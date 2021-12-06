With cold days and long dark nights here to stay, for most of us, trying to get out of bed every morning is one of the most dreaded tasks. Who wants to leave that snuggly duvet when it’s pitch black outside?

But enter the duvet coat, and the struggle should hopefully ease just a little bit. These cosy jackets are the next best thing to walking around in your bedding all day – and wouldn’t that be nice?

Of course, these coats are more socially acceptable, taking your trusted puffer to the next level for full-body warmth and giving instant cool chic vibes with minimal effort.

And with designers including Rick Owens, Jil Sander, Burberry and Prada all stepping into the duvet coat ring, they really couldn’t be more strongly welcomed by those leading the fash pack.

Of course, not all budgets stretch to designer buys, so we’ve rounded up this season’s best options from Belstaff to Warehouse, All Saints to Cos, and found the perfect duvet coat whether you’re a walker, football watcher, or outdoor wine bar lover.

How we tested

A good duvet coat must be warm, comfortable and practical, and a great duvet coat must be all of that and also win serious style points. We took each of these coats for a one-hour countryside walk in temperatures of around 5C, assessing fit, style, warmth and wearability along the way. These are the cream of the crop you won’t mind leaving your bed for.

The best duvet coats in 2021 are:

This has to be one of the most comfortable coats we've ever worn. With an oversized fit for easy movement and a longline puffer design, when it comes to duvet coats this one really will be hard to beat. Aesthetically, we couldn't fault it – tested in colourway shaker beige, it really did work with any outfit. And with five other colours on offer, including black, green, grey and navy, there really is one to suit any style. For warmth, the full zip and front poppers mean that no cold winter air can breeze through the front of it, and the internal wrist cuffs protect the chill from whizzing up the arms. The poppers are also concealed, giving a sleek minimalist look, so there's no worry of clashing jewellery or bag chains, a pet peeve of many. The pockets use a popper closure too, as well as both sides of the coat, meaning they can be undone when you need extra room to move. This coat also has a hood, and with bungee cord fastenings you really can make it nice and snug. Better still, the piece is made with environmental consideration. The padding is 100 per cent recycled and each coat contains over 30 recycled bottles to help prevent them going to landfill. Very similar to the Superdry coat in both colour and cut, this Warehouse duvet coat is another great option. This coat is on the lighter side, but its zip and popper front fastenings, drawstring hood and cuffed sleeves make sure no warm air gets out and no cold breeze gets in. It really is an everyday staple. And with the much-loved side seam poppers, no stride is too long for this coat. It's available in stone, khaki and black, all of which wipe clean for easy maintenance. Calling all fans of pop band East 17, if you've ever dreamed of recreating their signature music video now is your chance with this Monsoon duvet coat. While its bright white colour may send anyone used to muddy paws or tiny chocolate-covered hands running for the hills, for those of you who are able to keep nice things looking, well, nice, this coat may be the perfect choice. The zip-up V neck opening coat is quite the fashion statement, too. Both of the side pockets have zip closures for safety when carrying valuable items around, and they're also fleece lined for warming up cold hands. It's also machine washable, meaning it will "Stay Another Day" even if you do have a coffee spillage. At close to £600, this is certainly one for those who love their labels, but when it comes to winter coats, Belstaff is one of the first brands that spring to mind among luxury shoppers. Firstly, the high price tag comes from the materials used. The filling, which makes this coat so warm, is 90 per cent down and 10 per cent feathers. The hardware is all Belstaff's signature vintage nickel, and of course, engraved with the brand's logo. The shell of the coat is water-repellent, windproof and breathable for ultimate action and adventure no matter what the weather. With side zips for easy movement, a drawstring hood for added comfort and warmth, and three front zipped pockets each fleece-lined on one side, if you have the budget and are after a true adventurer's coat, we may have found it. Online fashion retailer Asos has of course come up trumps with its duvet coat with an affordable price tag, and this camel coloured quilted coat takes the biscuit. At only £65 this is one of the most budget-friendly duvet coats we found, and as part of the petite collection is best for those under 5ft 3in and under. The lining, shell and filling are all made from polyester, so the coat is machine washable, a big bonus for any walking enthusiast or dog owners – muddy paws are suddenly much less of a worry, while we found that the large open top pockets are perfect for storing any essential items. But, if you're after a true snuggly duvet coat this one is definitely on the lighter side, best worn over a chunky knit or fleece during the colder months. For those looking for a more sophisticated duvet coat, better suited to going for dinner, date night or a more office-based working environment, this may be the one for you. One of only two coats featured in this round-up to have a belt, this Ted Baker duvet coat has a less bulky silhouette and even has elasticated wrists. With no hood, no side zips and a mid-calf length, we may not recommend this for any brisk countryside walks, but you'll definitely feel its warmth and comfort in a city environment. The two side pockets are zipped to offer safe carrying of any valuable items and the optional low v front gives off a more elegant feel. Again, using more environmentally conscious materials, this coat is crafted from recycled polyester. Slightly different to the other duvet coats within this review, this Cos quilted coat is less Michelin man and more subtly padded. Of course, if you're looking for something to brave winter storms this one may not be the first pick, but on those milder days and going into spring, this is definitely a great option. In typical Cos style it features a clean hem, hidden zip fastening and a paired back silhouette for a minimalist's outerwear dream. The side pockets are almost invisible, tucked away with the side seams, and it also has one stud at the neck, which completes the subtle design features. This longline quilted option from Next is equally as sleek as the Cos coat above. Again, without the bulky puffer style, it wasn't the warmest on test, so it may not be the one for those winter strolls. But, if you're looking to the seasonal transition many of us already can't wait for, this will be the one you want to grab hold of. Firstly, the rich green colour is a stan out, working well with all skin tones, hair tones, and outfits underneath. It's belted for a more close fit, and the high collar adds a classy touch, while the front popper fastenings mean it's easy to get in and out of. It has poppers at the side, which means this coat can be adjusted to suit all heights with varied legroom for large strides. And being shower resistant, thanks to a mainly nylon shell, the inevitable showers are nothing to worry about. The first thing we noticed about this coat was its weight, for this is one hefty piece. But, with the heaviness comes extra warmth, and that's something this coat excelled at. Falling near ankle length on our 5ft 3in reviewer, or mid-calf on the 5ft 8in site model, the coat really does offer full-body protection from the British breeze. It's easy to see that no corners have been cut with the functional design, and from the outside, this has to be one of our favourites – sleek, sophisticated and equipped with thoughtful extra additions, such as the matte black clasp lock closure and zip. The hood is detachable for more versatility and the deep top opening pockets allow for storage of all your gloves, phone and of course snacks. And there's also one interior pocket for more valuable items. At almost £400, this is an investment piece, although we're confident this coat will be a key staple in any wardrobe for many years. As you can probably already tell, the majority of duvet coats, and all winter coats for that matter, are black, navy and beige. So this pink number definitely caught our eye, providing a more feminine spin on the street style staple. As a midweight coat with polyester padding, it is definitely on the warmer side, but not as toasty as the heavyweight options, although the thick funnel neck does act as a bit of a scarf as well. The alternate category for this one was "best pockets" thanks to the fleece-lined side seam pockets, meaning even without gloves your hands will be toasty warm – and on those cold winter days, that's a definite advantage.

