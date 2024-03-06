Uniqlo puffy bag
- Colourways: Black, khaki, cream
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Spacious
- Versatile colour options
- Take note
- Black colourway looks a little cheap
According to the fashion world, micro bags are done. Now, it’s all about roomy and XXL silhouettes that are actually practical (for once). Enter Uniqlo’s new puffy bag.
The spacious style has more than enough room for all your essentials. I managed to pack in my 15in laptop, water bottle, make-up bag, hefty book and chargers for a day at the office (the crossbody could never!). There’s also an interior pocket for keeping cards and miscellaneous items safe.
Crafted from a faux leather material, the bag has a sleek smooth finish and padded texture that gives you extra peace of mind when carrying valuables. While the black admittedly looks a little cheaper than the other two finishes, the minimalist shade will slot easily into your existing wardrobe and is a good choice for those playing it safe.
As for the cream, it’s ideal for the spring months, but just try not to scruff it up too much as I predict it’ll get dirty fast. But my favourite has to be the khaki. The deep green tone looks far more premium than its price tag suggests, yet remains understated enough to go with just about everything in your wardrobe.
Sitting comfortably on your shoulder thanks to the wide, soft strap, the zip keeps your items secure. Costing just £24.99, it’s a steal compared to this season’s other trending XL bags (I’m looking at you Cos) – plus, it comes in a choice of three colourways for every taste.