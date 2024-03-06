Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

I tried Uniqlo’s new viral puffy bag – here’s what I thought

The sleek design has enough space for your laptop

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 06 March 2024 17:05
<p>Uniqlo’s puffy bag is crafted from a smooth faux leather material </p>

Uniqlo’s puffy bag is crafted from a smooth faux leather material

(iStock/The Independent )

Arguably the buzziest accessory of last year, you couldn’t walk down the street without seeing the £14.99 Uniqlo crossbody.

With 30.5 million views and counting on TikTok, the shoulder bag is famous for fitting in all your essentials. Practical thanks to its hands-free design and discreet enough to work with any outfit, the bargain bag has gone down in fashion history (fashion index Lyst even named it the hottest product in the world, beating brands like Prada and Miu Miu).

Now, the Japanese label has launched its latest viral hit: the puffy bag. Unlike the off-duty crossbody, the new iteration has space for your laptop, book, make-up bag and more. Part of Clare Waight Keller’s collection for Uniqlo, the bag is infused with the British designer’s timeless yet contemporary ethos. Crafted from a soft faux leather material, the shoulder bag has a smooth finish, premium feel and interior pocket.

Already racking up more than four million views on TikTok, the sleek bag comes in three colourways (black, cream and khaki) to suit your everyday wardrobe. The best part? It will set you back just £24.99.

Related stories

Uniqlo’s viral crossbody bag has had a faux leather upgrade for the new season
The Anya Hindmarch x Uniqlo collection is nearly here – and I was one of the first to get my hands on it
Extra large bags took over London Fashion Week – here are our favourite high-street styles
Cos’s crossbody bag is a fashion editor favourite – and it’s had a metallic makeover for autumn

How I tested the Uniqlo bag

The khaki puffy bag with our laptop inside

(Daisy Lester )

Naturally, I got my hands on Uniqlo’s new viral bag to see how it fared against the original cult buy. Testing just how much I could pack into the bag, as well as its quality, day-to-day versatility and how easily it slots into my existing wardrobe, here are my thoughts.

Uniqlo puffy bag

uniqlo.png
  • Colourways: Black, khaki, cream
  • Why we love it
    • Affordable
    • Spacious
    • Versatile colour options
  • Take note
    • Black colourway looks a little cheap

According to the fashion world, micro bags are done. Now, it’s all about roomy and XXL silhouettes that are actually practical (for once). Enter Uniqlo’s new puffy bag.

The spacious style has more than enough room for all your essentials. I managed to pack in my 15in laptop, water bottle, make-up bag, hefty book and chargers for a day at the office (the crossbody could never!). There’s also an interior pocket for keeping cards and miscellaneous items safe.

Crafted from a faux leather material, the bag has a sleek smooth finish and padded texture that gives you extra peace of mind when carrying valuables. While the black admittedly looks a little cheaper than the other two finishes, the minimalist shade will slot easily into your existing wardrobe and is a good choice for those playing it safe.

As for the cream, it’s ideal for the spring months, but just try not to scruff it up too much as I predict it’ll get dirty fast. But my favourite has to be the khaki. The deep green tone looks far more premium than its price tag suggests, yet remains understated enough to go with just about everything in your wardrobe.

Sitting comfortably on your shoulder thanks to the wide, soft strap, the zip keeps your items secure. Costing just £24.99, it’s a steal compared to this season’s other trending XL bags (I’m looking at you Cos) – plus, it comes in a choice of three colourways for every taste.

Read more: Best weekend bags that are stylish yet practical

  1. £24 from Uniqlo.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Uniqlo puffy bag

In case you hadn’t guessed, I’m sold. Pleasingly affordable at just less than £25, Uniqlo’s puffy bag is spacious enough for all your essentials, including your laptop, book and more. Coming in three neutral colourways, each finish will easily slot into your existing wardrobe. Comfortable to carry and far more practical day-to-day than the smaller crossbody bag, it’s going viral for good reason.

Looking for more bag inspiration? We also love the Cos crossbody accessory

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Up to 7% off all online bookings at TUI
ASOS Discount Code
20% off everything with this ASOS app discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% of all orders with The Perfume Shop birthday discount
Domino's Voucher Code
Save 35% on all orders over £40 with this Domino's voucher code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in