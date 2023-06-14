Jump to content

10 best denim jackets for women that will stand the test of time

For perennial staples you can wear on repeat, these are the denim jackets to earmark

Lois Borny
Wednesday 14 June 2023 17:39
<p>Choose from classic, cropped, oversized and embroidered designs</p>

Choose from classic, cropped, oversized and embroidered designs

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

The fashion world’s love for denim has endured for decades, with the surge in denim maxi and midi skirts (and denim on denim) proving the fabric is as desirable as ever. Perhaps boasting the most sartorial stamina of all, the denim jacket is a timeless staple for spring, summer and beyond.

Similar to bomber jackets, cargo trousers and trench coats, the denim jacket was first designed as a utilitarian essential above all else, worn as hardy workwear before moving into mainstream fashion and becoming more of an expression of style circa the Sixties.

While a classic denim jacket never really feels dated, you may want to elevate it further this season with distressed detailing, frills, embroidery and cropped or slim-fitting silhouettes. We’ve also spotted styles that veer away from standard silhouettes entirely – case in point being a toughened up take on denim in the form of Mango’s denim biker jacket.

Then there’s the denim itself to think about; some of the denim jackets in our final edit, from brands such as Damson Madder and Lucy & Yak, are made with some portion of recycled cotton, to reduce waste, or organic cotton, which is well worth making a note of when it comes to shopping for denim that is more environmentally sustainable.

Owing to becoming one of the most coveted fabrics of 2023, the choices are vast. So, we’ve been scouring the sea of denim to find the most enviable jackets on the high street that will stand the test of time.

How we tested

Our criteria revolved around the colour and fade of the denim, how practical the jackets were when it came to their pockets, and, perhaps most importantly, how well-made they felt. A great denim jacket needs to fit well, so we avoided awkwardly stiff designs. With various budgets in mind, value for money was also taken into account.

(Lois Borny)

The best denim jackets for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Massimo Dutti trucker denim jacket: £69.95, Zalando.co.uk
  • Best value denim jacket – Marks and Spencer denim jacket with stretch: £39.50, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best oversized denim jacket – Mango oversize denim jacket: £35.99, Mango.com
  • Best embroidered denim jacket – Lucy & Yak Roxy jacket organic denim, Chrissy: £68, Lucyandyak.com

Massimo Dutti trucker denim jacket

  • Best: Overall
  • Sizes: XS-XL

Massimo Dutti is known for simple style with a premium feel about it, which has certainly been achieved here. Everything from the fit of this jacket to the colour of the denim and how it felt to wear ensured it shot straight to the top of our edit. Not stiff in the slightest, we found the buttons really easy to undo, while the denim is markedly supple and supremely comfortable.

The colour of the denim is a chic, deep indigo hue with a little flair owing to the contrasting top stitching. We noted the fit of the sleeves and cuffs, which were looser than you might expect from a regular fit jacket, but not baggy nor oversized. Because of the endless versatility of this darker shade, we can see Massimo Dutti’s buy becoming an outwear mainstay for us – we’ll be pairing it with fitted jeans and denim mini skirts. What’s more, 30 per cent of cotton used to make the jacket has been recycled.

Continue reading...

Marks and Spencer denim jacket with stretch

  • Best: Value denim jacket
  • Sizes: UK 6-24

Marks and Spencer is a reliable port of call when it comes to quality basics, so it’s perhaps no surprise its denim jacket delivered, ticking our boxes when it came to quality, fit and affordability. The colour and level of fade is great and the jacket has a vintage feel to it, while the design is classic with a regular (leaning towards slim-fitting) silhouette. There are two internal pockets which were roomy enough to house an iPhone 13, while the hemline skimmed just above our hips, making it a versatile pick – it won’t swamp you, or pose the problems a cropped fit might when it comes to outfit pairings.

In terms of the environmental impact of the denim itself, it’s a blend of Better Cotton Initiative (which aims to make cotton farming more sustainable) cotton and responsibly sourced Tencel lyocell, which is considered better for the environment than some other commonly used fabrics. It’s a classic, well-made piece that’ll serve your wardrobe well.

Continue reading...

Mango denim biker-style jacket

  • Best: Denim biker jacket
  • Sizes: Small, medium and large

If you’re looking for a toughened up take on the denim trend, Mango’s biker-style jacket could be just the ticket. It does feel slightly more heavy weight than the other jackets we tried but only by a shade, lending it to transitional wardrobes. With a hemline that sat just above our hips, it has slightly raised shoulder pads, which give an ultra structured shape that’s sure to turn heads. The rest of the fit is straight but roomy and pulled together by a stand-up collar and zip, and press-stud fastening.

In a light blue, acid wash finish, there’s definitely a vintage feel about this jacket, while 25 per cent of the cotton blend is recycled. It fitted us true to size, though you might want to size up for more impact, or if you’re thinking ahead to layering during the winter. We’d team it with floaty dresses and biker or cowboy boots.

Continue reading...

Joules Arkley relaxed denim jacket

  • Best: Classic denim jacket
  • Sizes: UK 6-20

With just a slight stretch to it, this classic denim jacket is elevated by smooth, Joules-branded silver stud buttons. Crafted with Better Cotton Initiative cotton, it’s clearly well-made, and it came up true to size. It’s not cropped but it doesn’t feel oversized either. Lined with the same sweet pattern adorning some elements of the jacket’s interior, the front pockets may be small, but there are more pockets on the inside of the jacket (including two convenient smaller ones). A note on the colour; it’s available in light blue and indigo blue wash, which arrived a little lighter than we expected it to be, but only by a touch.

Continue reading...

Damson Madder frilly fin denim jacket

  • Best: For frill seekers
  • Sizes: UK 6-16

Finished with frilly pockets and a pop of red across the chest, this oversized jacket from sustainably minded Damson Madder is everything we love about the brand’s playful and fashion-forward aesthetic. Made in a mid-blue wash, we were instantly taken by the whimsical feel of the chunky frills and slightly ruched sleeves, which together create a nice contrast to the fit, which is slouchy and casual.

With an oversized fit, there was more than enough room underneath to layer a mid-weight jumper, so we’ll be reaching for this on repeat year-round. Plus, the brand is making an effort to consider its impact on the planet by using organic cotton and incorporating recycled materials into some of its designs, with a portion of its frilly fin jacket made with recycled cotton.

Continue reading...

Urban Outfitters BDG recycled bleached Western denim jacket

  • Best: For vintage appeal
  • Sizes: XXS-M

For trend-led vintage style, look to the BDG range from Urban Outfitters. This Western-style oversized jacket from the collection boasts a bleached, worn-in finish and dropped shoulders. Casual and comfortable and with plenty of roomy pockets (including deep interior pockets) it’s one for the festival checklist. The denim is supple and made with 20 per cent recycled cotton, and when compared with similar styles elsewhere, we think the price is pretty decent. When thinking ahead to our perennial wardrobe, we often find ourselves warming to oversized styles that can be easily layered over thicker knits, and this jacket fits the bill nicely.

Continue reading...

Mango oversize denim jacket

  • Best: Oversized denim jacket
  • Sizes: XXS-XXL

The ideal lightweight layer for the warmer months, this effortless denim jacket from Mango has fast become one of the most worn items in our wardrobe. Cut into a laid-back oversized silhouette, the vintage washed finish and boxy structure adds to its appeal. Made from denim-style cotton fabric, it’s breathable enough for balmy days while the shirt-style collar and buttoned cuffs are smart touches. Endlessly versatile, embrace double denim and wear buttoned up with matching jeans or throw over a floaty frock as the weather cools on summer evenings.

Continue reading...

Seventy + Mochi Pablo waistcoat in ecru denim

  • Best: Denim waistcoat
  • Sizing: UK 6-18

Seventy + Mochi is one of the hottest names in sustainable denim right now, with the label using certified organic and recycled cotton as well as eco-made elastane in its dresses, jackets and more. Thoughtfully made and trend-led yet still timeless, we’re smitten with the Pablo waistcoat in ecru denim. Thanks to its sleeveless design, it will carry you through the summer months and right into autumn, whether worn buttoned up for a structured fit or undone for a more laid-back look. Featuring patch pockets and sweet frill detailing at the collar and sleeves, it’s finished with the brand’s signature hand stitching. The Pablo jacket fits true to size, so we’d suggest sizing up for a more oversized silhouette.

Continue reading...

Lucy & Yak Roxy jacket organic denim, Chrissy

  • Best: Embroidered denim jacket
  • Sizes: UK 6-32

If you’re looking for a denim jacket to inject some fun into your wardrobe, this one from Lucy & Yak – a brand brimming with bold, retro bold pieces – needs to be on your radar. Brightened up with embroidered flowers, fruits, rainbows and other butter-wouldn’t-melt designs, it’s exactly what springs to mind when we think of dopamine dressing. The fit is cropped and relatively snug, so best worn with lightweight layers. If you were hoping to plump for double denim, you could pair it with the matching Chrissy embroidered skirt. As with everything from Lucy & Yak, the Roxy is billed as using sustainably focused materials, and is made with GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified organic cotton, which is coloured with low-impact Oeko-Tex approved dyes.

Continue reading...

Free People opal swing denim jacket

  • Best: For casual cool
  • Sizes: XS-XL

Exemplified in its opal swing jacket, Free People is a name to know when it comes to effortless cool. Cut into a loose, slightly A-line fit, it features pleated detailing and a dropped hemline around the back, with large open pockets on the chest, side and interior.

The sleeves are oversized and were slighty long on us, but they look their best when rolled up, while the super-dropped shoulders further ramp up the casual appeal. Also affording the jacket a slightly lived-in finish, there are small patches of distressed fabric (so small, we almost didn’t notice them). Made with 100 per cent cotton fabric, there’s quite a selection of colourways to choose from. Tempting brights, such as orange and green, would provide a pop of colour for summer, while softer shades, such as the off-white hue we tried, provide versatile options.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Denim jackets for women

Simple yet enviably chic, we were taken with Massimo Dutti’s trucker denim jacket. Cut into a casual fit, the denim is markedly supple and the indigo colourway is particularly versatile. If you’re looking for a more slim-fitting silhouette, M&S’s denim jacket with stretch has style, comfort and value for money covered. Meanwhile, Damson Madder has nailed whimsical flair with its frilly fin denim jacket, and Mango’s denim biker jacket is a brilliant choice for those looking for a toughened-up twist on a classic.

For more outdoor staples that never go out of style, read our edit of the best trench coats

