As we edge towards winter, it’s tempting to look for lighter, brighter purchases to liven up dull days. Colourful knits, vibrant lipsticks and even (dare we say it) a Christmas bauble or two, are all items starting to seep into our online baskets. But when it comes to mood-lifting buys, we’ve spied a new jewellery collection that’s left us dancing for joy.

Created by TV presenter, writer and director Dawn O’Porter alongside jewellery designer Rachel Jackson (who have worked together a handful of times before), the capsule collection ties together gold-tone jewellery and rainbow-coloured gemstones, with necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets all included.

Aptly named ‘get out and dance’, it has been designed with fun as the focus and this can be spotted through the ‘woohoo’ statement ring, disco-ball necklaces and pavé boogie necklace, all of which are sure to liven up anyone’s wardrobe or complete a partywear look.

More subtle styles are also available, such as the faceted disco hoops, linear ear cuff and faceted engraved bangle, offering a less daring 22ct gold-plated design.

With prices starting at £30, keep reading to see which bits we’re most excited about.

Dawn O'Porter x Rachel Jackson rainbow pavé boogie necklace: £120, Racheljacksonlondon.com

(Rachel Jackson)

The star of the show has to be this rainbow pavé boogie necklace, with zirconia bringing a bright and bold shimmering style to the 22ct gold-plated sterling silver necklace. Shades of pink, yellow, green, blue and orange combine to make it instantly eye-catching, while working seamlessly with almost any outfit. There’s even a small star above the ‘I’, emphasising how every design detail has been well thought through.

Buy now

Dawn O'Porter x Rachel Jackson oversized disco hoop earrings: £140, Racheljacksonlondon.com

(Rachel Jackson)

When we had a sneak preview of the colourful collection ahead of the launch, Dawn O’Porter shared with us the story behind these XL hoops. After wearing a high-street pair for years (everywhere from the Brits to dinners with friends) that continually hurt her ear lobes and turned them a strange shade of green, she knew it was time to create a higher-quality upgrade. Luckily, Rachel Jackson was the perfect person for the job, and this 22ct gold-plated sterling silver style was born, complete with star-shaped stud in the centre.

Buy now

Dawn O'Porter x Rachel Jackson 'you make me feel like dancing' faceted bangle: £150, Racheljacksonlondon.com

(Rachel Jackson)

For those after a simpler style, this timeless 22ct gold-plated bangle is sure to work wonderfully. Cut with a faceted edge, it adds an element of interest to the classic design, while a secret message ‘you make me feel like dancing’ is etched along the inside. We’re marking it as a gorgeous Christams gift for a partner, mum, friend or sister.

Buy now

Dawn O’Porter x Rachel Jackson disco ball locket necklace: £135, Racheljacksonlondon.com

(Rachel Jackson)

The disco ball locket necklaces are among the key items of this collection, available in both sterling silver and 22ct plated gold (£150). They also come in three sizes, so you should be able to find one that suits your style just perfectly, or opt for all three to truly make a statement. Etched across the large option (£250) is the famous Sister Sledge lyric ‘we are family’, reinforcing the 1970s disco theme. All sizes also open up, locket style, so you can store something small and meaningful inside.

Buy now

Dawn O'Porter x Rachel Jackson statement ‘woohoo’ ring: £150, Racheljacksonlondon.com

(Rachel Jackson)

Dawn O’Porter shared with us that this ‘woohoo’ ring is her favourite piece of the collection, and it’s easy to see why. Rainbow zirconia creates the fun and flashy standout sparkle, while the graphic letters truly make a statement. Again, it’s crafted from 22ct gold-plated sterling silver and is available in large and small sizes, to fit a range of finger shapes.

Buy now

Dawn O'Porter x Rachel Jackson linear disco ear cuff: £30, Racheljacksonlondon.com

(Rachel Jackson)

The lowest priced option of the whole collection is this adorable ear cuff. Despite being only £30, this is also crafted from the same 22ct gold-plated sterling silver, and can be worn by pretty much anyone, even if you don’t have your ears pierced.

Buy now

