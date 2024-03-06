Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arguably the buzziest accessory of last year, you couldn’t walk down the street without seeing the £14.99 Uniqlo crossbody.

With 30.5 million views and counting on TikTok, the shoulder bag is famous for fitting in all your essentials. Practical thanks to its hands-free design and discreet enough to work with any outfit, the bargain bag has gone down in fashion history (fashion index Lyst even named it the hottest product in the world, beating brands like Prada and Miu Miu).

Now, the Japanese label has launched its latest viral hit: the puffy bag. Unlike the off-duty crossbody, the new iteration has space for your laptop, book, make-up bag and more. Part of Clare Waight Keller’s collection for Uniqlo, the bag is infused with the British designer’s timeless yet contemporary ethos. Crafted from a soft faux leather material, the shoulder bag has a smooth finish, premium feel and interior pocket.

Already racking up more than four million views on TikTok, the sleek bag comes in three colourways (black, cream and khaki) to suit your everyday wardrobe. The best part? It will set you back just £24.99.

How I tested the Uniqlo bag

The khaki puffy bag with our laptop inside (Daisy Lester )

Naturally, I got my hands on Uniqlo’s new viral bag to see how it fared against the original cult buy. Testing just how much I could pack into the bag, as well as its quality, day-to-day versatility and how easily it slots into my existing wardrobe, here are my thoughts.