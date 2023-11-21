Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This season, the fashion brand collaborations have been coming through thick and fast, with Ganni x Barbour, H&M x Rabanne and Jigsaw x Roksanda all topping many a fashion fan’s wish list. And it seems there’s no sign of these collabs slowing down, as the latest Anya Hindmarch and Uniqlo collection is causing quite the commotion.

Officially launching on Thursday 23 November, the limited-edition capsule collection features a core selection of Uniqlo items adorned with a cheeky Anya Hindmarch spin.

Think adorable cartoon eyes across gloves, bobble hats, jumpers and socks. Plus, the iconic Anya Hindmarch lettering and bow logo stitched onto the back of a handful of key pieces.

A true amalgamation of the best bits from both brands, prices start at just £7.90 for the embroidered heattech thermal socks and go as high as £109.90 for the 100 per cent cashmere high-neck jumper. Which is certainly no bad price for these sure-to-sell-out items.

In true IndyBest style, I got my hands on the collection one week ahead of its launch. So, keep reading below to see what items I’d strongly encourage you to shop when it lands online at Uniqlo.com (and in large Uniqlo stores).

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch premium lambswool crew-neck jumper: £34.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo)

Available in four colours (green, orange, grey and navy), this crew-neck sweater is soft, snuggly and standout in style. Each one features Anya Hindmarch’s iconic cartoon eyes on the left sleeve, plus a white-edged embroidered square patch to add to the graphic design. At £35, I’m dubbing it quite the bargain buy.

Available from 23 November

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch packable bag: £19.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo)

If in doubt, this packable bag is an adorable (and incredibly wearable) addition to anyone’s wardrobe. I’ve clipped it onto my small everyday handbag and jeans loophole, as a both a fashion accessory and handy extra for when I’m carrying a lot of items. As with most of this collection, it seems like a steal for the price.

Available from 23 November

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch heattech knitted beanie hat: £14.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo)

If I could encourage you to buy only one item from the Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch collection, it would have to be this adorable beanie hat. Available in four colours, I’m a big fan of the bolder shades. Falling under the heattech range, it’s wonderfully warm and cosy, while the graphic eyes and Anya Hindmarch logo make a loud fashion statement.

Available from 23 November

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch heattech thermal socks: £7.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo)

Socks aren’t the sexiest item in any fashion range but I did fall in love with this fashionable pair. Made from an acrylic blend, they’re super soft, and the longer length makes them perfect for wearing with boots. Plus, they make a great stocking filler when it comes to Christmas gifting.

Available from 23 November

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch cashmere high-neck jumper: £109.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo)

This cashmere cop is the pièce de résistance of the Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch collection, and is just as soft and snuggly as it sounds. Of course, being 100 per cent cashmere, it comes in at a higher price point, but if you’re looking for a long-lasting fashion find, I’d highly recommend it. Although, I am a little disappointed to see it’s only available in three dark shades: grey, navy and black.

Available from 23 November

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch heattech knitted stole: £19.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo)

Last but not least are these standout scarves, featuring both the classic cartoon eyes and a patch pocket for added interest. Coming in at less than £20, they’re yet another bargain buy and, of course, will work with any outfit. Plus, they’re the perfect length for wearing in multiple ways.

Available from 23 November

