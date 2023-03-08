Jump to content

10 best women’s bomber jackets for spring and beyond

From racer and leather styles to cropped and oversized fits, find your new transitional staple

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 08 March 2023 13:06
Setting the style agenda for outerwear this season, bomber jackets are spring’s hottest ticket. From the A-lister’s go-to Loewe puffer to Zara’s viral wool design, both the runway and the high street are brimming with contemporary iterations of the classic flight jacket.

Transcending their military roots to become a staple of the fashion pack (much like trench coats and cargo trousers), bomber jackets are as perennial as they are practical. First created by the US army clothing board in 1917, their thick leather design was intended to keep pilots warm in open-air cockpits during World War One.

Later re-engineered for fighter jet pilots in World War Two, their style chops got the Hollywood seal of approval by Marlon Brando in 1951’s A Streetcar Named Desire and James Deen in 1955’s Rebel Without a Cause. But flight jackets didn’t hit high fashion until the late Nineties and 2000s, when designers including Raf Simons and Issey Miyake incorporated the military style into their collections.

Now, it returns in one form or another every season – with designers from Celine and Burberry to The Frankie Shop and Prada offering fresh takes on the classic silhouette. While traditionally characterised by a tough leather composition and insulating fur collar, modern designs range from oversized or cropped cuts to wool, leather or canvas finishes. This classic, sporty silhouette always endures thanks to its endless versatility.

Whether thrown over jeans for a shop run or layered over silky midi dresses in the evening, the do-it-all flight jacket is endlessly wearable – and as such, one of the best wardrobe investments you can make.

How we tested

From cropped leather bombers and oversized jackets to racer hybrids and sporty styles, we’ve rounded up some of the most covetable women’s bomber jackets for this season. Considering quality, aesthetic and wearability, there’s options for both ends of the budget, from investment pieces to high street staples.

The best women’s bomber jackets for 2023 are:

  • Best overall bomber jacket – & Other Stories oversized satin flight jacket: £120, Stories.com
  • Best oversized bomber jacket – Monki dark purple oversized bomber jacket: £60, Monki.com 
  • Best denim bomber jacket – Hosjberg jakobe launch jacket: £149, Hosjerb.com
  • Best budget bomber jacket – Asos Design faux leather cropped bomber jacket: £45, Asos.com 
  • Best designer bomber jacket – Diesel utility jacket in slub satin: £425, Diesel.com

& Other Stories oversized satin flight jacket

  • Best: Overall bomber jacket
  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Colours available : Two
  • Cut: Oversized

From its laid-back, oversized silhouette to the sleek satin finish, there’s much to love about & Other Stories’ flight jacket. With the ribbed crew neck collar, cuffs and hem, all the classic bomber signatures are there, while the two large front pockets with flaps and D-ring detail give the jacket a contemporary feel.

Insulating you during the in-between months, there’s a double ended zip closure with concealed press buttons – yet it’s lightweight enough to be a transitional staple as the weather warms up. Available in a rich sage finish or luxe white (£120, Stories.com), style it up for dinner dates or throw it on over joggers for your weekly shop. We’d suggest going up two sizes for an inflated fit.

Continue reading...

Hush Holland bomber jacket

  • Best: Fitted bomber jacket
  • Sizes: 4-18
  • Colours available : One
  • Cut: Regular

The oversized trend isn’t for everyone – and Hush’s bomber jacket is perfect for those seeking a more fitted silhouette. Designed for mid-season wear, the layer is comfortably lightweight with the rib-knit cuffs, collar and hem helping fend off the cold. Finished in a perennial taupe grey hue, Hush’s bomber will slot seamlessly into your wardrobe and we love the elevating detail of two front and a zip pocket on the left arm.

Continue reading...

Monki dark purple oversized bomber jacket

  • Best: Oversized bomber jacket
  • Sizes: XXS-XXL
  • Colours available : Three
  • Cut: Oversized

Finished in a rich, dark purple, Monki’s oversized bomber jacket is perfect for embracing one of fashion month’s best colour trends. Better still, its modest price tag won’t have you digging into your purse too much. We love the cocooning, oversized fit while the front zip and insulating lining add to its cosy-appeal.

Complete with two side pockets and a zipped arm pocket, there’s also ruched detailing on the sleeves. The purple finish – as well as the equally vibrant pistachio green style – is ideal for injecting some colour into your springtime wardrobe, while it also comes in a more minimalist black.

Continue reading...

Mango 100% leather bomber

  • Best: Leather bomber jacket
  • Sizes: S-L
  • Colours available: One
  • Cut: Cropped

Mango has arguably produced the best high street leather bomber this season – so it’s no surprise that it almost immediately sold out (you can sign up for an email notification when it’s back). In keeping with 20th century aviator-style flight jackets, the bomber’s tough leather exterior is teamed with a padded, boxy silhouette and a flattering cropped cut.

Adding a contemporary touch, there’s a ribbed collar, cuffs and hem while the brushed brown finish gives it a worn-in look that you’ll be hard pressed to believe is high street. There’s no denying that it’s pricey, but thanks to its well-crafted, warm and simplistic design, you’ll reach for it time and time again.

Continue reading...

Hosjberg jakobe launch jacket

  • Best: Denim bomber jacket
  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Colours available: One
  • Cut: Cropped

Hailing from Danish label Hosbjerg, this hybrid denim bomber is a transitional staple. Cut into an uber-cropped style that sits just above the hips, the contrasting balloon sleeves are elevated by gathering detail and elasticated cuffs.

Complete with a classic collar and zipper closure, we love the contrasting blue stitching while the brand’s “launch service” logo adds detail to the back. Whether teamed with the matching trousers (£149, Hosjberg.com) or clashing blue jeans, the bomber is a sleek way to add denim to your spring wardrobe.

Continue reading...

House of Sunny the racer vol. 2

  • Best: Racer bomber jacket
  • Sizes : XS-XXXL
  • Colours available: Three
  • Fit: Regular

Slow fashion label House of Sunny never fails to deliver on the jacket-front – and its unisex biker bomber hybrid is a future classic. The zip-up style is crafted from the brand’s signature vegan leather that’s pleasingly lightweight and soft. Boasting exaggerated shoulders and a hemline that sits just about the waist, the boxy silhouette is flattering and versatile.

Adding biker detail, panels of tonal black with a distressed finish harden the leather while House of Sunny’s signature embroidery detail the front, back and sleeve. Black will complement just about everything in your wardrobe and we also got a preview of the brand’s AW23 collection where the racer gets a sleek pink (£168, Houseofsunny.co.uk) and green (£168, Houseofsunny.co.uk) upgrade – and you can pre-order both now.

Continue reading...

Asos Design faux leather cropped bomber jacket

  • Best: Budget bomber jacket
  • Sizes: 4-18
  • Colours available: One
  • Fit: Cropped

Toning down toughness with a sporty feel, leather bombers are trending for spring. For under £50, Asos’s faux-leather take feels far more luxe. The super-cropped cut is paired with a laid-back baseball collar, ribbed hem and cuffs, zip-side pockets and a zip-up fastening. Fitting true to size, we’d suggest going up a couple for a more oversized fit. Ideal for pairing with high waisted jeans or mini dresses, the lightweight layer will come into its own during the warmer months. For now, throw it on over chunky knits for a textured look.

Continue reading...

Diesel utility jacket in slub satin

  • Best: Designer bomber jacket
  • Sizes: 4-14
  • Colours available: One
  • Fit: Boxy

In case you hadn’t heard, Diesel is officially back. The Italian powerhouse fell out of favour in the last decade but with Glenn Martens at its helm, the Nineties revival and resurgence of denim, Diesel is staging a big comeback. This utility take on bomber jackets is made from linen-blend satin and cut into a regular-fit silhouette, complete with a high neckline and adjustable cuff tabs.

The boxy design is elevated by the multiple utilitarian-style pockets which bear the label’s signature embroidered oval “D” logo. If you’re willing to splurge on an investment piece, it’s the definition of shabby chic; dress the bomber up with heeled boots or down with off-duty jeans.

Continue reading...

Reserved bomber jacket

  • Best: Longline bomber jacket
  • Sizes: S-L
  • Colours available: Two
  • Fit: Oversized

Cut into a slightly longer shape compared to most bomber jacket styles, this Reserved jacket offers a more enveloping fit. Thanks to the sleek dark olive finish, the elasticated hem and similarly ribbed cuffs, it looks and feels far more expensive than its price tag suggests. We love the elevated, high-cut baseball collar and subtly padded design that’s ideal for spring’s in-between weather. Whether teamed with jeans, styled with a floaty midi or dressed up with heels and a mini dress in the evening, you can rest assured that you’ll get your cost-per-wear.

Continue reading...

Deadwood hiro jacket

  • Best: Investment bomber jacket
  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Colours available: One
  • Fit: Oversized

A nice alternative to more sporty bomber jacket styles, the Deadwood design is ideal for those who dress with a retro flair. Crafted from recycled leather, the racer-inspired silhouette boasts a relaxed, slouchy fit with a high neckline, button-front detail, zip-up front and fully lined design.

Finished with contrasting panels in a neutral colour palette, the textured look complements the vintage-inspired leather design. If you’re looking for an investment jacket for year-on-year wear, Deadwood’s well-crafted racer bomber is hard to fault.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Women’s bomber jackets

Stylist, wearable and practical, & Other Stories’ elevated take on bomber jackets will slot seamlessly into your wardrobe. The versatile sillouette and sleek colour options will serve you right through to summer before you dig it out again in autumn.

If you’re after the perfect leather bomber, it’s well worth bookmarking Mango’s sell-out cropped jacket for when it comes back in stock while House of Sunny’s black racer is a retro-inspired staple.

Looking for more spring inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best breton tops, from knits to t-shirts

