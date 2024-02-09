The best street style from Copenhagen Fashion Week

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Last week, Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) provided an insight into next season’s Scandi style – and it’s safe to say we weren’t left disappointed. From Baum und Pferdgarten’s 25th anniversary celebration to Rotate’s red carpet runway brimming with brides, there was plenty of talent and trends to spot. But the outfits off of the runway also deserve a moment of our attention.

Famous for its wearable, laidback style, the Danish capital sets itself apart from the other four fashion capitals – London, Paris, Milan and New York – not only for its sustainability efforts but also through its street style. Stepping away from the over-stylised, side eye-inducing outfits often associated with fashion insider events, at CPHFW, you’re much more likely to spot cosy coats, trusty trainers and joy-inducing jumpers.

In fact, it isn’t uncommon to see guests travelling by bike to shows – with functional yet fashionable style essential. Plus, it probably goes without saying but, with temperatures around the 5C mark, getting creative with knitwear, coats, and layering is also a necessity.

So, if you’re searching for cold-weather wardrobe inspiration, look no further, as we’ve rounded up our favourite street-style looks from across the week, plus where to shop them (or similar).

Charlotte Manning, writer

Charlotte Manning attending the Gestuz CPHFW show (The Independent)

Proving the power of outerwear, Charlotte Manning livened up a Gestuz beige suit with a striking Staud orange coat. Sadly, both of these items are no longer available to buy in the UK but, of course, we’ve found some alternatives. Looking at the high street, you can shop neutral suit trousers at Mango (£49.99, Mango.com) and a matching blazer (£89.99, Mango.com), plus cop a pair of oval sunglasses at Amazon (£11.99, Amazon.co.uk). To complete the look, layer over a standout coat, such as this orange Vicolo pick (£170, Yoox.com).

Elise Hoogerdijk and Jose Fienweyns, content creators

Elise Hoogerdijk and Jose Fienweyns attending the Skall Studio CPHFW show (The Independent)

Coming as a pair, Elise Hoogerdijk and Jose Fienweyns made a moment for the mini dress. Elise kept things nice and neutral with a beige knit dress – H&M has a similar style (£24.99, Hm.com) – and a cream bouclé coat, similar to this Good American trench (£245, Endclothing.com). While Jose opted for a more colourful look, including a leather racing stripe jacket – similar in style to this one from House of Sunny (£210, Libertylondon.com) – layered over a basic cream knit mini, similar to H&M’s option (£24.99, Hm.com).

Abisola Omole, creative director

Abisole Omole attending the Skall Studio CPHFW show (The Independent)

Keeping things nice and neutral, creative director and content creator Abisola Omole attended CPHFW in a chic selection of creams, beiges and blacks. Mixing high end labels with the high street, Abisola wore a Toteme double cashmere pullover (£970, Toteme-studio.com), H&M rib-knit skirt (£21.99, Hm.com), The Row Abby bag in black (£1,350, Mytheresa.com) and a pair of Arket black slingbacks that are sadly sold out – although, we’ve found a similar pair from & Other stories (£85, Stories.com).

Sabrina Bahsoon, content creator

Sabrina Bahsoon attending the Wood Wood CPHFW show (The Independent)

Sabina Bahsoon, most famously known as Tube Girl took centre stage at CPHFW this season, sitting front row for a whole host of shows. Her look consisted of pieces from on-schedule designers Stine Goya and Remain (and her mum’s wardrobe) that aren’t available to buy. But we’ve found similar styles from a range of high street stores, such as this double-breasted trench coat (£44.99, Hm.com), a baby blue tapered-waist dress (£37.99, Hm.com), frilly white socks (£6.39, Amazon.co.uk) and LK Bennett patent mary jane pumps (£239, Lkbennett.com). Plus, if you’re shopping for a statement bag, this small Gucci ophidia is similar to Sabrina’s vintage find (£975, Gucci.com).

Frida Jakobsen, content creator

Frida Jakobsen attending the opening of CPHFW (The Independent)

Proving the love for denim midi skirts is still standing strong, Frida Jakobsen incorporated one in an easy-to-recreate look. Elevating the outfit to be Fashion Week worthy, Frida opted for the Rotate floral-appliquéd stretch-denim maxi skirt (£250, Harveynichols.com), a simple black turtleneck, black leather biker jacket like this Cos pick (£400, Cos.com) and accessorised with black cat-eye sunglasses, for which we’ve found a bargain buy at Amazon (£13.99, Amazon.co.uk), and a denim floral choker, like this Mango find (£15.99, Johnlewis.com).

Mona M.Ali, editor

Mona M.Ali attending the Gestuz CPHFW show (The Independent)

Providing a perfect example of tonal dressing – a key trend spotted on the CPHFW runways – Mona opted for an all-yellow ensemble. Sticking with on-schedule designers, her exact outfit consists of a Gestuz ellygz leather coat (£810.30, Gestuz.com), the brand’s paulagz trousers (£135.75, Gestuz.com) and matching blazer (£186.98, Gestuz.com), topped off with a sweet Baum und Pferdgarten’s sailor’s hat (£89, Baumundpferdgarten.com). If you’re looking for a high-street alternative, River Island has a striking suit trouser (£50, Riverisland.com) and blazer (£75, Riverisland.com) in a similar shade.

Irina Grechko, fashion director at Refinery29

Irina Grechko attending the Skall Studio CPHFW show (The Independent)

Brightening up a grey day in Copenhagen, Refinery29’s fashion director, Irina Grechko, opted for a pink checked Baum und Pferdgarten coat (£349, Baumundpferdgarten.com), embellished jeans – we’ve found an alternative, statement-making Maje pair (£279, Selfridges.com) – silver Mary Janes, such as the Vagabond Adison pumps (£120, Vagabond.com), and a turquoise bag similar to this Coach pillow Tabby (£237, Coggles.com).

