These Stradivarius buckle ballerina flats give the Ganni look for just £39.99

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ganni is putting its signature edgy spin on the ubiquitous ballet flats trend and its studded ballerinas dominating this season.

Ubiquitous among the fashion week crowd, the pointed flats are characterised by a square block heel, slingback straps, large metallic buckles and eyelet details.

The design comes in a patent black finish (the style sets go-to), statement red, white or snakeskin and they are crafted from calf leather with a Ganni logo. Whether poking out of wide leg jeans, styled with a mini dress or teamed with a pleated maxi skirt, much of the appeal lies in their versatility.

The catch? They’ll set you back a not-so-purse-friendly £295. Luckily for those wanting the Scandi look for less, Stradivarius has just dropped a Ganni-inspired pair of flats that are set to sell out.

With a similar slingback design, metal hardware and pointed silhouette, the high street alternative costs just £39.99. Here’s everything you need to know.

Stradivarius flat shoes with buckle: £39.99, Stradivarius.com

(Stradivarius )

Stradivarius is tapping into the studded ballet flat trend with this pair of flats. Much like Ganni’s £295 pair, these have a slingback design, patent finish, pointed toe, metal eyelets and hardware detailing. The high street pair is elevated by the buckle strap and rhinestone detailing. These serve as an effortless way to incorporate the trend into your wardrobe for the season ahead, style with wide leg jeans or an A-line maxi skirt. With four sizes already sold out, we’d suggest coveting them quickly. Alternatively, if you want to lean into the metallic trend, opt for the pair with the silver finish (£39.99, Stradivarius.com).

Buy now

Ganni black wide welt buckle ballerinas: £295, Ganni.com

(Ganni )

If you’re pining after the real deal (we are!), Ganni’s well-crafted shoes will be well worth the investment. Made from durable calf leather, the flats feature buckles, a strap and a slingback silhouette. The pointed toe complete with eyelet detailing adds a luxe touch to any outfit. The shoes are a versatile staple – they’re just as wearable during the summer with Bermuda shorts as they are with denim during the colder months. Plus, they come in four colourways for every taste.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fashion and more, try the links below:

Cos’s crossbody bag is a fashion editor favourite – and it’s had a metallic makeover for autumn