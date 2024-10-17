Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Whether it’s a hot, spiced latte on a chilly morning or the idea of snuggling up with a blanket on the sofa that’s getting you excited for winter, there’s no doubt a new season of fashion is a highlight of the colder weather.
Investing in a glossy pair of boots that’ll go with all your autumn/winter outfits or a chic new coat that’ll make any ensemble look effortless is all part of the appeal at this time of year. Where winter coats are concerned, there’s one particular style we find ourselves reaching for year after year: the puffer jacket. This is why we’ve been busy trying on all the latest styles to determine which ones are worth the spend.
Uniqlo and John Lewis have ticked off the key colours of the season (burgundy being one of them, of course), while Levi’s has created the cosiest coat of all time, and Free People has an iteration that can be packed in on itself, so you can keep it handy in your bag.
If it’s versatility you’re looking for, Damson Madder has a removable sleeve style that transforms into a sleek vest; Simply Be has a version that has a removable scarf; and Asos’s petite puffer has a detachable fluffy collar. No matter your personal style, plans or puffer preference, you’re bound to find the perfect style in our line-up.
With thousands of puffer jackets from hundreds of brands out there, it can be tricky to decide which is the best one for you. To help you on your quest for cosiness, we’ve been putting a variety of options to the test. We started by ruling out long coat versions, as we wanted to highlight throw-on-and-go jackets. Wearing them over several days, while out and about, we wanted styles that are easy to wash, will go with a whole host of outfits, and, of course, will help protect us against the elements.
It’s hard to pick an overall best puffer jacket but this John Lewis everyday style is ticking all the boxes. The simple zip-up iteration comes in khaki in the cropped style or black in a longer length. The neutral khaki tone works with cream, beige, tan and grey but can also be styled just as easily with more vibrant shades of orange, red and pink. As one of the key colours for autumn/winter, it’s one to embrace this season.
Easy to throw in the washing machine with your usual 30C load, this jacket can also be tumble-dried, so, it’s easy to keep clean no matter the weather forecast. We also found this puffer to be among the warmest on test. Wear it as is or adjust the drawstrings for a more fitted waist. The best part? It costs less than £100 – well done, John Lewis.
When it comes to high street autumn/winter offerings, H&M is delivering some of the most expensive-looking hero items around. The Swedish label we all know and love has a knack for being able to create elevated basics, and this is apparent when it comes to its outerwear. Whether it’s a wool-blend maxi, a trench or a puffer jacket you’re after, H&M is always a destination for key styles that won’t require a bank loan.
This fuss-free cropped jacket is one of those styles you’ll grab on your way out of the door, knowing full well it’ll look good with any outfit. In three timeless shades – tan, beige and black – this zip-up style will solve all transitional-weather woes. The lightweight design also makes it easy to roll up and shove in your tote bag when you’re not wearing it.
This iconic brand isn’t just best known for its impeccable denim. If you haven’t tried one of Levi’s puffer jackets or coats yet, you’re missing out. Trust us when we say this is one of the warmest jackets you’ll ever have the pleasure of wearing. Like an instant hug, this mid-length style (ideal if you’re not into cropped) in classic black will be a much-loved item in your cold-weather wardrobe for years to come.
The pockets (there are two on each side) are fleece-lined, as is the neckline, to keep you extra warm. The drawstring waist can be adjusted if you want to create a nipped-in silhouette, and even the hood can be tightened to keep out the impending chill. For days when you might not need a hood, simply zip it off to wear it without.
The Pippa packable puffer (try saying that quickly) is a fashion-meets-function style. As part of the FP Movement collection, it’s designed to be wearable for outdoor activities but it’ll look just as good as part of your everyday wardrobe, too. The lightweight style packs away into its own pocket, so you don’t have to worry about lugging it around if you get too warm, either. Basically, it’s always a wise idea to take it everywhere you go.
Even better, it comes in 21 different colours in sizes XS-XL – yes, really – so you’re bound to find an option to suit. From glossy green to punchy red or bold cobalt blue, there’s a shade for everyone. Filled with a vegan-friendly down alternative, it was surprisingly warm, considering how thin it is.
This isn’t just any puffer jacket, it’s an M&S puffer jacket – which, of course, makes it one of the best around. The high street hero is big on technology when it comes to fashion – from Insolia extra-comfy shoe soles to thermowarmth (warm insulation) and stormwear (water-repellant) details for its puffers. This is why this particular style takes the crown as the best weather-proof puffer.
The navy colourway is a classic everyday option that’ll go with everything, but we also have a lot of love for the pastel sage green version that’ll brighten up even the dullest of days. When we tried the navy, we felt cosy instantly, thanks to the elasticated cuff design with thumb holes, to keep hands warm. Add to this the drawstring waist, the squishy removable hood, and the fleece-lined pockets, and it’s one of those jackets you’ll reach for when the weather is looking less than clement.
When it comes to size inclusivity, Simply Be will forever be a go-to. In UK sizes 10-32, this cropped black puffer jacket is a style that’ll suit everyone. Another reason we put it in our carefully curated edit is it comes with a matchy-matchy puffer scarf. Keeping the cold out and body warmth in, this design has a round neck, so it doesn’t feel too bulky, either. The removable scarf will make it work no matter the occasion – heading out for drinks? Just wear the jacket. Off on a weekend walk? Take the detachable scarf, to keep you extra warm.
There’s no doubt about it, this is one of those styles you’ll rely on across all seasons (thanks to its lightweight design) and you’ll end up wearing it on heavy rotation for years to come.
Camden-born brand Damson Madder launched in 2020 with sustainability at the forefront of its easily recognisable designs. Since then, the London label has made waves in the fashion industry by creating cult items that sell out at record speed – that leopard print ‘Tilly’ gilet, for example. Now, we want to bring attention to the brand’s incredible puffer jackets that are about to become your new best friends.
In navy check, this jacket will instantly get you compliments. We love that it’s made from recycled polyester and the fact it has a pocket on the inside in which you can keep your phone or lipstick at hand. What we appreciate most, however, is the removable sleeves, meaning you can transform the coat into a gilet style – basically, it’s a two-for-one buy. With a buy to wear longer ethos, Damson Madder has also teamed up with SOJO to offer a 30 per cent discount if you need the item tailored to fit you. We couldn’t love this puffer any more if we tried.
Unless you’ve been living on a deserted island, you will have seen that red has stepped aside this autumn/winter, to let burgundy have its time in the limelight. As the sure-fire colour of the season, there’s no doubt oxblood boots, bags, dresses and, of course, coats and jackets will be everywhere. This is why we predict this Uniqlo iteration will sell out, fast.
Some puffers can feel bulky and heavy but this style felt streamlined and wearable, thanks to its seamless design. It’s also a great length, as it sits on or below the hips, depending on your height – so, it also works for petite builds.
We would definitely wear this puffer with jeans and boots for a winter walk, considering it’s both wind- and water-repellant – exactly what everyone needs when dealing with the unpredictable British weather.
If puffer jackets aren’t usually your thing (we get it, they’re not for everyone), you may want to consider a style that looks more style-led than practical. Enter this Asos beauty that’s fresh in for the new season.
The khaki quilted jacket will look effortless when paired with wide-leg trousers or over a midi dress and boots combo. The fluffy collar is, of course, the centre of attention here but, if you want to mix up the look, it’s removable. Found in the petite section, it’s the perfect length for those who are 5ft 3in and under. The good news? It also comes in regular sizes.
When it comes to specialist outerwear, Canada Goose is one of the best around. Sure, each garment is more of a splurge, but the investment will be worth it, considering how much you’ll wear you’ll get, year after year. With a whole host of puffer jackets and coats on offer, it was tricky to pick just one but the junction jacket won out as our favourite.
Made with outdoorsy activities in mind, it has reflective stripes on the collar, so you can be more visible in the dark – perfect for when the days darken by 3pm. The cuffs and drawstring detail on the hem are made to keep the heat in, and the pockets are pretty much built-in hand warmers. It’s also quite lightweight, considering how insulated the padding is, and it has built-in backpack straps, so you can carry it on your back when you’re not wearing it. The cosy style is also water- and wind-repellent and will even keep you cosy in temperatures as low as -20C – we told you it’s a warm one.
The John Lewis funnel-neck short puffer is less than £100 and is equal parts cosy and chic. H&M’s hero, meanwhile, is an affordable cropped puffer jacket that comes in three timeless colourways. If you’re looking for more bang for your buck, the two-in-one Damson Madder puffer is a versatile choice, and Simply Be’s iteration comes with a puffer scarf, for extra warmth.
