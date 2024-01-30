Where to shop Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Scandi style

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Copenhagen Fashion Week has just kicked off, starting the women’s ready-to-wear season on a high. Seen as the younger sister or most prominent up-and-comer to the famous fashion four – London, New York, Milan and Paris – industry insiders look to Copenhagen for its wearable wardrobe and everyday essentials, plus its more planet-friendly practices.

This week, Scandinavian designers are showcasing their autumn/winter 2024 collections, showing us what’s in store for later on in the year. So, expect cosy coats, much-needed knitwear and lots of leather looks. We’ll be at the event reporting on the latest trends to try, so be sure to stay tuned and follow our Instagram account for behind the scenes access as well.

Unlike most other fashion weeks, which see many of us having to wait for the luxury labels’ trends to trickle down to the high street before we’re able to shop them, Copenhagen Fashion Week’s key pull is its price point.

Unlike London or Milan, you’re much less likely to see coats that cost the same amount as a car in Copenhagen. Instead, many labels sit on the upper end of high-street prices, including Ganni, Rotate and Stine Goya – items from which can be snapped up for less than £100, if you know where to shop.

To save you the task of searching, we’ve compiled a handy guide below, to help you channel the ultimate Scandi style. Remember, when leaning into this look, it’s all about keeping things casual, so trainers and jeans are key to creating this effortless everyday style.

Read more: Sign up to our money-saving deals newsletter

Ganni

(Ganni)

The ‘Ganni girls’ style has become a signature look in its own right. Combining playful prints – such as leopard and snake – with striking silhouettes, the label focuses on everyday essentials with a fashionable flair. Think graphic print T-shirts, bow-tied blouses and logo-emblazoned accessories.

Stine Goya

(Stine Goya)

If you’re after occasionwear, Stine Goya is sure to have something special. Founded in 2006, the namesake label has become a signature for Scandi style, with cosy knits, floral print pieces and fashion-forward accessories aplenty. For more formal fits, the designer’s standout dresses are firm favourites among fashion fans.

Rotate

(Rotate)

Rotate Birger Christensen is a brand beloved by celebs, with Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all having been spotted in the label’s sparkly wares. While it steers away from the traditional laidback Scandi look, with party-ready pieces such as sequinned jeans, little black dresses and skirts, it’s a great place to search for head-turning party pieces. Plus, to satisfy that lazy-day look, the brand launched another label, Rotate Sunday, which is stocked with jogging bottoms, sweatshirts and caps, so there is something for pretty much everyone.

Saks Potts

(Saks Potts)

Created by Copenhagen-based design duo Cathrine Saks and Barbara Potts, Saks Potts elevates everyday essentials with a fun, fashion-forward edge. Alongside the brand’s bestselling coats sit preppy polo shirts and simplistic shirts. It is a little more expensive than some of the other brands in this list but, if you’re after investment items, it’s definitely one to peruse.

J.Lindeberg

(J.Lindeberg)

If you’re searching for a sportier style, J.Lindeberg could be the brand for you. Giving golfing outfits a fashionable upgrade with perky prints and standout shades, while ski suits gain a chic overhaul, performancewear has never looked so pretty. If you don’t need something to sweat in, the brand’s bestsellers also include cosy tracksuit co-ords, polo shirts and brightly coloured accessories.

Remain

(Remain)

Creating not one but two key Copenhagen Fashion Week brands, the Birger Christensen Collective also owns ready-to-wear label Remain. Focusing on wearable wardrobe essentials with a signature style twist, the brand perfectly steps into Scandi style. Think colourful leather trousers, sweaters in standout shades and oversized shirts.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on fashion and more, try the links below:

Want more Fashion Week content? Check out our round-up of the best menswear trends to know right now