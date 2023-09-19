Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

London Fashion Week has just come to an end, showcasing the best of British fashion from a huge range of designers. While Burberry made a statement with dropped-waist trench coats (and turned Bond Street into Burbery Street), David Koma showcased an elegant collection inspired by Queen Elizabeth II, and JW Anderson got creative with clay. However, one trend took over almost every runway: extra large bags.

From Paul Costelloe’s soft leather slouchy satchels to David Koma’s metallic shoulder bags and Stefan Cooke’s Mulberry collab moment, the bigger the better was clearly the motto.

So, taking the trend from high end to high street, we’ve rounded up 11 of our favourite finds, from H&M, Cos, Mango and more. Fashion Week seal of approval aside, these big bags are also incredibly functional too.

Holding everything from our gym trainers to laptops and the classic Stanley cup, trusty tote bags, sizeable shoppers and suede shoulder bags really are built with everyday errands in mind.

Keep scrolling to see our favourite finds for every budget and style below, all of which are on our wish list.

Cos oversized quilted crossbody bag: £65, Cos.com

(Cos)

Crafted from 100 per cent recycled fabric, this Cos crossbody will hold all the essentials and more, thanks to it’s extra large size. The quilted pattern and pillowy texture makes it instantly recognisable, while a zip top closure will keep everything safely inside, whether packing for an overnight stay or going to the gym.

Buy now

Mango shopper bag with double handle: £49.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

If you want the leather look without the real-deal price tag, this Mango shopper may be the answer. It’s incredibly oversized with an impressive 22in length – perfect for carrying almost everything we can think of (especially when considering a large MacBook is 16in), yet still functionable and fashionable. Two top handles allow you to sling it over your shoulder, while a zip top closure and tie-up strings help keep contents secure.

Buy now

Arket curved suede bag: £179, Arket.com

(Arket)

While this bag may not look the biggest, we promise it is incredibly roomy (it measures 28in in length). Made from real suede, it is on the pricier side yet is sure to last an incredibly long time, and the green colourway is just gorgeous. The slouchy shape adds a fashionable twist, and the single shoulder strap can be adjusted in length for added comfort.

Buy now

Sézane Romie bag: £350, Sezane.com

(Sézane)

If you’re after something a little more luxury, this Sézane Romie bag is sure to fit the bill just perfectly. Crafted from smooth leather in the brand’s Italian workshop, it’s simple and sleek and just the right size to hold a laptop, water bottle, notebook and more. Adding to the design, the handles are cleverly joined together, meaning you can’t reach inside without pulling them both apart, an incredibly handy touch when being cautious during your commute.

Buy now

Ted Baker croccon croc-detail large icon bag: £50, Tedbaker.com

(Ted Baker)

Making space for a metallic moment, this croc-embossed Ted Baker bag is certainly striking. Created in a classic tote shape, it’s large enough to hold more than just the essentials and is easy to carry, thanks to two top handles. Across the front is a large-lettered Ted Baker logo, making it a great find for those who like to showcase their labels.

Buy now

Guess Becci triangle logo shoulder bag: £140, Guess.eu

(Guess)

Stepping away from straight-edged tote bags, Guess makes a case for a slouchier shape with it’s hobo Becci bag. Perfect for those after a more casual cop, this faux-leather option is roomy enough to hold everything you need yet more daring with it’s design. Inside is a Guess-logoed lining, small zipped pocket and a simple press-stud closure, keeping the bag edges together while still allowing you to dip in and out when on the go.

Buy now

Charles & Keith tubular slouchy tote bag: £99.99, Charleskeith.co.uk

(Charles & Keith)

Charles & Keith is one of the best kept secrets of the fashion industry, with many an editor, stylist and infuencer turning to the online accessories shop to help build their Fashion Week looks. So, of course, when we turned to the brand, in search of an extra large tote, we weren’t disappointed. Combining a classic stuctured tote with a slouchier style, this roomy bag is ready to hold your gym kit, work laptop, trainers and more. Inside, there is a detachable pouch, perfect for holding valuable items, while the main bag remains easy to access with a press-stud closure.

Buy now

& Other Stories classic leather tote: £95, Stories.com

(& Other Stories)

Pretty in pink, this relaxed take on a classic tote bag is instantly eye-catching. Made from soft grained leather, it’s sure to last an incredibly long time, while the colour will continue to wow with any outift. It’s soft and supple, lending it its slouchy shape, while the extra large size will hold every item you need. Inside sits a small pouch to hold important bits such as credits cards and house keys, while a press-stud closure keeps belongings from falling out.

Buy now

(H&M)

H&M is a go-to for bargain fashion buys and this bag is no exception. At less than £20, it’s a low-cost alternative to any Fashion Week find, although it certainly won’t last forever. This leather-look black option is suitable for vegans and is simple in shape, creating a fuss-free accessory that’s sure to work for every occassion. Inside, there is a zip-close pocket for housing valuables, while a simple press-stud keeps the top closed.

Buy now

Allsaints Esme Anita nylon tote bag: £99, Allsaints.com

(Allsaints)

Allsaints was actually on the London Fashion Week schedule this season, earning the London-based brand official runway status. Sure to add an edge to your wardrobe, this leopard-print bag is punchy yet playful and perfectly slots into our extra large bag round-up. Made from recycled fabrics, it’s a more planet-friendly pick, while the zip-top closure keeps belongings secure. It also has a top handle and shoulder strap, so you can wear it multiple ways.

Buy now

Jigsaw albury quilted tote bag: £150, Jigsaw-online.com

(Jigsaw)

This limited edition Jigsaw find is certainly fashionable. In a striking shape with a marshmallow-like faux-leather fabric, the extra large tote bag plays with proportions to create quite the standout style. It’s lined with recycled nylon, adding to its durability, and a simple gold-tone clasp keeps both edges together while housing your belongings inside.

Buy now

