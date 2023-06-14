Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The fashion world’s love for denim has endured for decades, with the surge in denim maxi and midi skirts (and denim on denim) proving the fabric is as desirable as ever. Perhaps boasting the most sartorial stamina of all, the denim jacket is a timeless staple for spring, summer and beyond.

Similar to bomber jackets, cargo trousers and trench coats, the denim jacket was first designed as a utilitarian essential above all else, worn as hardy workwear before moving into mainstream fashion and becoming more of an expression of style circa the Sixties.

While a classic denim jacket never really feels dated, you may want to elevate it further this season with distressed detailing, frills, embroidery and cropped or slim-fitting silhouettes. We’ve also spotted styles that veer away from standard silhouettes entirely – case in point being a toughened up take on denim in the form of Mango’s denim biker jacket.

Then there’s the denim itself to think about; some of the denim jackets in our final edit, from brands such as Damson Madder and Lucy & Yak, are made with some portion of recycled cotton, to reduce waste, or organic cotton, which is well worth making a note of when it comes to shopping for denim that is more environmentally sustainable.

Owing to becoming one of the most coveted fabrics of 2023, the choices are vast. So, we’ve been scouring the sea of denim to find the most enviable jackets on the high street that will stand the test of time.

How we tested

Our criteria revolved around the colour and fade of the denim, how practical the jackets were when it came to their pockets, and, perhaps most importantly, how well-made they felt. A great denim jacket needs to fit well, so we avoided awkwardly stiff designs. With various budgets in mind, value for money was also taken into account.

The best denim jackets for 2023 are: