula?

Any beauty lover will know La Mer’s moisturiser is famed for its ‘miracle broth’ – a blend of sea kelp, vitamins, and minerals that promises transformative results. There’s a reason so many people consider it a holy grail formula, despite its high price tag. In comparison, Nivea’s recognisable blue tin contains a no-frills, multi-use cream that has been trusted for generations.

With the two products boasting similar ingredients lists, it probably comes as no surprise that people on social media have begun to wonder whether the differences between the two products is really worth hundreds of pounds. To settle the debate once and for all, we’ve put the two moisturisers to the test, comparing them side by side. Keep reading to discover how they fared.

How we tested

Our beauty expert in action, putting the moisturisers to the test
Our beauty expert in action, putting the moisturisers to the test (The Independent/Lucy Partington)

We had both of these products in our possession for a few weeks ahead of writing this review. We incorporated each cream into our night-time routine, sometimes using it as the only step after cleansing and other times layering it on top of our usual retinoid. Each cream was used for a week or so at a time, to get a feel for how it applied, the texture, how it absorbed into our skin and how our skin felt in the morning.

La Mer moisturising cream, 60ml

La mer moisturiser review indybest
  • Size: 60ml
  • Type: Moisturising cream
  • Key ingredients: Seaweed, shea butter
  • Why we love it
    • Nourishing and hydrating on the skin
    • Feels luxurious
    • Lasts a long time
    • Has added benefits of seaweed and vitamins
  • Take note
    • Expensive

First take

Despite having worked in the beauty industry for more than a decade, our tester had never tried La Mer’s moisturising cream before, often preferring to test and use products at a slightly lower price point. However, there’s no denying this cream screams luxury from the outset. The sturdy box – in that recognisable shade of green – combined with the chic glass jar and the applicator (which we would have expected to be made of metal rather than plastic) hidden at the bottom are world’s apart from Nivea’s basic blue tin.

The cream itself has a nostalgic, familiar scent that instantly took our tester back to watching her grandma apply skincare at her dressing table. The texture is thick but it does have a slightly whipped feel to it – which is as satisfying as it sounds – and a little really does go a long way, so, despite the price point, you can expect the pot to last a while.

Performance

Our tester found the best way to apply this formula was to either warm up a little bit of cream between her fingers before massaging it in, or dabbing it onto both cheeks, chin and forehead before rubbing it in from there. The former method is similar to the way the brand suggests applying as per this how-to video on YouTube.

One thing worth noting is that, at first, our tester was a little worried the cream wouldn’t absorb, as it’s thick and quite white when applied, if it isn’t warmed up slightly beforehand. However, even on the nights our tester didn’t work the cream between her fingers, it did mostly absorb into the face after a few minutes. It did occasionally leave a slightly greasy feeling in its wake, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, as it is reflective of the product’s occlusive properties, which help seal in moisture by creating a barrier on the skin.

The mornings after using La Mer’s moisturising cream, our tester found their skin felt nourished and hydrated, but not unlike how it feels when using other more affordable moisturisers. However, they have no doubt it is the sort of product that – thanks to the ‘miracle broth’ included – will have a cumulative effect and overtime it’ll work to help improve the overall health and appearance of skin.

Nivea creme all purpose cream, 200ml

Nivea Creme review indybest
  • Size: 200ml
  • Type: Moisturiser
  • Key ingredients: Pathenol and glycerin
  • Why we love it
    • Affordable
    • Much larger size tub
    • Hydrating and moisturising
  • Take note
    • Slightly greasy
    • No benefits of added seaweed and vitamin

First take

Before we go any further, we have to take into account that Nivea’s cream was never designed to be a high-end product. It was designed to be a simple and effective all-purpose moisturiser. Formulated with a blend of pathenol and glycerin, the brand says it works to intensely hydrate and soothe the skin.

Upon opening the blue tin, you’re greeted with a protective foil layer but once that’s peeled back, the cream has that same nostalgic scent while looking a little less whipped than La Mer’s offering.

Performance

As expected, Nivea’s cream is thick in texture and it is also quite white when first applied, but our tester found it seemed to absorb into their skin quite quickly. It didn’t leave much of a greasy residue behind, either, although there was a slight film on the skin – but, again, that is more down to its occlusive nature, so it is something to be expected.

The mornings after using this product, our tester found their skin felt soft and moisturised – much like how it looked and felt after using the La Mer cream.

The verdict: Nivea vs La Mer

Having used both moisturisers for the same amount of time, our tester believes the decision regarding which moisturiser to use – and whether or not or not you think La Mer is worth the price tag – purely comes down to personal preference. There’s no denying La Mer has created a great product and its icon status speaks for itself, plus the price feels slightly more justified when you take into account its packaging and general presentation, but there’s no hiding the fact it is very expensive.

Our reviewer didn’t notice a huge difference between the two products during testing. While they can’t yet say as to whether there may be more benefits to using La Mer long term, compared with Nivea’s offering, it’s likely that will be the case, thanks to the addition of the miracle broth, which claims to help soothe sensitivities and improve skin irritation caused by environmental factors. However, one important thing to note is that both these moisturisers are occlusive – meaning they help seal in moisture by creating a barrier on the skin – and so, as a result, they may block pores, especially if your skin is already oily or acne-prone.

For more ways to nourish your skin, check out our guide to the best hyaluronic acid serums

