Setting the style agenda for outerwear this season, bomber jackets are spring’s hottest ticket. From the A-lister’s go-to Loewe puffer to Zara’s viral wool design, both the runway and the high street are brimming with contemporary iterations of the classic flight jacket.

Transcending their military roots to become a staple of the fashion pack (much like trench coats and cargo trousers), bomber jackets are as perennial as they are practical. First created by the US army clothing board in 1917, their thick leather design was intended to keep pilots warm in open-air cockpits during World War One.

Later re-engineered for fighter jet pilots in World War Two, their style chops got the Hollywood seal of approval by Marlon Brando in 1951’s A Streetcar Named Desire and James Deen in 1955’s Rebel Without a Cause. But flight jackets didn’t hit high fashion until the late Nineties and 2000s, when designers including Raf Simons and Issey Miyake incorporated the military style into their collections.

Now, it returns in one form or another every season – with designers from Celine and Burberry to The Frankie Shop and Prada offering fresh takes on the classic silhouette. While traditionally characterised by a tough leather composition and insulating fur collar, modern designs range from oversized or cropped cuts to wool, leather or canvas finishes. This classic, sporty silhouette always endures thanks to its endless versatility.

Whether thrown over jeans for a shop run or layered over silky midi dresses in the evening, the do-it-all flight jacket is endlessly wearable – and as such, one of the best wardrobe investments you can make.

How we tested

From cropped leather bombers and oversized jackets to racer hybrids and sporty styles, we’ve rounded up some of the most covetable women’s bomber jackets for this season. Considering quality, aesthetic and wearability, there’s options for both ends of the budget, from investment pieces to high street staples.

The best women’s bomber jackets for 2023 are: