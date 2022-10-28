Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Wishlists at the ready, the latest It-shoe has been crowed. Dubbed the number one buy of the season in Lyst’s coveted quarterly index, Miu Miu’s luxe satin ballet pumps are the embodiment of TikTok’s viral #balletcore aesthetic.

From romanticised cottagecore to hot pink Barbiecore, hyper-femininity is being embraced everywhere in the style set’s latest trends – culminating in the dainty ballet flat revival.

Though one of the more divisive trends (the school association is hard to shake), the femimine-yet-functional pumps are a versatile footwear choice. In the early-aughts, Kate Moss wore hers with jeans and Sienna Miller has continued her tradition of pairing with mini dresses. Meanwhile, Zoe Kravtiz often plumps for her ballet pumps, which hail from The Row, with a Y2K-inspired maxi skirt and tank top.

However they’re styled, the delicate shoes serve up a minimalist fashion statement. If you’re looking to slide your feet into flats this season – and aren’t inclined to fork out £600 for a Miu Miu pair – the high street has been quick to plump for pumps this autumn.

While the designer’s luxe pair will set you back £550, we’ve rounded up the best affordable alternatives that cost under £100. Offering the luxe balletcore aesthetic for less, here are our favourite Miu Miu dupes from Zara, M&S, Office and more.

Read more:

Zara leather ballet flats with bow detail: £49.99, Zara.com

(Zara )

We can always rely on Zara for a good designer inspired piece – and the high street favourite is embracing the flats trend this season with its leather ballet pumps. The metallic hot pink finish is teamed with a sweet bow detail and pointed sillouette. If the fuschia colourway isn’t for you, they’re also available in a sleek black finish.

Buy now

Hobbs leather flat ballet pumps: £69, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencer )

Finished in a similar blush pink hue to Miu Miu’s pumps, this Hobbs pair boast a comfortable looking rounded toe and dainty decorative bow. Elegant yet wearable, they’ll take you from your office desk to dinner date.

Buy now

Oliver Bonas mary jane pink leather shoes: £49.50, Oliverbonas.com

(Oliver Bonas)

Characterised by the same delicate strap, this pair of Oliver Bonas flats are a great dupe for Miu Miu’s luxe pumps. Made from leather, the pair are finished in a bubble gum pink suede material finish with square toes and a gold-toned buckle. A bright style statement for autumn, you’ll want to be quick as only two sizes remain.

Buy now

Office feared bow ballet shoes, pink leather: £25, Office.co.uk

(Office )

Reduced by 45 per cent right now, this Office pair are a steal at £25. The blush pink finish is reminscent of the Miu Miu pair while the leather design is sure to be sturdy. Complete with a sweet bow, team them with everything from mini skirts to straight leg jeans.

Buy now

FitFlop bow suede ballet pumps: £85, Independent.co.uk

(FitFlop)

Distinguished by the same foot-hugging elasticated top line, bow and muted pink finish as Miu Miu’s pair, FitFlop’s ballerina pumps are ideal for getting the luxe look for less. Anatomically shaped to suit your feet, the brand’s cushioning techology allows for extra support.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

For more sartorial inspiration, we’ve rounded up the best women’s clogs for 2022