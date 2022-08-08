Nothing says “back to school” like a box fresh pair of smart shoes – traditionally flat, black and polish-able. But school shoes not only need to answer to uniform rules – schools regularly send children home for breach of clothing policy – but they have to be comfortable, supportive enough to endure energetic break times and really well-made.
As any parent or carer will know, children’s feet never seem to stop growing, so what you buy now might not last you the year but they will hopefully fit for six months, at least. This means buckles, soles and insoles need to be durable. School shoes are going to be working as hard as their wearers.
It’s really important that children wear the correct shoe size – wearing shoes that are either too small or too big can lead to blisters and limping in the short term but potentially much bigger issues later in life. Most good shoe shops have a measuring service – or you can buy a home measuring device such as this one from Start-Rite.
While there are lots of vegan options about, many school shoes are made from leather. This means you’ll need to invest in some polish in order to keep them looking fresh.
There are plenty of options on the market – from sporty “rip tape” fastens to pretty Mary-Janes or preppy brogues – catering to pre-schoolers all the way up to GCSE students and beyond.
How we tested
We recruited a team of children aged between four and 12 to help us test: this consisted of wearing the shoes for at least a full day. We asked the children to walk and play in the shoes but stressed that they were not for playing sport in.
We wanted to see the promise of durability, comfort, simplicity to put on and take off (even without parents about) and style. It was also important that the shoes could be cleaned easily. We also took into account how many credentials each pair had in terms of orthopaedic health and we wanted to ensure that we included some brilliant bargains for lower budgets.
The best kids’ school shoes for 2022 are:
- Best overall – Start-Rite impulsive II lace-ups: £60, Startriteshoes.com
- Best slip ons – Next motionflex loafers: From £35, Next.co.uk
- Best boots – Bobux jodhpur boots: £70, Bobux.co.uk
- Best classic shoe – M&S leather lace up brogues: From £32, Marksandspencer.com
- Best for comfort – Toe Zone gem vegan: £28, Toezone.co.uk
- Best for a pretty aesthetic – Deichmann graceland T-bars: £19.99, Deichmann.com
- Best for low budgets – Shoezone trux easy fasten: £12.99, Shoezone.com
- Best for orthopaedic health – Vivobarefoot wyn school II: £70, Vivobarefoot.com
- Best vegan option – Kickers tovni trip vegan: £48, Kickers.co.uk
- Best for withstanding energetic playtimes – Matalan coated leather trainers: From £14.50, Matalan.co.uk
Start-Rite impulsive II lace-ups
- Best: Overall
- Rating: 10/10
- Size range: S12.5-L9
- Colour: Black
- Laces: Yes
These chunky, patent brogues are the perfect mix of fashion and function. The sole is thick and durable and there’s padding around there’s discreet ankle padding making them ideal for children who walk to school.
As you’d expect from Start-Rite, given its long-standing credentials as a children’s footwear go-to, these are made with comfort, health and growth in mind – and are available in a wide option to ensure growing feet aren’t squashed or restricted in any way. These are so cool we reckon parents might try to get in on the action (they go up to a size nine)!
Next motionflex loafers
- Best: Slip-ons
- Rating: 8/10
- Size range: S9-L7
- Colour: Patent black
- Laces: No
What could be easier than slip-on loafers? This patent leather pair, complete with cute tasselling, are scuff-resistant which means they will look box-fresh for longer.
There’s a lot going on in terms of design to make these comfortable and appropriate for growing feet. Inside, there’s memory foam cushioning – which makes for a buoyant, almost bouncy walking experience, according to our tester. There’s also plenty of padding inside which makes for a blister-free wear.
The sole itself is thick without being cumbersome and made from a flexible rubber with moderately deep grooving – therefore non-slip - on the exterior. There’s a lot of bang for your buck here.
Bobux jodhpur boots
- Best: Boots
- Rating: 9/10
- Size range: S9.5-L1
- Colour: Black
- Laces: No
Boots are becoming increasingly acceptable as school footwear– and rightly so given how cold and wet British winters can be.
These jodhpur boots are sleek and beautiful but offer stacks of benefits beyond being aesthetically appealing.
The full grain leather is soft and yielding – but with an extra protective coat over heel and toe areas. Water repellent - the leather has been treated to minimise water absorption, so puddles will no longer be such a threat!
As with all Bobux shoes, the rubber sole, which has a ‘zero drop’ feature mimics and works in harmony with the foot’s natural movement – making for happy, healthy feet.
Our little tester said wearing these almost felt as if she was wearing no shoes at all – high praise indeed.
M&S leather lace up brogues
- Best: Classic shoe
- Rating: 8/10
- Size range: S13-L7
- Colour: Black
- Laces: Yes
Lace up brogues are always welcome in any school: they’re a classic, smart choice. This leather pair are ideal for older children for whom shoe laces are no problem.
These offer a sleek silhouette and are lightweight but inside, there is the brand’s special technology which works hard to offer support to busy feet (there’s also an antibacterial finish which helps keep pong at bay).
Our tester loved these – claiming they were “grown up shoes” which, when you are approaching secondary school is just the ticket.
Toe Zone gem vegan
- Best: For comfort
- Rating: 9/10
- Size range: S8-L3
- Colour: Black
- Laces: No
These shoes are built to last: a thick, robust sole that isn’t too rigid or in the least bit heavy. Inside, there’s a memory foam insole plus a padded section stretching around the ankle area which both speak to maximum comfort. No buckles or laces – a one touch strap instead – mean these are ideal for younger children.
Made from vegan leather, we found that the scuff situation was non-existent. Even after an unexpected foray to make a woodland den, these shoes emerged with barely a scratch. Oh, and they can be cleaned with nothing more than a quick wipe.
The reflective stars on the exterior heels are both decorative and an inspired safety feature. We think these are a great price.
Deichmann graceland t-bars
- Best: For a pretty aesthetic
- Rating: 7/10
- Size range: S13-L1
- Colour: Black
- Laces: No
Smart and pretty, these T-bars are a classic school shoe. We appreciated the deep grooves in the sole for extra grip and the fit was true to size.
Our tester, who is almost seven, reported feeling comfortable walking and running in these shoes – and there were no signs of the blisters or rubbing that can be prevalent in new school shoes.
A great budget buy.
Shoezone trux easy fasten
- Best: For low budgets
- Rating: 7/10
- Size range: S8-L6
- Colour: Black
- Laces: No
These sub-£15 shoes will be music to anyone’s ears. We are pleased to report that despite the low price point the quality was decent with a soft, malleable insole for comfort, precise stitching and a sole which offers plenty of grip.
Our tester reported that these felt just like trainers, which will make them especially useful during playtimes! No polishing required – any dirt can be easily removed with a quick wipe down.
Vivobarefoot wyn school II
- Best: For orthopaedic health
- Rating: 9/10
- Size range: L1-5
- Colour: Black
- Laces: No
Boasting a “barefoot” feeling – these shoes are light and wide with one Velcro strap across the top and no insole. Vivobarefoot take feet seriously and want to provide a shoe that echoes natural movement, promote healthy growth and offer abundant flexibility.
We can confirm that these offer all of this – and more. Our tester, who is eight, reported feeling free and fast, which is a ringing endorsement. Despite being lightweight these are surprisingly tough thanks to being made from wild hide leather. Beautifully and thoughtfully made with comfort a priority – these will make you rethink footwear and foot health completely.
Kickers tovni trip vegan
- Best: Vegan option
- Rating: 9/10
- Size range: S13-L1
- Colour: Black
- Laces: No
These, from Kicker’s new vegan range manage to look both smart and cool – a school shoe that has all the comfort of a favourite sneaker.
The vegan and green credentials are impressive, while retaining all the features that have made Kicker’s such a trusted and iconic brand. The “leather” is Peta-approved and made from 75 per cent plant-based materials including a mix of corn and cereals, which are grown for non-food purposes and is completely GMO-free.
Our seven-year-old tester was thrilled with the three super-easy “hook and loop” fastens – not just because he could get dressed more quickly, but because the fit could be easily tailored providing serious comfort.
Matalan coated leather trainers
- Best: For withstanding energetic playtimes
- Rating: 7/10
- Size range: S10-L6
- Colour: Black
- Laces: No
With a thick, chunky sole, durable coated leather and reinforced toes, these trainers are ideal for kids who are always on the go – likely to be playing football at break times. The double rip tape fastening also means no time is wasted on faffing with laces and also makes feet feel secure and protected. At this price point, you won’t feel overly precious about them but we’d wager that they’ll last and last. Our tester felt comfortable in them but mentioned they felt stiff at first so we’d advise a thick pair of socks for the first couple of wears.
The verdict: Kids' school shoes
Start-Rite is at the top of its game for a reason and these brogues show exactly why. Comfortable, smart, cool and can accommodate wide feet too, these are our top pick. The tovni trips by Kickers are a great unisex choice thanks to their comfort, practicality and style. Meanwhile, if foot health is top of your list both Bobux and Vivobarefoot have that sewn up with their offerings.
