While the main draw of Fashion Week is, of course, the runway collections, the outfits away from the highly polished shows also act as an incredible source of inspiration. After all, the event calls for some of the most notable fashion editors, influencers and photographers to flock to the city, so, it’s unsurprising their style is standout. Just like Copenhagen Fashion Week, the guests at the London event did not disappoint.

Unlike a highly stylised runway collection, which dictates the key trends that will seep through onto the high street next season, the street style reflects current clothing and accessory ideals that can be actioned straight away. In fact, we’ve already spotted an overwhelming number of red tights, offering an affordable trend that will spruce up your outfits.

Plus, one thing we love about London is there’s a huge range of different aesthetics and styles among the crowds, with a real mix of high-end, high street and vintage finds, so you’re sure to spot someone’s style you’d like to steal.

Below, we’ve selected just a handful of our favourite London Fashion Week street style looks, and have sought out similar alternatives for you to shop, with highlights including sequin skirts, racing jackets and a beautiful baby blue colour palette.

Keep scrolling to see our standout looks from fashion editors, content creators, creative directors and more, or head to our Instagram account as we take you backstage and front row at a whole host of shows.

Abisola Omole, creative director

Abisola Omole at London Fashion Week 2024 (The Independent)

You may have spotted Abisola Omole in our Copenhagen Fashion Week street style report, and we were thrilled to see her in London showing off another stylish neutral look. Always one to mix the high street with the high end, Abi opted for a knitted beige midi skirt, similar to Cos’s flared merino wool maxi skirt (£95, Cos.com), a chic brown base layer, like Arket’s option (£27, Arket.com), and a suede jacket similar to Massimo Dutti’s (£299, Massimodutti.com). To accessorise, Abi added a little sparkle with her shoes, for which we’ve found a similar Mango option (£59.99, Mango.com), and a handy black bag, similar to this structural Staud style (£288, Matchesfashion.com).

Natalie Winter, photographer

Natalie Winter opts for baby blue for London Fashion Week 2024 (The Independent)

Proving that monochrome colour creates incredibly striking outfits, photographer Natalie Winter impressed us with her baby blue look. If you want to go for a similar style, we have found a good number of co-ords to suit, including John Lewis’s trousers (£85, Johnlewis.com) and blazer (£125, Johnlewis.com), & Other Stories’ blazer (£135, Stories.com) and skirt duo (£75, Stories.com), and this Bimba Y Lola blue boilersuit (£76, Bimbaylola.com). Plus, accessorising with a graphic baseball cap, such as this Corridor cop (£50, Coggles.com) is sure to add a nice twist.

Medina Azaldin, beauty editor

Medina Azaldin makes a case for sequins at London Fashion Week 2024 (The Independent)

Standing out in sequins, beauty editor Media Azaldin pared back the partywear piece with a textured, knitted jumper and white pumps. Although sequinned skirts are more of a seasonal find, there are still a few options available now, including this & Other Stories sequin maxi skirt (£120, Stories.com), The White Company’s option (£54.50, Thewhitecompany.com) and this striking gold Rotate style (£235, Mytheresa.com). Pairing with a knit, such as this H&M cable knit jumper (£34.99, Hm.com) or this chunky Arket option (£77, Arket.com) will create a more casual look. Plus, a pair of pumps are sure to work well with any outfit, and this Everlane pair has caught our eye (£137, Everlane.com).

Rosie Arkell-Palmer, stylist

Rosie Arkell-Palmer rocks red tights for London Fashion Week 2024 (The Independent)

Red tights were a real street style highlight. When it comes to those sporting the trend, one of the first people to catch our eye was stylist Rosie Arkell-Palmer, who subtly showed off the style under a black midi skirt, similar to this Reformation style (£198, Thereformation.com) or this & Other Stories option (£65, Stories.com), along with a blue coat like this Weekend MaxMara cop (£565, Fenwick.co.uk), and the fashion fan favourite Ganni buckled pumps (£295, Ganni.com). Plus, of course, a pair of red tights, like this pair we’ve spotted at Amazon (£6.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Mimi Cai and Tzefits, content creators

Mimi Cai and Tzefits make a case for colourblocking at London Fashion Week (The Independent)

Standing as a pair, Mimi Cai and Tzefits show just how interesting block colour outfits can be. Opting for a neutral colour palette, Mimi Cai created a beach-ready look with cream trousers, like this River Island cop (£40, Riverisland.com), and a long button-up vest, similar to this nice and neutral find (£50, Riverisland.com), adding interest with a highly textured bag, the Cos ripple crossbody (£135, Cos.com). Meanwhile, Tzefits made a case for mint green, and we’ve found a complementary shirt (£95, Cos.com) and trouser set (£95, Cos.com) from Cos that’s a very similar shade.

Remy Farrell, editor

Remy Farrell elevates a basic black skirt at London Fashion Week 2024 (The Independent)

Proving that all-black outfits are, and always will be, a fashion fan favourite, editor Remy Farrell styled a chic black midi skirt with a statement racing jacket. Luckily, there’s no short supply of sleek black skirts, as we’d spied great finds from Arket (£119, Arket.com), & Other Stories (£75, Stories.com) and Whistles (£99, Whistles.com). Plus House of Sunny has a really lovely racing jacket (£210, Liberty.com), and you can’t go wrong with a fashion fan favourite Coperni bag (£570, Selfridges.com).

Zeena Shah, stylist

Zeena Shah picks baby blue for London Fashion Week 2024 (The Independent)

Stylist Zeena Shah wore a handful of outfits that all became some of our favourites at Fashion Week (just take a look at our red tights story) but this baby blue number truly stood out. Of course, being a stylist, Zeena probably finds it easier than most to pick the perfect outfit each day, so it’s unsurprising we loved this baby blue look. To recreate it, opt for a baby blue midi dress, such as this Ganni option (£365, Ganni.com), layered under a trusty trench coat, such as this Aligne cop (£189, Aligne.com), and accessorise with blue tights (£6.49, Amazon.co.uk), hair bows (£7.99, Amazon.co.uk) and a blue statement bag, such as this Cambridge Satchel style (£185, Cambridgesatchel.com).

